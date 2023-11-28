UAE
190 properties total found
Warehouse / Industrial building with offices
Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria
The estate is at the entrance of the city in Industrial zone and has total area of 18000 m2 …
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
16 m²
€13,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
5
€91,945
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kavarna, Bulgaria
602 m²
-1
€23,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
1 295 m²
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
4 919 m²
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
3 000 m²
#32172706 Building plot.Burgas region, Nessebar community, Tinkovo village, Kayraka locality…
€61,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
76 370 m²
-1
ID 32172738We offer for sale:Plot in AhtopolPrice: 3000000 euro without VATLocation: Ahtopol…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
550 m²
ID 32154668We offer a plot of land for the construction of a house in Balchik .Cost: 50,000 …
€50,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
550 m²
ID 32155178We offer a plot of land for the construction of a house in Balchik .Cost: 61,000 …
€61,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Medovo, Bulgaria
1 932 m²
#32124140A plot of land in the village is offered for sale. Medovo, Pomorie Municipality. Pr…
€61,100
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
939 m²
ID 32045014It is served for sale a beautiful plot of land for construction in the village of…
€9,200
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 250 m²
#30948540Land is offered in the Upi in the village of Kosharitsa.Square:1250 sq.m.Price:76,4…
€76,400
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Varna, Bulgaria
255 m²
Great opportunity to invest in a restaurant. This institution is one of the most successful …
€447,322
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 719 m²
# # 31862We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road Burg…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
520 m²
ID 31860210For sale it is offered:A plot of land with an initial stage of construction in th…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Karnobat, Bulgaria
825 m²
1
ID 31800024A commercial warehouse with good transport accessibility is offered.Cost: 212,000…
€212,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with garage
Mitrovtsi, Bulgaria
1 457 m²
Bestay Property presents a furniture manufacturing company in the village of Mitrovtsi in Mo…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Chamla, Bulgaria
14
14
671 m²
Bestay Property presents an operating family hotel for sale in the heart of the Rhodopes, Tr…
€230,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
6
4
280 m²
Bestay Property presents an office with a built-up are of 280 sq.m. in Lozenets district, fu…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
7
4
500 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale or rent a luxuriously furnished and equipped office with a…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
7 600 m²
Bestay Property presents a commercial land with strategic location next to the Business Park…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
800 m²
-1
ID 31743290For sale a plot of land consisting of three parts, ideal for building three house…
€20,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
1 318 m²
ID 31666080Price: 26,500 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€26,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
2 597 m²
ID 31652446Price: 52,000 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€52,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
857 m²
1
ID 31662580We offer for sale a restaurant, a bar, a shop and 5 Parking spaces in a unique co…
€455,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
9 572 m²
-1
ID 31611106Total area: 9572 sq. M.Price: 177 800 euroPayment:2000 Euro-deposit100% upon sign…
€177,800
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
5
729 m²
ID 31454476Sports and wellness center and 3 parking spaces in a beautiful complex on the fir…
€393,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
1 465 m²
ID 31459664We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, close to the center of …
€83,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
63 m²
-1
Offered for sale # 26284102 premises with the status of a medical center in Burgas, Meden Ru…
€61,000
Recommend
Leave a request
