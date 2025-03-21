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Immigration programs in Australia

  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Australia
    Residence permit in Australia
    Australia Australia
    from
    $30,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Residence permit for work (work visas) without providing a workplaceAdditional service: selection of pesonal for business
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Languages
    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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