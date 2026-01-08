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Real estate in Belarus

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New buildings on the map in Belarus
8 582 properties
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Agencies and real estate developers in Belarus

Developers Agencies Landlords
YurStroyMash
INFOREALT
Makroinzhiniring
Polesezhilstroy
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ZAO ALTERNATIVA Brest
7 etazhey
Garant Nedvizhimost
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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Gostinyj Dom
BonHotel Minsk
OOO ValDim
OOO PAVMA
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