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Long-term real estate rentals in Latvia

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Jurmala
154
Riga
671
Marupe
24
Marupes pagasts
31
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943 properties total found
Commercial property 900 m² in Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 900 m²
Stopinu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
$4,777
per month
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5 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
5 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
The owner offers a cozy and very comfortable apartment for long-term rent, located in a full…
$2,326
per month
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Commercial property 92 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 92 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
About property - courtyard house, windows face the yard, elevator available. Property and he…
$430
per month
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Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Floor 1/6
For rent is a building located on Peldu Street - in the very center of the historical develo…
$23,481
per month
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3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
$2,328
per month
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/4
City centre, peace and a sunny view for your morning coffee – all in one apartment. Availabl…
$853
per month
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Mazur EstateMazur Estate
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 16
new building, all city communications, modern refurbishment, panoramic windows, fully furnis…
$4,215
per month
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 53 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 53 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
About property - renovated building, front building, elevator available. Extras - video surv…
$495
per month
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2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/4
City center, peace and sunny view for a morning cup of coffee – all in one apartment. Availa…
$763
per month
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Commercial property 197 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 197 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 197 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer for rent premises for a restaurant or cafe or bar in the heart of Riga, in the ente…
$11,638
per month
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Commercial property 39 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 39 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/5
$295
per month
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Commercial property 38 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 38 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 8/8
Modern, fully equipped office premises are available for rent on the 8th floor. This propert…
$533
per month
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6 room house in Babites pagasts, Latvia
6 room house
Babites pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two-storey house is available for rent in the private village “Dižbārdi”, On the fi…
$6,382
per month
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
For rent by the day, a fully equipped apartment in a renovated building, next to the center,…
$69
per month
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5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
Terraced house for rent in Jurmala Located in a quiet area of private houses. All city infr…
$1,372
per month
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Commercial property 1 747 m² in Kekava, Latvia
Commercial property 1 747 m²
Kekava, Latvia
Area 1 747 m²
$9,181
per month
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Commercial property in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Floor 1/2
renovated house, exclusive finishing in a modern style, well-kept area, well-developed infra…
$4,746
per month
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
$576
per month
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 800 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 800 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/1
Property and heating - not built engineering communications. Territory - developed infrastru…
$3,275
per month
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3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
For summer rent a spacious three-room apartment 50 meters from the sea in Majori!The apartme…
$2,205
per month
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 2
new building, all city communications, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, built-in furniture…
$2,089
per month
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Commercial property 142 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 142 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/7
Modern Class A office spaces in the prestigious "Novira Plaza" office center located at 2A M…
$2,719
per month
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2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/4
City centre, peace and a sunny view for your morning coffee – all in one apartment. Availabl…
$822
per month
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4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Floor 3
Spacious apartment located in the center of Jurmala near forest park "Dzintari". High qualit…
$2,727
per month
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious apartment with 3 separate bedrooms, with a total area of 108 m2. The kitchen is equ…
$12,697
per month
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Commercial property 76 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 76 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/5
Street house, entrance from the street, parking fee, elevator available, common bathroom- to…
$884
per month
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4 room house in Adazu pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Adazu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 276 m²
$2,903
per month
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 14 m²
Floor 1/2
For rent a cosy and stylish studio apartment for short stays - ideal for solo travellers and…
$51
per month
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Commercial property 73 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 73 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Building a room for a store. Total area 73, 4 m2 - Rent 14 EUR/M2/M + VAT - management fe…
$1,065
per month
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Commercial property 2 958 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 2 958 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 958 m²
We offer warehouse/industrial premises for rent in Riga.The premises are located on Tvaiku S…
$12,155
per month
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Property types in Latvia

apartments
houses
сommercial properties

Properties features in Latvia

with Terrace
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