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Real estate in Moldova

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Apart-hotel Apartment building Business center Club house Commerce Cottage Cottage village Hotel Residence Residential complex Residential quarter Shopping center Tourist complex Townhouse Villa Villa complex
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Land
Apartment Penthouse Multilevel apartments Studio apartment House Villa Cottage Mansion Bungalow Townhouse Duplex Commercial property Restaurant Office Warehouse
Apartment Multilevel apartments Studio apartment House Villa Chalet Bungalow Commercial property Room Office Conference hall
Restaurant Hotel Office Manufacture Revenue house Investment Warehouse Shop Established business Conference hall Residence Hotel room
3 properties
2 companies

Agencies and real estate developers in Moldova

Agencies
Consulting VP Park SRL
RE/MAX Moldova

Apartments in Moldova

All apartments 3 rooms

Сommercial properties in Moldova

All commercial real estate Apartment buildings Warehouses
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Immigration programs in Moldova

  • Second citizenship
    Second citizenship in Moldova
    Second citizenship in Moldova
    Moldova Moldova
    from
    $20,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 12 months
    Citizenship based on historical roots.The procedure for forming a dossier is a month.The Moldovan citizenship dossier can be used to obtain Romanian citizenship in parallel
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Leave a request
    Show contacts
    Close
    Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Languages
    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
    Telegram Write in Telegram
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Moldova
    Residence permit in Moldova
    Moldova Moldova
    from
    $7,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Integrated service opening a company in IT Park Moldova registration of IT company bank account Registration as a resident in IT Park Moldova IT digital visa for founders and partners Additional services: Business support (accountant + lawyer) Mascaling business in other co…
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Leave a request
    Show contacts
    Close
    Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Languages
    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
    Telegram Write in Telegram
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