Frequently asked questions about real estate in the Czech Republic
What benefits does buying real estate in the Czech Republic bring?
Buying real estate in the Czech Republic allows you to live in a country with high-quality education and medicine, and developed social infrastructure. The purchased property can also be rented out at a profit.
Is it possible to purchase real estate in the Czech Republic without local citizenship?
Yes, foreigners can buy apartments and houses without having a Czech passport. To buy a home in the Czech Republic, it is enough to have an identification document valid in your country.
How much money is spent annually on the maintenance of Czech real estate?
For the use of an apartment or house, owners pay utility bills and housing taxes. In total, all expenses per year amount to about 2 thousand euros for a property with an area of 100 square meters. meters.
What are the average Czech real estate prices?
Prices per sq. meter across the country fluctuates around 2-4 thousand euros. The most expensive housing prices in the Czech Republic are located in Prague and Karlovy Vary.
Are foreigners allowed to get property for sale in the Czech Republic without personal presence?
Yes, a deal can be concluded remotely. You must contact a trusted real estate company or issue a general power of attorney for your representative.