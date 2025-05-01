Frequently asked questions about new buildings in the Czech Republic
In which new buildings in the Czech Republic are apartments most often purchased today?
Residential complexes in developed locations - Prague, Brno, Pilsen - are in particular demand among buyers. Investors are actively purchasing apartments and apartments here in buildings built of brick, concrete and gas blocks.
What are the average prices for new buildings in the Czech Republic?
Sq. a meter of new housing is estimated across the country at 2500-4000 euros. In the capital (Prague), the price of a new apartment in the Czech Republic can reach 5,000 euros per square meter. The final prices depend on the type of building materials, quality of repairs, and the prestige of the developer company.
How can foreigners buy housing from a developer in the Czech Republic?
You can purchase the property yourself by contacting a construction company, or through a Czech real estate agency. The second option is safer: realtors will check the documents for the building and land, provide information about the developer, and provide professional assistance at every stage of the transaction. A foreign buyer can transfer money to a developer from a personal account in a Czech bank or by transfer from his country.