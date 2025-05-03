Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
2585
Warsaw
2282
Łódź Voivodeship
1736
gmina Grabow
1542
6 503 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
TOP TOP
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Kolonia Warszawska, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom house…
$198,073
Cottage 4 rooms in Rosnowo, Poland
TOP TOP
Cottage 4 rooms
Rosnowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to you a unique house for sale in the picturesque village of Rosnowo. This 132 m2…
Price on request
Agency
Multiekspert
Languages
Polski
2 bedroom apartment in Wejherowo, Poland
Highlight Hot offer
2 bedroom apartment
Wejherowo, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/2
For Sale: 142 m² Apartment in a historic Villa A spacious 142 m² apartment located in a h…
$328,790
Private seller
Languages
English
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
UP UP
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Jankowo Gdanskie, Poland
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
House in the area of forest and orchard, 15 km from the sea, rural environment with 20 min. …
$672,917
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Villa 5 rooms in Warsaw, Poland
UP UP
Villa 5 rooms
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Classic house: the ground floor is in turn entering the house – a hall with a dressing room …
$1,34M
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
150M2/ THREE BEDROOMS/ CLIMATISATION/ AT QUEEN/ UL.BIELAWSKA/ MOCOTES
$776,950
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 42 m²
Modern apartment with climate – ideal for remote work and living in the city! What? Warsaw, …
$197,266
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Two-room apartment of 45 m2 on the Western Baltics
$76,348
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Looking for an apartment for yourself or under investment in Poznań on the estate with full …
$189,628
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
6 room house in Warsaw, Poland
6 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a modern house of about 280 m² in a prestigious part of Warsaw, next to Rezerwat…
$1,19M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
2 room apartment
Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
The climatic 2nd apartment in Stary Podgórze, in the building after the general renovation
$224,966
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
3 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
House for sale in a quiet part of Łomianki Dolne, in a gated community near green areas and …
$393,629
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
Warsaw city center / Poznańska / Central Station / metro / studio in the center / parking / …
$165,113
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Lodz, Poland
2 room apartment
Lodz, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Your Dreamy Apartment in the Heart of New Center of Lodz Two-room apartment in new investmen…
$141,564
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Comfortable apartment apartment above Warta
$258,897
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
For sale 2-room apartment of 38.51 m² on Antka Rozpylacza street in Wola. The apartment is o…
$136,053
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
3 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
For sale, a bright, functional 3-room apartment with an area of 67.60 m2 with a large balcon…
$129,449
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
3 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
NEW, EXCEPTIONAL APARTMENT WITH TWO BALCONS, IN THE MARCELIAN FLAST! I invite you to take a …
$231,636
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Poznan, Poland
2 room apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
For sale 2 bedroom apartment from the secondary market in Poznań Malta. Looking for a place …
$118,617
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
5 room house in Warsaw, Poland
5 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale new modern house 220 m² in Warsaw, Wilanów, near Ursynów. The house in the basic fi…
Price on request
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a spacious detached house of 330 m² on a plot of 720 m² in the Marysin Wawerski …
$713,288
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Warsaw, Poland
7 room house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious 7-room house in the prestigious Wilanów district is for sale. The building is loc…
$924,632
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 3/12
House Floors: 12 Building type: residential building Year of construction: 2000   Flat Floor…
$509,540
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Smolice, Poland
Apartment
Smolice, Poland
Floor 2/6
Description of property 3-room apartment with 2 balconies in…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
A modern building, which houses 104 apartments of various areas - from 28 to 115 square mete…
Price on request
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Poznan, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Poznan, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/8
Poznan   The apartment in the new investment   in the city of Knowan, next to the picturesq…
$144,650
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room house in Smolice, Poland
4 room house
Smolice, Poland
Rooms 4
For sale a spacious free-standing house with an area of 148.15 m2, located in the picturesqu…
$219,309
4 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a luxurious penthouse of 200 m² on the top floor of a cozy building located on t…
$1,68M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/4
A spacious apartment in the Bemowo area, decorated in a modern style using high-quality mate…
$651,458
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a two-level apartment of 92 m² in a 1930s house on the third floor in Saska Kępa…
$582,571
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Property types in Poland

apartments
houses

Properties features in Poland

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury

Poland is one of the few EU countries that maintains stable economic growth rates. Its main driving force is its powerful industrial base and access to the sea, which also makes the country a logistics hub. Therefore, buying real estate in Poland means acquiring an asset in a stable EU country.

Advantages of buying real estate in Poland

Real estate in Poland is sold on both the primary and secondary markets, but it is the secondary market that is popular due to its wide selection and bargaining power. It offers housing for any budget - from compact apartments to spacious houses.
Here are the main advantages:

  • Affordable price. Prices are lower than in Western Europe, especially on the secondary market.
  • Simplicity of the transaction. Foreigners can buy an apartment in Poland without obtaining special permits, you only need a passport.
  • Rental income. In large cities, secondary housing brings in 5-7% per annum.
  • Bargaining power. On the secondary market, the discount on real estate can reach 7-10%.

Polish property prices

You can buy real estate in Poland for an average of 1800–2200 per m². For example, a studio of 25–30 m² on the secondary market costs €50,000–€70,000, a two-room apartment of 50 m² will cost €90,000–€120,000. The cost of houses in the suburbs starts from €120,000 euros per 100 m². In small towns, secondary housing can cost from €1200 per m².

Average real estate prices in Poland:

Category Average price per m² (EUR) Approximate price (EUR)

Studio (25–30 m²)

1800–2200

 50,000–70,000
Two-room (50 m²) 1800–2300 90,000–120,000
House (100 m²) 1200–1800 120,000–180,000
Resale in small towns 1200–1600 40,000–60,000 (30–40 м²)

Features of buying property in Poland

The process of buying property for sale in Poland is simple. To buy property in Poland, a foreigner presents a passport, signs a contract with a notary and registers the transaction. Apartments on the secondary market are processed in 1-2 days. The tax on the purchase of secondary housing is 2% of the cost; new buildings are exempt from it, but include 8% VAT. State duty is €50–€100. 

Foreigners freely buy apartments and commercial properties. For houses and land outside cities, permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs is required, but this does not apply to the secondary market. The contract is drawn up in two languages: Polish and the recipient's native language.
 

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Poland

Permission to Buy Property in Poland for Foreigners: All the Details
How to Get a Home Loan in Poland
What are the Prices for Apartments in Polish Cities in the First Half of the Year? Analytics from REALTING
Buying Real Estate in Poland: Prices, Demand, and Benefits
Peculiarities of Paying Real Estate Taxes in Poland
Review of Prices in the Warsaw Real Estate Market. Current Analytics
Frequently asked questions about real estate in Poland

What is the average real estate prices in Poland?

Prices for apartments and houses are based on their technical condition, location and area. Maximum real estate prices in Poland are set for apartments in Warsaw. For their square meter they ask 3-7 thousand euros. In other locations the cost per square is 1-5 thousand euros.

In which cities is it worth buying a home in Poland?

To move to permanent residence, you can consider the capital - Warsaw, which has everything you need for a comfortable stay. Krakow and Gdańsk also offer good opportunities for employment, education and enjoyable leisure time.

What requirements must foreigners meet to buy real estate in Poland?

Foreigners from non-EU countries will need to obtain a special permit from the Ministry of Internal Affairs before purchasing a house with a plot. It is also necessary to confirm the legality of the origin of funds (this rule applies to all objects).

Is it possible to buy real estate in Poland online?

Yes, the transaction is allowed without the presence of the buyer. It can be arranged through a Polish real estate agency, which will act as an intermediary.
