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Сommercial property in Bulgaria

;
Sofia
21
Burgas
432
Nesebar
129
Sveti Vlas
125
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505 properties total found
Hotel in Ravda, Bulgaria
Hotel
Ravda, Bulgaria
Description of object: Hotel for Sale in Ravda - Bulgarian Black Sea Coast Built Area: 750 …
$866,813
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 130 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 130 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Description of object: Sveti Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, 10 km f…
$225,389
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 95 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 95 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Description of object: Sun City 2 (Sun City 2) is a cozy residential complex in the popular …
$130,294
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 50 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial property 50 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
Shopping room in the complex "Chateau Si Breeze", 1st floor, Kosharitsa, Bulgaria, #34265710…
$67,676
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Commercial property 90 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Commercial property 90 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 90 m²
Floor -1/4
ID 34353994We offer a spacious commercial premises for an office, shop or any other commerci…
$167,340
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Commercial property 17 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial property 17 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 17 m²
Floor -1/6
ID 34349616Cost: EUR 20,000 Total area: 16.86 sqm Support tax: 100 euros per year. Stage of …
$23,038
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Hotel 89 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 89 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Description of object: The resort offers: - Over 9,000 m² of green space - 3 outdoor pools…
$116,446
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 140 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 140 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Description of object: The Villa Eva is a cozy residential complex located in the spa town o…
$346,272
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Hotel 85 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 85 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Description of object: Saint Vlas is a beautiful holiday resort in eastern Bulgaria, located…
$190,268
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Hotel 127 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 127 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Description of object: Rudnik is a large and rapidly developing neighborhood in Burgas, quie…
$252,747
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Hotel 69 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 69 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Description of object: This bright one-room apartment measuring 68.3 m² is located on the se…
$157,892
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Hotel 43 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 43 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Description of object: Domus (Domus / Domus Extra) is a modern residential complex located i…
$92,092
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Hotel 196 m² in Pomorie, Bulgaria
Hotel 196 m²
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Description of object: Pomorie is one of Bulgaria's most well-known health and spa resorts. …
$408,074
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Commercial property 13 993 m² in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial property 13 993 m²
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 13 993 m²
ID 33784346 Area: 13,993 sq.mLocation: Burgas region, commonly. Nessebar, Ravda village, Che…
$1,10M
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Hotel 58 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 58 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Description of object: We present to you various new-build apartments in the modern Fair Vie…
$119,597
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Hotel 1 475 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 475 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 475 m²
Floor 1/5
ID34008648The exclusive apartment building with the status of an aparthotel with Act 16 has …
$1,96M
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Hotel 78 m² in Varna, Bulgaria
Hotel 78 m²
Varna, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Description of object: The Argish Parteza Complex is located 300 meters from the sea in the …
$203,783
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 3 085 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 3 085 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 3 085 m²
ID 33347146 Area:3085 sq.m. Location: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, the area of St…
$28,280
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Hotel 118 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 118 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Description of object: We are offering for sale a spacious and bright three-room apartment o…
$330,007
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 100 m² in Burgas, Bulgaria
Hotel 100 m²
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Description of object: The Prostor Complex is a cozy residential and apartment complex locat…
$131,932
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 1 150 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 1 150 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 150 m²
Floor 6/6
#26591254 We offer a 6-storey hotel Elizabeth in a beautiful, picturesque location on the Bl…
$1,85M
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Hotel 120 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 120 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Description of object: The residential building in Sveti Vlas is located in one of the most …
$167,570
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 67 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 67 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Description of object: Royal Bay - Description of the Property Royal Bay is a modern reside…
$122,962
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property 305 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial property 305 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 305 m²
# 31170046We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation in the center of St. Vlas…
$176,573
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Commercial property 2 007 m² in Aheloy, Bulgaria
Commercial property 2 007 m²
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Area 2 007 m²
ID 33293676We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land of the regulation ,Akheloy,Babata area…
$128,126
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Hotel 60 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Hotel 60 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description of object: The residential complex Sveti Nikola is a cozy development in the pic…
$64,818
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 155 m² in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Hotel 155 m²
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Description of object: Almond Hill Villas is a cozy, gated villa complex located in the scen…
$225,945
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 56 m² in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Hotel 56 m²
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Description of object: Grand Village (Kosharitsa) Grand Village is a modern, gated resident…
$98,071
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Commercial property in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial property
Burgas, Bulgaria
Description of object: We offer you a modern 1,000 m² spa and fitness area in Sarafovo, one …
$2,20M
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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Hotel 59 m² in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Hotel 59 m²
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Description of object: The vacation complex Vista Del Mar 2 is a modern residential developm…
$85,531
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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