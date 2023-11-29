Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dominican Republic

Commercial in Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
Commercial
Zona Colonial, Dominican Republic
Area 21 002 m²
€25,440
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Commercial in Dominican Republic
Commercial
Dominican Republic
Area 77 m²
€198,981
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Commercial with reception, with escaleras, with lobby in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Commercial with reception, with escaleras, with lobby
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Area 40 m²
€125,930
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Commercial 1 bedroom in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Commercial 1 bedroom
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€56,669
Agency
Dolce Vita Luxury Properties
Languages: English, Español
Restaurant in Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Restaurant
Cabarete, Dominican Republic
Area 4 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Once in a lifetime opportunity. Commercial Plaza in full operation, with a huge supermarket …
€9,99M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Commercial in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Commercial
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 3/3
12 apartments 125 meters, two bedrooms, main with bathroom and walking closet, large rooms, …
€1,27M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Manufacture in Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Manufacture
Gaspar Hernandez, Dominican Republic
Area 4 340 000 m²
Floor 1/1
The largest cocoa export business in the Dominican Republic is for sale looking for internat…
€16,35M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Hotel in Sosua, Dominican Republic
Hotel
Sosua, Dominican Republic
Area 1 900 m²
Floor 2/2
12 Suite hotel for sale on beach area, new building only 3 years old cozzy place with restau…
€1,36M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Commercial in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Commercial
Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Area 30 000 m²
Floor 1/2
betwenn el portillo and el limon we have a airport for sale inactive with a surface of 30000…
€13,63M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Commercial with Bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Commercial with Bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
11 apartments of 1 and 2 bedrooms, with private pool, with private beach access, about 10 mi…
€999,446
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
Hotel with Bedrooms in Higueey, Dominican Republic
Hotel with Bedrooms
Higueey, Dominican Republic
Area 1 223 m²
Floor 3/3
The building has 20 apartments 6 with two bedrooms and 14 with one bedroom with their bathro…
€1,18M
Agency
Habita
Languages: English, Español
