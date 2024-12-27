No.
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There are several grounds for obtaining a residence permit:
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Lithuanian citizens have the right to:
Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate in Lithuania. There are restrictions only on the purchase of agricultural objects.
Detailed information about real estate prices: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania
Documents required for a transaction:
There are 4 stages in the process of purchasing properties:
When buying real estate, clients also need to pay for:
Electricity costs 13,7 cents per kWh including VAT. Drinking water and wastewater treatment in the country come to an average of €1,36 per cbm. In September 2020, the central heating price was 3,00 cents per 1 kWh.
More information: https://realting.com/news/how-to-buy-real-estate-in-lithuania