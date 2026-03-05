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Property in United Kingdom

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Immigration programs in United Kingdom

  • Residence permit
    Global Talent Visa and Skilled Worker Residency in the UK
    Global Talent Visa and Skilled Worker Residency in the UK
    United Kingdom United Kingdom
    from
    $5,698
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 2 months
    Obtain a Talent Visa in just 3 weeks, permanent residency in 3 years, and the possibility of citizenship with comprehensive support from Immigrazio starting at €1990. Premium Package Media strategy and up to 5 articles. Residency in 3 Years Fast-track permanent UK residency. N…
    Immigration consultant
    Immigrazio
    Leave a request
  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in United Kingdom
    Residence permit in United Kingdom
    United Kingdom United Kingdom
    from
    $35,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Residence permit for work (work visa) without providing a workplace.Additional service: recruitment
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Leave a request
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    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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