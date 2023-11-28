Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Bulgaria

Burgas
118
Nesebar
69
Sofia State
42
Sofia City Province
40
Sveti Vlas
18
Pomorie
16
Sofia
15
Kableshkovo
7
Show more
190 properties total found
Warehouse / Industrial building with offices in Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria
Warehouse / Industrial building with offices
Gotse Delchev, Bulgaria
The estate is at the entrance of the city in Industrial zone and has total area of 18000 m2 …
€2,80M
Leave a request
Commercial in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 16 m²
€13,000
Leave a request
Office in Sofia, Bulgaria
Office
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 5
€91,945
Leave a request
Commercial in Kavarna, Bulgaria
Commercial
Kavarna, Bulgaria
Area 602 m²
Floor -1
€23,900
Leave a request
Commercial in Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 295 m²
€50,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 4 919 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
Commercial in Tankovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Area 3 000 m²
#32172706 Building plot.Burgas region, Nessebar community, Tinkovo village, Kayraka locality…
€61,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ahtopol, Bulgaria
Area 76 370 m²
Floor -1
ID 32172738We offer for sale:Plot in AhtopolPrice: 3000000 euro without VATLocation: Ahtopol…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Area 550 m²
ID 32154668We offer a plot of land for the construction of a house in Balchik .Cost: 50,000 …
€50,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Commercial
Strajitsa, Bulgaria
Area 550 m²
ID 32155178We offer a plot of land for the construction of a house in Balchik .Cost: 61,000 …
€61,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Medovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Medovo, Bulgaria
Area 1 932 m²
#32124140A plot of land in the village is offered for sale. Medovo, Pomorie Municipality. Pr…
€61,100
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 939 m²
ID 32045014It is served for sale a beautiful plot of land for construction in the village of…
€9,200
Leave a request
Commercial in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 1 250 m²
#30948540Land is offered in the Upi in the village of Kosharitsa.Square:1250 sq.m.Price:76,4…
€76,400
Leave a request
Commercial with fridge, with stove, with dish washer in Varna, Bulgaria
Commercial with fridge, with stove, with dish washer
Varna, Bulgaria
Area 255 m²
Great opportunity to invest in a restaurant. This institution is one of the most successful …
€447,322
Leave a request
Commercial in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 3 719 m²
# # 31862We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation next to the main road Burg…
€280,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 520 m²
ID 31860210For sale it is offered:A plot of land with an initial stage of construction in th…
€110,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Karnobat, Bulgaria
Commercial
Karnobat, Bulgaria
Area 825 m²
Floor 1
ID 31800024A commercial warehouse with good transport accessibility is offered.Cost: 212,000…
€212,000
Leave a request
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with garage in Mitrovtsi, Bulgaria
Commercial with parking, with air conditioning, with garage
Mitrovtsi, Bulgaria
Area 1 457 m²
Bestay Property presents a furniture manufacturing company in the village of Mitrovtsi in Mo…
€550,000
Leave a request
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Chamla, Bulgaria
Commercial real estate with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Chamla, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 671 m²
Bestay Property presents an operating family hotel for sale in the heart of the Rhodopes, Tr…
€230,000
Leave a request
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Commercial 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents an office with a built-up are of 280 sq.m. in Lozenets district, fu…
€500,000
Leave a request
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating in Lozenec, Bulgaria
Commercial 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with security, with gas heating
Lozenec, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale or rent a luxuriously furnished and equipped office with a…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Commercial in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Commercial
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 7 600 m²
Bestay Property presents a commercial land with strategic location next to the Business Park…
€2,80M
Leave a request
Commercial in Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Commercial
Troyanovo, Bulgaria
Area 800 m²
Floor -1
ID 31743290For sale a plot of land consisting of three parts, ideal for building three house…
€20,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 1 318 m²
ID 31666080Price: 26,500 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€26,500
Leave a request
Commercial in Ravda, Bulgaria
Commercial
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 2 597 m²
ID 31652446Price: 52,000 euroLocation: Burgas region, total. Pomorie, Akheloy, Reservoir loc…
€52,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
Area 857 m²
Floor 1
ID 31662580We offer for sale a restaurant, a bar, a shop and 5 Parking spaces in a unique co…
€455,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 9 572 m²
Floor -1
ID 31611106Total area: 9572 sq. M.Price: 177 800 euroPayment:2000 Euro-deposit100% upon sign…
€177,800
Leave a request
Commercial in Obzor, Bulgaria
Commercial
Obzor, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Area 729 m²
ID 31454476Sports and wellness center and 3 parking spaces in a beautiful complex on the fir…
€393,000
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 1 465 m²
ID 31459664We offer for sale a beautiful plot of land in regulation, close to the center of …
€83,300
Leave a request
Commercial in Burgas, Bulgaria
Commercial
Burgas, Bulgaria
Area 63 m²
Floor -1
Offered for sale # 26284102 premises with the status of a medical center in Burgas, Meden Ru…
€61,000
Leave a request

Property types in Bulgaria

restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir