Grekodom Development

Greece, Municipality of Thessaloniki
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2006
On the platform
4 years 10 months
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Website
www.grekodom.com/
We are on social networks
About the agency

Grekodom Development: services and projects in the field of construction, development, sale and rental of real estate in Greece and Cyprus. Our goal is to create an active investment real estate market in Greece and Cyprus based on our own successful experience in providing real estate, construction and development services based on a conscientious, transparent and impeccable attitude towards each client. Our scopes are the following: Improve the range of all services provided Build long-term fruitful relationships with partners Increase the base of real estate objects Expand the geography of the company / offices Develop and implement new projects in the field of development and investment

Services
  • Free consultations on purchasing real estate and tailored property selection to meet your needs.
  • Guidance on obtaining residence permits in Greece.
  • Full turnkey services: design, construction, reconstruction, and finishing.
  • Real estate investment projects with high potential returns.
  • Comprehensive property management in your absence: security, maintenance, and leasing.
  • Professional landscape design and property beautification.

With Grekodom, buying and managing real estate is simple, safe, and transparent.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 02:47
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Athens)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 15:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Greece
Maria Athanasiadou
Maria Athanasiadou
9 092 properties
