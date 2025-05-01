Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Czechia

Brno
76
Pilsen
3
Ostrava
10
Prague
713
1 290 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
$210,937
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Fully furnished apartment 1 + 1 60m2 on the 4 floor (with elevator) + basement in apartment …
$362,167
2 bedroom apartment in okres Liberec, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Liberec, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For fans we suggest to live in the historical place with comfort and to acquisition the orig…
$211,824
3 bedroom apartment in Hustopece, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Hustopece, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
$241,982
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
apartment 2 + 1 52m2 on the second floor of a brick house The house and apartment were recon…
$369,607
2 bedroom apartment in okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Ceske Budejovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
The spacious Apartment after major repair is Fored Sale. The Apartment locateds design 2+1 a…
$148,132
Apartment in Zbecno, Czechia
Apartment
Zbecno, Czechia
Area 85 m²
For sale country-type house 85 m ² with a plot of 300 m ², in the area of ​ ​ the city of Ra…
$110,546
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment 3kk y a terrace and the basement and a parking and a klimati…
$680,157
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
apartment 2 + kk 43m2 on the 7th floor of the panel house You can live in an apartment witho…
$216,203
2 bedroom apartment in Most, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Most, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
apartment 2 + kk 40m2 with loggia on 6 panel house floor in private ownership quiet, green s…
$55,826
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
after a complete renovation in 2015, it is located on the 1st floor above ground of an apart…
$108,871
1 bedroom apartment in Nymburk, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Nymburk, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
$121,629
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
apartment 3 + 1 74m2 after partial reconstruction on the 9th floor of the panel house + logg…
$304,002
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
1+1 45m2 with loggia on the 8th floor cushion parking
$65,918
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
The Apartment 3+1 with two certain bedrooms is in the District Prague 8 overlooking the rive…
$616,593
1 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
We offer a good 1 + 1 apartment with a total area of 34 m2 in a popular and quiet place. The…
$72,408
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
The small Apartment and with a total area of 28 sq.m is offered for sale. The Apartment is o…
$177,979
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
The apartment is spacious 72 m2 plus a balcony of 9.7 m2 The apartment is located in a new b…
$508,206
2 bedroom apartment in okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Usti nad Labem, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
apartment 2 + 1 54m2 on the 2 floor of a brick house The apartment has been completely recon…
$103,913
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Apartment Address U BotiKe and Praha 4 — Michle Planning 2+ kk Total area is 40 sq.m The flo…
$217,223
2 bedroom apartment in Kladno, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Kladno, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
Apartment layout 2 + 1 (49m2) + loggia (4m2) + cellar. The apartment is located on the 2nd f…
$170,496
2 bedroom apartment in okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
okres Karlovy Vary, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
2+1, 70 m2 in a historic building in the spa area in the center of Karlovy Vary on Zámecký V…
$174,363
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
apartment 1 + kk 24m2 on the 2nd floor of a brick house luminous apartment in excellent cond…
$143,710
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
1 + kk with a total area of 35 m2 in the central part of Smikhov, Prague 5. The apartment is…
$301,749
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
We offer for sale the furnished dwelling and planning 3 + 1 and on the second floor of the t…
$508,513
1 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
1 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
The Apartment and of 39,7 m ² is Fored Sale. The house is 3 minutes walk from the Vítězné ná…
$254,214
2 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Apartment 2 + kk 70m2 in Yeseniova s residence on the 6th floor (brick house) A pleasant bon…
$404,259
3 bedroom apartment in Capital City of Prague, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Capital City of Prague, Czechia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
Offer apartment 3 + 1 85 m ² in Prague 3 & # 8212; Zhizhkov 4th floor of recoiled panel hous…
$388,017
2 bedroom apartment in Neratovice, Czechia
2 bedroom apartment
Neratovice, Czechia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Apartment 2 + 1 60m2 in brick house, on the 5 floor 25 km from Prague next to everything you…
$107,272
Apartment in Habry, Czechia
Apartment
Habry, Czechia
Area 1 016 m²
The building can be used for storage or for light production with office and production faci…
$455,451
Property types in Czechia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Czechia

Cheap
Luxury

Frequently asked questions about real estate in the Czech Republic

What benefits does buying real estate in the Czech Republic bring?

Buying real estate in the Czech Republic allows you to live in a country with high-quality education and medicine, and developed social infrastructure. The purchased property can also be rented out at a profit.

Is it possible to purchase real estate in the Czech Republic without local citizenship?

Yes, foreigners can buy apartments and houses without having a Czech passport. To buy a home in the Czech Republic, it is enough to have an identification document valid in your country.

How much money is spent annually on the maintenance of Czech real estate?

For the use of an apartment or house, owners pay utility bills and housing taxes. In total, all expenses per year amount to about 2 thousand euros for a property with an area of 100 square meters. meters.

What are the average Czech real estate prices?

Prices per sq. meter across the country fluctuates around 2-4 thousand euros. The most expensive housing prices in the Czech Republic are located in Prague and Karlovy Vary.

Are foreigners allowed to get property for sale in the Czech Republic without personal presence?

Yes, a deal can be concluded remotely. You must contact a trusted real estate company or issue a general power of attorney for your representative.
