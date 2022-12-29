Hungary
24 895 properties
Apartments for sale in Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
€ 234,986
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 75,536
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 78,462
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
€ 74,446
Houses in Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
€ 101,043
4 room house
Szigetvar, Hungary
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
€ 65,163
6 room house
Ocsa, Hungary
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
€ 119,421
7 room house
Fot, Hungary
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
150 m²
€ 196,553
Publications
29.12.2022
Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?
20.11.2022
Luxury apartment or a house with an Eastern flair? We’ve found some unusual apartments and houses in Budapest
20.06.2022
A house overlooking an endless forest. A cozy cottage for sale in Hungary for €29,000
13.07.2021
«The Hungarian real estate market is reviving». The opinion of an Otthon Centrum representative
17.05.2021
Hungary’s government encourages housing construction, but house prices continue to rise
04.08.2020
How to obtain a residence permit in Hungary
22.07.2020
Budapest plans to introduce restrictions on daily apartment rentals. What will happen to Airbnb?
05.05.2020
Why it is profitable to invest into real estate during a pandemic and how to make a deal remotely. The expert explains
Republic of Hungary
Capital:
Budapest
Languages:
Hungarian
Currency:
Euro
Population:
9, 77 mln.
Time zone:
(GTM+1 +2)
HDI:
0,831
Weather in Budapest
7°
Clear
Wind:
7 m/s, southeast
Pressure:
1009 mm Hg
Humidity:
79%
Average price
for an apartment:
€ 166,927
for house:
€ 214,465
