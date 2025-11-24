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Real estate in the United States

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Immigration programs in United States

  • Permanent residence
    Buying a business in the USA
    Buying a business in the USA
    United States United States
    from
    $120,000
    Immigration Program Type Permanent residence
    Process duration from 18 months
    Please note that the U.S. government does not provide a permanent residency, or citizenship to people who have purchased or started a business in the U.S.! The U.S. government offers temporary or permanent residency visas to foreign entrepreneurs who want to purchase and operate a ready-m…
    Immigration consultant
    SCB MIAMI INTERNATIONAL
    Leave a request
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FAQ

What are the advantages of having an American permanent residence card?

The U.S. permanent residence card (or Green Card) gives the following rights: 

  • the legal right to live and work in the US, 
  • the right to free school education and higher education at public universities at a reduced cost. 

When can a foreigner apply for citizen status?

After five years of residence in the United States, the holder of a permanent residence card can apply for American citizenship. 

Where can you invest money to get a Green Card?

There are two options: 

  • your own business (if you provide 10 new workplaces)
  • the project of a regional centre. 

More than 90% of applicants prefer the second option. Currently, there are more than 800 regional centres in the US. An EB-5 regional centre is a licensed commercial organization, that helps investors to participate in the EB-5 program offering projects and preparing all the necessary documents. 

What does the Regional Center project include?

Currently, there are more than 800 regional centres in the US. An EB-5 regional centre is a licensed commercial organization, that helps investors to participate in the EB-5 program offering projects and preparing all the necessary documents. 

Amidst such projects, there is investment in the construction of residential and commercial real estate: apartments, houses, housing for rent, warehouses, offices, as well as industrial infrastructure. Yet the capital of EB-5 accounts for only 20-30% of the object’s financing. The main share is a bank loan (50-60%) and personal funds of the company-developer (20-30%). 

How long does the process of obtaining a residence permit and citizenship take?

Currently, you can get a Green Card within 2-3 years once you’ve submitted the documents and started to invest. To obtain U.S. citizenship and passport you will have to wait for 5-7 years. However, it is expected that this long time frame will be significantly reduced in the near future. 

What are the requirements for investors investing in US real estate?

The candidates must provide a certificate of no criminal conviction and prove the legality of the funds’ origin. There are no requirements for nationality, work experience, language skills, or education. 

What are the investment risks?

The U.S. government does not provide any guarantees for the programme and does not exclude financial risks. Taking into account the requirements of the programme and the previous experience of other investors, it is crucial you choose the right regional centre, developer and project itself. Incidentally, our company conducts professional research to help you choose the right option. 

If the immigration service refuses to issue a visa, the funds are returned to the investor in full (this point is written in the contract). However, the refund process can take from 6 to 12 months. 

If an investor has decided to leave the programme, they will need to find another candidate to replace them and their capital. Their funds might be frozen for 5-7 years, until the investment period ends.

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