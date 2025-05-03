Poland is one of the few EU countries that maintains stable economic growth rates. Its main driving force is its powerful industrial base and access to the sea, which also makes the country a logistics hub. Therefore, buying real estate in Poland means acquiring an asset in a stable EU country.

Advantages of buying real estate in Poland

Real estate in Poland is sold on both the primary and secondary markets, but it is the secondary market that is popular due to its wide selection and bargaining power. It offers housing for any budget - from compact apartments to spacious houses.

Here are the main advantages:

Affordable price. Prices are lower than in Western Europe, especially on the secondary market.

Prices are lower than in Western Europe, especially on the secondary market. Simplicity of the transaction. Foreigners can buy an apartment in Poland without obtaining special permits, you only need a passport.

Foreigners can buy an apartment in Poland without obtaining special permits, you only need a passport. Rental income. In large cities, secondary housing brings in 5-7% per annum.

In large cities, secondary housing brings in 5-7% per annum. Bargaining power. On the secondary market, the discount on real estate can reach 7-10%.

Polish property prices

You can buy real estate in Poland for an average of 1800–2200 per m². For example, a studio of 25–30 m² on the secondary market costs €50,000–€70,000, a two-room apartment of 50 m² will cost €90,000–€120,000. The cost of houses in the suburbs starts from €120,000 euros per 100 m². In small towns, secondary housing can cost from €1200 per m².

Average real estate prices in Poland:

Category Average price per m² (EUR) Approximate price (EUR) Studio (25–30 m²) 1800–2200 50,000–70,000 Two-room (50 m²) 1800–2300 90,000–120,000 House (100 m²) 1200–1800 120,000–180,000 Resale in small towns 1200–1600 40,000–60,000 (30–40 м²)

Features of buying property in Poland

The process of buying property for sale in Poland is simple. To buy property in Poland, a foreigner presents a passport, signs a contract with a notary and registers the transaction. Apartments on the secondary market are processed in 1-2 days. The tax on the purchase of secondary housing is 2% of the cost; new buildings are exempt from it, but include 8% VAT. State duty is €50–€100.

Foreigners freely buy apartments and commercial properties. For houses and land outside cities, permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs is required, but this does not apply to the secondary market. The contract is drawn up in two languages: Polish and the recipient's native language.

