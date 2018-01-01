UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Long-term rental
Monthly rent of residential properties in Latvia
Clear all
711 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Commercial
kekavas novads, Latvia
3 439 m²
€15,819
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
44 m²
9/24
For rent fully furnished 2 isolated room apartment in new project Solaris. House and house e…
€400
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
149 m²
2/5
€1,188
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
45 m²
5/6
€640
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
60 m²
3/5
The apartment is currently undergoing cosmetic repairs. For rent is a 3 room apartment in a…
€475
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 3 rooms
Riga, Latvia
3
104 m²
2/3
€520
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
57 m²
1/6
€750
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
200 m²
€900
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
49 m²
2/5
Exclusive opportunity to live in a luxurious one-bedroom apartment in the very centre of Rig…
€650
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
62 m²
1/5
Completely fresh and equipped apartment in the New Teika neighbourhood. The house is ready f…
€700
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
53 m²
1/6
Unique opportunity to rent a tastefully decorated, warm and bright apartment in a newly reno…
€795
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
96 m²
2/4
€760
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
50 m²
1/3
The project of the real estate project development company Housenet, Dignājas 4, is a new, s…
€550
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 rooms
Riga, Latvia
7
367 m²
1/5
€4,588
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
60 m²
3/5
€850
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
50 m²
1/1
Offering a cozy and fully furnished 2-room apartment in a small, quiet street of Old Riga - …
€610
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
45 m²
3/5
An apartment is for rent in the quieter part of the center, at 100 Gertrudes Street. Closed …
€350
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Kitchen
Riga, Latvia
3
2
86 m²
6/7
3 room apartment in the new project Art Luxury House - Strelnieku 7. Modern design. Full…
€2,100
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
68 m²
4/10
The New Tale. Great apartment and great location. Fresh, fully equipped 3-bedroom apartment …
€850
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
48 m²
2/6
Newly furnished, bright and spacious apartment in a renovated, historic building. Large bath…
€580
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 rooms
Riga, Latvia
6
272 m²
2/2
€2,588
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Riga, Latvia
4 082 m²
€17,757
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
77 m²
5/5
A spacious 2-room apartment is for rent near Andrejosta - Ausekļa street 3. - Excellent loc…
€645
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
75 m²
5/5
Spacious and comfortable 3-room apartment for long-term rent in the centre of Teika. 2 separ…
€680
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
62 m²
1/4
For rent after repair fully equipped apartment on Sadovnikova Street, in the center-next to …
€610
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
46 m²
3/5
For rent is a lively, modern and bright one-bedroom apartment in Bonava project. The rooms,…
€580
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
76 m²
3/5
€550
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
1
23 m²
1/2
Beautiful and compact apartment for rent in Agenskalns. The apartment is fully equipped Ele…
€380
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Jelgava, Latvia
931 m²
€3,352
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
2
52 m²
5/6
Total area: 52.3 sqm. m Rooms: 2 (walk-through room and separate room) The apartment is equi…
€550
per night
Recommend
Leave a request
