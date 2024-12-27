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FAQ

Is it possible to obtain a residence permit / permanent residence / citizenship of the country for the purchase of real estate?

No.

More information: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania

What are the ways to obtain a residence permit?

There are several grounds for obtaining a residence permit:

  • business;
  • employment;
  • education;
  • marriage to a citizen of Lithuania;
  • business investment;
  • high professional qualification;
  • other grounds (religious activities, outstanding achievements in sports, etc.).

More information: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania

What are the advantages of a residence permit?

  • Reside in Lithuania.
  • Work and conduct professional activities in the country.
  • Have all social guarantees.
  • Travel without a visa in the EU.

On what grounds can the citizenship of the country be obtained?

  • Family reunification.
  • Indenization after 10 years of residence in the country.
  • Origin (including if ancestors were Lithuanian citizens).
  • Outstanding achievements.

What are the benefits of obtaining citizenship?

Lithuanian citizens have the right to:

  • reside in Lithuania;
  • work and conduct professional activities in the country;
  • have all social guarantees;
  • travel without a visa in the EU;
  • reside in other member states of the European Union;
  • vote in elections.

Does a foreign citizen have the right to purchase real estate in the country? Are there any restrictions?

Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate in Lithuania. There are restrictions only on the purchase of agricultural objects.

What is the average cost of real estate in the largest cities of the country?

Detailed information about real estate prices: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania

What documents are needed to buy property?

Documents required for a transaction:

  • passport and/or a notarized copy of it;
  • notarized power of attorney confirming financial independence;
  • spousal consent (if necessary).

What is the procedure for buying a property? What stages does it include?

There are 4 stages in the process of purchasing properties:

  • execution of a preliminary agreement;
  • agreement of contract terms with a notary;
  • execution of a purchase agreement;
  • registration of real estate in the Centre of Registers.

What additional costs can a buyer face in the process of purchasing a property?

When buying real estate, clients also need to pay for:

  • translation services;
  • legal support;
  • notary and Centre of Registers services;
  • mortgage (if necessary);
  • real estate verification and appraisal.

What is the size of the utilities?

Electricity costs 13,7 cents per kWh including VAT. Drinking water and wastewater treatment in the country come to an average of €1,36 per cbm. In September 2020, the central heating price was 3,00 cents per 1 kWh.

More information: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania

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