Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Russia
All countries
Belarus
Cyprus
Greece
Hungary
Poland
Russia
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
City
not selected
Afonino
Afoninskiy selsovet
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie
Ankudinovka
Balashikha
Baltiysk
Bezvodninskiy selsovet
Bolsheelninskiy selsovet
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
Bor
Borodino
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
Chechenino
Dolgoprudny
Dubki
Dubrovka
Dubrovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Dudenevskiy selsovet
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
Engels
Estosadok
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Gatchina
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Guryevsk
Kaliningrad
Kamenskiy selsovet
Khimki
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie
Kommunarka
Konkovo District
Krasnaya Polyana
Krasnogorsk
Krasnoye Selo
Kudrovo
Kulikovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Lyubertsy
Melnikovskoe selskoe poselenie
Moscow
Moskovsky Settlement
Motyakovo
Mozhaysky District
Murino
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Mytishchi
Nekrasovka District
Nizhny Novgorod
Novodrozhzhino
Obninsk
Odintsovo
Okrug Chernaya rechka
Pervomayskoe selskoe poselenie
Peterhof
Pionersky
Podnove
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
Poselenie Desenovskoe
Poselenie Filimonkovskoe
Poselenie Krasnopahorskoe
Poselenie Marushkinskoe
Poselenie Mihaylovo-Yarcevskoe
Poselenie Pervomayskoe
Poselenie Ryazanovskoe
Poselenie Schapovskoe
Poselenie Sosenskoe
Poselenie Voronovskoe
Poselenie Voskresenskoe
Poselok Gazoprovod
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
Pushkin
Rabotkinskiy selsovet
Roschinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Saint Petersburg
Salarevo
Sanatoriy Sosnovyy Bor
Saratov
Shapkinskiy selsovet
Shishkin Les
Shushary
Skolkovo innovation center
Smolensk
Sochi
Sof’ino
Svetlogorsk
Svetlyye Gory
Tosnenskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
Veshki
Vladikavkaz
Volosovo
Voronezh
Vsevolozhsk
Yantarnyy
Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Zelenogradsk
Type of property
not selected
Apartment
House
Price
Search
20 753 properties
New buildings
Residential
Commercial
62 company
58 agencies
4 developer
All posts about Russia
43 publications
Inexpensive property in Russia
Elite real estate in Russia
Investment Properties in Russia
Buy properties in popular places in Russia
Borodino
Gatchina
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
Kaliningrad
Khimki
Kommunarka
Konkovo District
Krasnoye Selo
Lyubertsy
Moscow
Mytishchi
Nizhny Novgorod
Novodrozhzhino
Obninsk
Odintsovo
Poselenie Desenovskoe
Poselenie Pervomayskoe
Poselenie Sosenskoe
Poselenie Voronovskoe
Poselok Gazoprovod
Pushkin
Saint Petersburg
Saratov
Sochi
Svetlogorsk
Veshki
Vladikavkaz
Voronezh
Vsevolozhsk
Apartments for sale in Russia
See all apartments
1 bedroom
2 bedrooms
3 bedrooms
4 bedrooms
5 bedrooms
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,104,141
6 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
6 Number of rooms
110 m²
6/7 Floor
€ 368,792
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 949,919
Apartment
Sochi, Russia
40 m²
7/16 Floor
€ 84,934
Houses in Russia
See all houses
villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes
7 room house
Resort Town of Sochi (municipal formation), Russia
7 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 312,673
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
170 m²
€ 223,510
Cottage 14 rooms
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
14 Number of rooms
707 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,615,383
House
Sochi, Russia
210 m²
€ 391,143
Publications
Show all publications
10.04.2023
There are three apartments for the whole new building. An unusual house for sale for €22.8 million in Moscow
18.10.2022
Will it be almost impossible to obtain a Schengen visa? German authorities have changed visa requirements for Russians
01.09.2022
A compromise has been found. How will Russians get Schengen visas now?
11.02.2022
How Russians take care of their health and which cities they consider the most suitable for a healthy lifestyle
29.01.2022
Is this a museum or an apartment? Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s apartment is for sale in St. Petersburg
27.01.2022
The Southern Administrative District took the leading position in terms of the growth rate of the cost of Moscow new buildings in 2021
18.01.2022
How to start making money with Russian Europe? A training for market beginners and professionals
29.09.2021
International Overseas Real Estate Exhibition MPIRES in Expocentre, Moscow. October 29-30, 2021
Our Partners