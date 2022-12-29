Hungary

Apartments for sale in Hungary
3 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m²
€ 234,986
1 room apartmentin Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 75,536
3 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 78,462
2 room apartmentin Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m²
€ 74,446
Houses in Hungary
3 room housein Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m²
€ 101,043
4 room housein Szigetvar, Hungary
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 65,163
6 room housein Ocsa, Hungary
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 119,421
7 room housein Fot, Hungary
7 room house
Fot, Hungary
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 150 m²
€ 196,553
Publications
Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?
29.12.2022
Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?
Luxury apartment or a house with an Eastern flair? We’ve found some unusual apartments and houses in Budapest
20.11.2022
Luxury apartment or a house with an Eastern flair? We’ve found some unusual apartments and houses in Budapest
A house overlooking an endless forest. A cozy cottage for sale in Hungary for €29,000
20.06.2022
A house overlooking an endless forest. A cozy cottage for sale in Hungary for €29,000
«The Hungarian real estate market is reviving». The opinion of an Otthon Centrum representative
13.07.2021
«The Hungarian real estate market is reviving». The opinion of an Otthon Centrum representative
Hungary’s government encourages housing construction, but house prices continue to rise
17.05.2021
Hungary’s government encourages housing construction, but house prices continue to rise
How to obtain a residence permit in Hungary
04.08.2020
How to obtain a residence permit in Hungary
Budapest plans to introduce restrictions on daily apartment rentals. What will happen to Airbnb?
22.07.2020
Budapest plans to introduce restrictions on daily apartment rentals. What will happen to Airbnb?
Why it is profitable to invest into real estate during a pandemic and how to make a deal remotely. The expert explains
05.05.2020
Why it is profitable to invest into real estate during a pandemic and how to make a deal remotely. The expert explains
Republic of Hungary
Capital: Budapest
Languages: Hungarian
Currency: Euro
Population: 9, 77 mln.
Time zone: (GTM+1 +2)
HDI: 0,831
Average price
for an apartment: € 166,927
for house: € 214,465
