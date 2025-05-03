  1. Realting.com
Premium Premium
Residential complex Summer
Residential complex Summer
Sochi, Russia
from
$136,573
Number of floors 12
SPECIAL OFFER: UNTIL MARCH 31 - 20% DISCOUNT ON ALL APARTMENTS! HURRY UP TO BOOK! The Summer residential complex includes 7 buildings with a height of 12 floors. The house is being built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are covered with plaster. The project offers a …
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Highlight Vip unit
Apart-hotel Neskuchnyy sad
Apart-hotel Neskuchnyy sad
town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$757,393
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 10
Neskuchnyy sad Hotel Complex It consists of 2 houses with a height of 10 floors. An energy-efficient hinged ventilated facade is used in the cladding of the walls of the buildings. All the houses have been decorated with designer entrances and modern elevators have been installed. The …
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
UP UP
Residential complex Sochi Park
Residential complex Sochi Park
Sochi, Russia
from
$219,216
Number of floors 19
The Sochi Park residential complex project includes 9 business class houses. The houses are built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are lined with ventilated facades. Buyers in the residential complex are offered a variety of planning solutions: apartments are availab…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
UP UP
Apart-hotel Cosmos Stay Adler
Apart-hotel Cosmos Stay Adler
town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$185,142
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
The Cosmos Stay Adler project is a business class hotel complex with a height of 7 floors. The building was built using monolithic technology, with ventilated facades made of decorative stone. The complex is managed by an experienced hotel operator Cosmos Hotel Group. The complex ha…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Residential quarter Экоквартал «РусскаЯ ЕвропА»
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$150,857
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Area 36–165 m²
41 real estate object 41
The «Russian Europe» eco-neighborhood will consist of 6 residential complexes and an educational cluster built on the «slow city» principle. The total area of the neighborhood is over 20 hectares. The project is designed to be ready in 7-10 years and will be implemented by 2030. The first c…
Developer
Russkaya Evropa
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Residential complex ZK Uznaa Bitca
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$70,931
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
317 real estate objects 317
Location of the complex: The combination of free movement in the interior without cars and the feeling of absolute safety thanks to reliable fences - that is what distinguishes the LCD South Bitza. On the territory of the complex, all conditions are created both for an active lifestyle and f…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Zelenogradsk, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
LCD The Baltic Riviera — is a comfortable and interesting project - by one of the largest coastal developers. 7 minutes to the sea on foot. This area of Zelenogradsk is currently being actively developed. The complex is very practical for a permanent stay. It is also good to have real estate…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Residential complex ZK Rezisser
Moscow, Russia
from
$269,840
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 48
Area 37–136 m²
51 real estate object 51
Location of the complex: The location of the buildings of the complex in the form of a three-pointed star, as well as different heights of the buildings allowed to preserve excellent views for almost all apartments above the tree level. Moreover, the specific characteristics of the area insp…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$20,393
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Plot on the shore of Lake Otradnoe________________.Location:The village is located on the shore of Lake Otradnoye, with which several more picturesque lakes coexist: Komsomolskoye, Sukhodolskoye and Vuoksa, and in the East - Lake Ladoga.→ Everything you need for life is 20 minutes away by ca…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$67,864
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
Nevsky Park - neighborhood of residential buildings in northern Kaliningrad. The project includes the idea of creating open public spaces designed for recreation for residents and guests of the district. It was possible to increase the area of these spaces by reducing the construction densit…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Republic
Residential complex Republic
Moscow, Russia
from
$291,225
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 26
Area 27–141 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Republic — new premium quarter on Presnensky Val. br / br / The quarter is located on the territory of the former car repair shops of the Moscow-Alexandrovsky railway near the metro « Belarusian ». In the residential quarter, Republic will erect 10 residential towers from 24 to 45 f…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Residential quarter Desnarechye
Troitsk, Russia
from
$66,587
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
All the advantages of the capital against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape The large-scale project in the south-west of Moscow includes three new districts ("quarters"). They are united by a common idea: to make the dreams of modern residents about an interesting, convenient and di…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Residential quarter Nahimovskiy kvartal
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
The Nakhimov district — is a new microdistrict in the north - east of Kaliningrad at the end of Artillery Street. This place has extremely interesting new buildings and a well-kept private sector. Near the — school and kindergarten. The area is developing very actively. And the center is not…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residen…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Cottage village Doma v Kavgolovskih Holmah
Cottage village Doma v Kavgolovskih Holmah
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$297,510
Cottage village "Kavgolovsky Hills" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of LO. It is pleasant to walk along forest paths to clean water bodies and relax on the sandy beaches of Kavgolovsky Lake. This is a place for a comfortable and rich life in nature without interruption from work in t…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Residential complex Alpenshtadt
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$56,554
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
The residential complex Alpenstadt is a huge new area in the north of Kaliningrad. Explosions are planned 6. The complex is surrounded by private buildings and natural landscapes. Advantages: modern design, underground parking and equipped playgrounds. And also: many years of experience and …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Apartment building Dom na Zorge
Moscow, Russia
from
$176,302
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
The new Sorge legend "House on Sorge" of business class is being built in the prestigious Sokol district with historical Stalinist buildings and status residential complexes, worthily continuing the urban planning tradition of this part of the capital and at the same time possessing a uniqu…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex OXYGEN
Residential complex OXYGEN
Sochi, Russia
from
$186,938
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
The OXYGEN residential complex consists of 9 buildings with a height of 19 floors. The entrance groups are represented by wide glass vandal-proof doors. The design of the MOPS supports the ecological concept of the entire project. Each building has 2 high-speed elevators: freight an…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apart-hotel AZIMUT Plus Residence
Apart-hotel AZIMUT Plus Residence
Sochi, Russia
from
$382,632
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 20
The residential complex is a building with a height of 20 floors. The walls are decorated with a modern hinged ventilated facade. The halls and lobbies have been decorated with designer finishes and high-speed elevators have been installed. The project offers a variety of planning s…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Residential quarter Rodnye kvartaly
Marushkino, Russia
from
$59,999
The year of construction 2026
A small homeland in a huge Moscow A new residential complex is being built in a cozy, environmentally friendly location in the south-west of the capital. In the immediate surroundings there are well–groomed low-rise villages and the picturesque Ulyanovsk Forest Park. Thanks to this, inspi…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540
Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540
Estosadok, Russia
from
$480,477
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
The Polyana Rouge 540 residence complex is a multi-height building: from 1 to 7 floors, built using monolithic construction technology. The architecture of the project was designed by architect M. Filippov and has the appearance of modernized old buildings, combining noble classics and mo…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Izmajlovskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$130,496
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The modern architectural project “1st Izmailovsky” is an ideal place to live, located in the eastern part of Moscow surrounded by 14,000 hectares of forest. The complex is permeated with an atmosphere of a healthy lifestyle and well-being. The lilac garden and nearby…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Leningradskij
Moscow, Russia
from
$130,509
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 15
Area 28–110 m²
161 real estate object 161
Location of the complex: The concept of improvement harmoniously combines the features of the two cities. The territory of the complex was pierced by arrows of walking boulevards, reduced copies of St. Petersburg avenues. We strive for each element of the LCD to be thought out, filled with c…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$93,762
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 28–115 m²
149 real estate objects 149
Location of the complex: The architects made sure that beauty and comfort became part of the daily life of the Roman Quarter. Entrance groups are individual, but in the design of each guesses the Italian love for decorativeness and high-quality finishing materials. We care about the free spa…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Club house ZhK The LAKE
Club house ZhK The LAKE
Moscow, Russia
from
$308,041
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 16
Area 46–100 m²
21 real estate object 21
Location of the complex: The LAKE Club House, located in Kapustinsky Park by the pond, will interest connoisseurs of silence and privacy, but with the opportunity to stay in the center of events. From the sleepless highways of the metropolis, The LAKE is protected by neighboring neighborhood…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Solo
Residential complex Solo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,191
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Solo — high-rise building project in the Central District of Kaliningrad. Modern architecture, underground parking, proximity to the city center, experienced developer and comfortable layout — the components of a good home in the future.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
Moscow, Russia
from
$311,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 27
Area 54–103 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: The bright image is emphasized by the variable number of storeys of the complex, a variety of texture and color range of facades, made in a combination of white, brick and gold colors. At the same time, the complex perfectly fits into the environment of Stalin’s buil…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Tri kita
Residential complex Tri kita
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$69,636
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
LCD Three whales are located near one of the largest parks in Kaliningrad — Max Ashmann Park. It is a private building, nature is perfect here. The complex adapts harmoniously to the existing environment. The apartments are designed according to modern trends, there is an underground car park.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Klen
Residential complex Klen
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$87,824
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
LCD Maple is one of the few new projects located in the Central part of Kaliningrad. The place is quiet and prestigious. The complex itself is interestingly presented. The nebanal facades and excellent landscaping of the courtyard will make living in this house as comfortable as possible.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 20–140 m²
906 real estate objects 906
The Art of a Happy Life The basis of the project – the lifestyle of the Nordic countries, which are consistently leading in « happiness ratings ». LCD « Scandinavia » is being built on the border of the Butov Forest Park in the environmentally friendly southwestern part of Moscow — for tho…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Lermontovskij
Lyubertsy, Russia
from
$98,784
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 25
Area 25–110 m²
222 real estate objects 222
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. A yard without cars, a closed, safe, secure place with convenient access for your car, cleaner air and a …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Cottage village Neva Da
Cottage village Neva Da
Sverdlovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$16,944
The plot in the cottage village "Neva-DA" in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region, 26 km from St. Petersburg. 100 meters from your future home in the cottage village "Neva-DA" is equipped with a descent to the river, and nearby coniferous forests.There are 2 road routes to the villag…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Salarevskij
Salarevo, Russia
from
$110,309
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 25
Location of the complex: The entire neighborhood is designed in the concept of “no cars”. Parked cars don’t spoil the landscape, and parents don’t have to worry about moving children around the block. The territory of the complex is the kingdom of pedestrians. What should you do if you or yo…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Karlshof
Residential complex Karlshof
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$259,481
The year of construction 2015
Number of floors 17
LCD Karlshof was one of the first skyscrapers in Kaliningrad. The design of the apartments is very comfortable. The location — is one of the most central: next to Central Park and a 10-minute walk from the center. High quality construction, expensive materials and one of the most experienced…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Palmburg
Residential complex Palmburg
Guryevsky District, Russia
from
$65,868
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
ZH Palmburg from one of the largest developers in Kaliningrad offers life near the river from the pier. This way you can buy a yacht and drive into the open sea, mainly from the apartment. The system is successful, the complex is low, the air is fresh. Very close to Kaliningrad —.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Residential quarter Yuzhnye sady
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,545
The year of construction 2024
Area 22–188 m²
338 real estate objects 338
Summer lives in the south In the southern case of Moscow, surrounded by parks, a new district of the southern gardens will grow. Its name blows the warmth and aroma of blooming trees. The relaxed atmosphere of the south creates warm shades and natural materials for coatings, a variety of f…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Cottage village Sosnovyj plaz
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,330
Plot in the prepared village near the Pioneer Lake and right next to the forest!Location:100 km from the CAD→ The plot is located in the Vyborg district of LO, in the finished cottage village "Pine Beach", on the sandy shore of Lake Pioneer surrounded by relict forests and the nature of the …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Cottage village Tis da Glad
Primorskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$25,636
A plot in a landscaped village near two lakes and a coniferous forest Location:Vyborg district of Leningrad region, 85 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Primorsky and Vyborg highwaySocial.significant infrastructure is located 5 minutes drive in settlements - Red Valley, Ryabo…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Residential complex ZK Datskij kvartal
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$91,456
The year of construction 2021
Number of floors 22
Area 29–108 m²
30 real estate objects 30
Location of the complex: Feel the beauty of life in a small European town without going to Moscow. Here everything is close and thought out for you: shops, bakeries, laundries, pharmacies and beauty salons within walking distance. The availability of pantry will allow you to maintain perfect…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Cottage village Krokusy
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$50,803
Plot in a cottage village 13 km from St. Petersburg Crocusa15 minutes to the Ring Road, near the Nevsky Forest Park and Lake Korkin____________Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region, 11 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highwaySocial.significant infra…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Asenevskij
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$92,316
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 18
Location of the complex: In the residential complex of comfort-plus class "1st Yasenevsky" the advantages of two lifestyles are available. After all, within walking distance of the metro, a school with a 25-meter swimming pool and an IT cluster and at the same time as many as 63 hectares of …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Residential complex A101 Vsevolozhsk
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
from
$37,271
The year of construction 2025
The neighborhoods where nature begins. As soon as you leave the bustling St. Petersburg, you find yourself in the historical and prestigious Vsevolozhsk, all as if drowning in pine forests! The place combines a luxurious natural environment and all the attributes of a developed city. We …
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Residential quarter ZhK Zagore
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 10
The Zagorye residential complex on Hippodrome Train will change your understanding of comfort and environmental friendliness. Located in a quiet green area, it perfectly combines excellent transport accessibility, proximity to the city center. LCD is a 10-story brick residential building wi…
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Leave a request
Cottage village Lintulovo
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$39,821
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Residential quarter ZhK Novyy Smolensk
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 10
“ New Smolensk ” - is a major project that can reach its reach and consideration. The area of the southern part of the city is planned for development. Smolensk with an area of more than 200 hectares. The total area of the built houses will be several million square meters. According to the …
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$29,552
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$30,868
Plot in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the horse on the north of Leningrad region Location:Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.→ Social infrastructure is located 10…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
from
$74,586
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Area 28–102 m²
129 real estate objects 129
Location of the complex: A unique residential complex located 20 minutes from Moscow on the Kiev highway and surrounded by pristine forest. In April Park it is easy to enjoy life in nature without giving up the usual level of comfort. This is possible due to the unique combination of advanta…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Stereo
Residential complex Stereo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$47,904
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
ZHK Stereo is a huge complex of 4 houses in the Kaliningrad district of Moscow. This place is actively built, the infrastructure is nearby. The complex itself is a modern style, small apartments and many neighbors. For lovers of active life.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Residential quarter Novyy gorod
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$61,211
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
LCD The New City is located in the microdistrict Cosmodemyansky near Kaliningrad. Around — green beds and lakes. From here it is very convenient to go to coastal cities. This area has the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable life. The complex itself is aesthetic, the design is competen…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Primavera
Residential complex Primavera
Moscow, Russia
from
$290,164
The year of construction 2024
Area 41–101 m²
4 real estate objects 4
The club town on the Primavera River is located on one of the most picturesque coastlines in northwestern Moscow. br / Apartments with unsurpassed views of the river will allow you to admire the sun and water at the same time, and the first line will always remain the first. / p
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential complex Forst
Residential complex Forst
Moscow, Russia
from
$215,574
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 20
Area 28–136 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Project « FORST » is located in a picturesque place in Moscow near the Simonovskaya embankment. br / According to the official website, the project consists of five buildings for 808 apartments. Some apartments are equipped with terraces br / The courtyard is landscaped and has e…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Donskoj
Sapronovo, Russia
from
$55,792
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 24
Area 20–110 m²
625 real estate objects 625
Location of the complex: The 1st Donskoy complex is located 7 km from the Moscow Ring Road along the M-4 Don highway. It combines all the advantages of a comfortable urban environment and natural surroundings. The project is quite a large percentage of apartments facing 2-3 sides of the worl…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Moscow, Russia
from
$164,185
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 44
Area 30–116 m²
335 real estate objects 335
Location of the complex: Sky Garden is located in the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo area. On the territory of this area noise foliage of the same name park. A green picturesque area, rivers and canals nearby, clean fresh air from the Moscow suburban leaves is an ideal place to feel part of nature. …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Apartment building ZhK Alpy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$71,862
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Alpin Resident Complex — new architectural dominant in the north - east of Kaliningrad. Around — the private sector and low buildings. Fresh air everywhere. The location is such that the entire infrastructure is nearby, not far from the city center.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$158,738
Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg. Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge."Negorod Za…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Area 34–123 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / …
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Cottage village Levada 2
Cottage village Levada 2
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$15,627
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Residential complex A101 Lagolovo
Villozi, Russia
from
$34,266
The year of construction 2025
A place to live   We are building a modern city at the foot of the famous Duderhof Heights, in the embrace of the purest lakes and green picturesque massifs, filled with everything necessary for a happy life. Exciting walks along the ecotropics and an impressive view from the highest poi…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Price on request
Homeownership in a business class village with its own park in the Vsevolozhsky district________________.Households and landscaping facilities in Negorod Toksovo are made in a single style inspired by the architecture of Denmark. Thus, the project is a holistic and harmonious environment – a…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Residential complex Rybnaya Derevnya
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$163,007
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
LCD Fish Village is not just a residential complex. In fact, this is a new attraction in Kaliningrad and a new attraction. Expressive facades, the most touristy travel destination, an area with a highly developed infrastructure, a large number of parking spaces. All features of the complex s…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$14,944
A plot in a cottage village on the banks of the Vuoksa-Virta river________________.Location:Priozersky district of Leningrad region, 95 km from the CADNear "Vuoksaari" is the Romashkin rural settlement. There is a supermarket, a post office, an OZON dispensary and even a trout farm. In addit…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$55,879
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex Leto
Residential complex Leto
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$61,211
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
ZHK Summer from one of the largest developers of Kaliningrad is an excellent version of multi-story development in a picturesque place and with rich characteristics. A courtyard without cars and underground parking is a premium comfort. Lake embankment, view from the windows to this lake, gr…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Cottage village Prilesnyj 20
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$6,854
The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!__________________.Location:Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region16 km from the RAD→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex Belyy sad
Residential complex Belyy sad
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$54,558
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 9
The residential complex „ White garden ” is located in southern Kaliningrad, far from the center. This part of the Moscow region is famous for its excellent social infrastructure. The price in this area is lower than in others, but the quality of the structure is increasing. The developer ha…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Apartment building Gorkiy
Apartment building Gorkiy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$85,163
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 8
The Gorki house combines an excellent location, high-quality building materials and the excellent reputation of the Kaliningradostroyinvest developer.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Residential complex ZK Rotterdam
Moscow, Russia
from
$204,882
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 29
Area 27–144 m²
95 real estate objects 95
Location of the complex: Rotterdam has an excellent location, which will allow you to choose your current route and transport based on mood, goals and weather. From here it is convenient to get to the center both by metro - the station is within walking distance and by car. Warsaw Highway co…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 21–34 m²
97 real estate objects 97
Location of the complex: On the first floors of the complex Movement. It will have its own commercial infrastructure. So the residents of the complex will always be able to enjoy coffee from your favorite coffee shop, go to the minimarket for milk on the way home and run to the pharmacy. In …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
The year of construction 2022
Area 55–84 m²
3 real estate objects 3
corner of Barcelona in Moscow Spanish districts „ ” separate and quiet residential complex – br / br /> A second district of the project is currently being built with residential buildings - and Business Class -, shops, cafes, household services, kindergartens and a large educational compl…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Apartment building ZhK Shokolad
Smolensk, Russia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
The Chocolate housing complex will change your understanding of comfort and safety. Located in a quiet, green area in the center of Smolensk, it perfectly combines excellent transport availability, store availability and other urban infrastructure within walking distance. ZhK "Chocolate ” p…
Agency
Kreativnoe byuro
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Residential complex ZK 1 j Uznyj
Leninsky District, Russia
from
$75,733
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 25
Area 25–84 m²
579 real estate objects 579
Location of the complex: One of the advantages of 1-DSC projects is large glazed loggias. Another advantage is the fair Euro format. The whole project includes a smart home system. The installed package of devices includes: WiFi relay for managing consumer groups, wireless overlapping crane …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential quarter Prokshino
Residential quarter Prokshino
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$119,740
The year of construction 2022
Area 19–100 m²
602 real estate objects 602
Live! Job! Rest! The residential area „ Prokshino is located on the edge of a large pond, 500 m from an existing underground station. The coast will run almost a kilometer along the houses. Nearby is a large company - a quarter with a shopping center and sports - a group of events with a ski…
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex Vasilki
Residential complex Vasilki
Vasilkovo, Russia
from
$46,574
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
The "Vasilki" residential complex is located on the eastern outskirts of Kaliningrad, north of -. A distinctive feature of practical designs —, underground parking, and pantries. In a word, everything you need for a comfortable life.
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex Levada
Residential complex Levada
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$63,968
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Levada LCD is located in a very picturesque place —, surrounded by lakes. The dominant feature of improving the terrace will also be a pond that is equipped with a promenade and where adults and children can relax. The — design for a variety of flavors, but all — are ergonomic and comfortabl…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Residential complex ZK Skandinavskij
Mytishchi Urban Okrug, Russia
from
$96,959
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 16
Area 36–61 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: Far from the bustle of the city, but not far from the capital - this is the concept of LCD Scandinavian! Only 300 m from the residential complex is a huge Mytischi forest, which will give clean and fresh air. 10 km away is the Pirogov Reservoir with beaches, entertai…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE
Residential complex RANTA RESIDENCE
Zelenogorsk, Russia
from
$183,962
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
Area 85 m²
1 real estate object 1
UNTIL THE END OF MARCH, THE PROMOTION OFFERS A DISCOUNT ON APARTMENTS FROM 5 TO 15% + A STORAGE ROOM AS A GIFT! INVESTMENT PRICE INCREASE - 20% !!! The Intercolumnium studio project consists of 14 four-storey buildings built using brick and monolithic construction technology. The fa…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Residential complex ZK Sydney City
Moscow, Russia
from
$212,217
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 44
Area 29–162 m²
323 real estate objects 323
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Cottage village Saburovo Klab
Saburovo, Russia
from
$391,095
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 129–256 m²
25 real estate objects 25
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Residential complex ZK Sydney Prime
Moscow, Russia
from
$619,637
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 9
Area 58–138 m²
16 real estate objects 16
Location of the complex: Premium class right on the banks of the Moscow River, with direct access to the embankment and stunning panoramic views! On Shelekikhinskaya embankment, there is a pier for river trams. You will have access to the only Moscow transport artery, which is never traffic …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Residential complex ZK 1 j Seremetevskij
Khimki, Russia
from
$68,769
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 19–85 m²
617 real estate objects 617
Location of the complex: The 1st Sheremetyevo residential complex is located in the very center of Podrezkovo, from it only 6 minutes walk to the railway station of the same name and planned for the opening of the IDC-3. The complex is bright and cozy, lobby, large wheelchair, lapomowash. Th…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential quarter River Park
Residential quarter River Park
Guryevsk, Russia
from
$52,653
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Comfort in the residential area ‑ River Park Project – in Guryevsk near Kaliningrad in a favorable and ecological area. The unique architectural concept of the project harmoniously combines modern architectural trends with classic elements. Special charm and beauty 5 ‑ added to floor houses …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Cottage village Doma v Prilesnyj Stil
Cottage village Doma v Prilesnyj Stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$297,510
Cottage settlement of comfort + "Prilesny Style" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 16 km from St. Petersburg. The eastern side of the cottage village is organized in the form of a secluded quarter of 41 master houses from the company "FACT.", created according …
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Residential complex ZK Arhitektor
Moscow, Russia
from
$240,938
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 47
Area 34–252 m²
85 real estate objects 85
Location of the complex: The feeling of a cozy home should begin with the entrance. We tried to provide all the nuances so that our elevators meet the most stringent modern requirements. You can always see who is calling the phone. In each apartment connected basic package "Smart apartment" …
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$58,550
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 16
House on the Batal — is another development project for the dynamic developing Moscow region of Kaliningrad. The developer with many years of experience and reputation offers to buy apartments with interesting designs, a landscaped patio and modern facade solutions. The house looks harmoniou…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Residential quarter Dzen-kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$74,036
The year of construction 2025
Zen of the big city The new Zen Quarters district is being built in the south-west of the capital – along the coastline of the picturesque Ivanovsky Pond and the Varvarka River. The project is based on the "combination of the incongruous", the harmony of the simple and refined, natural and …
Developer
A101
Leave a request
Residential complex Portland
Residential complex Portland
Moscow, Russia
from
$153,884
The year of construction 2025
Area 25–117 m²
9 real estate objects 9
Portland - a coastal quarter of 8 houses up to 29 floors high with business apartments located in the Pechatniki area, on South Port Street The architectural project « PORTLAND » was developed by De Architekten Cie. The complex consists of 2 lines. Each has 4 towers, interconnected by shopp…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Apart-hotel Koroleva 13
Moscow, Russia
from
$114,493
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 10
Area 45–56 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Residential business class apartments « Queen 13 » for those who live and work in the Ostankino area and love this location. / p A ten-story house for 205 apartments offers future residents unique apartment formats, including 4 penthouses with terraces, 2 of which are two-level. The fa…
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Residential complex ZK Zavoronki klab
Odincovskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
from
$70,070
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Area 29–91 m²
159 real estate objects 159
Location of the complex: To create a harmonious space, the project has all the necessary infrastructure, ranging from closed courtyards with playgrounds and recreation areas, a gym with mini-saunas and a children's room, to a landscaped embankment, where a large gaming hub with a walking rou…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Residential complex Dom na Donskogo
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$102,462
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
House on Dmitry Donsky from the IPC company is a residential complex of comfort class in a prestigious area. Next door - premium houses. This is the central location in Kaliningrad. The facade of the house is stylish and modern, layouts with large kitchens will suit many. In the underground …
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
On the map

The rapid development of infrastructure in the Russian Federation and the construction of modern housing make the purchase of real estate from a developer in Russia an excellent choice for living or investing, especially in large cities.

Advantages of buying real estate from a developer in Russia

Buying a new building in Russia provides a number of advantages:

  • Modern construction technologies. New build homes in Russia are equipped with the latest generation engineering systems, which are not inferior to European analogues.
  • Legal purity. Real estate under construction in Russia is a guarantee that there are no encumbrances on the site.
  • Wide choice of layouts and locations. Russian developers offer apartments with well-thought-out layouts and the possibility of free redevelopment.
  • Flexible purchase terms. Many developers provide installments, subsidized mortgages and discounts for certain categories of citizens.
  • High investment potential. The cost of off-plan property in Russia increases as construction is completed, which makes buying at the foundation pit stage profitable.

How to choose real estate developers in Russia

Choosing a developer is one of the most important stages in the purchase process. To protect yourself and buy quality housing, follow these recommendations:

  • Study the developer's reputation. Find reviews, learn about completed projects and their delivery dates.
  • Check the documentation. The developer must have all the necessary construction permits, including the project declaration.
  • Analyze the contract. Make sure that it clearly states the deadlines for the delivery of the object, the responsibilities of the parties and the final cost.
  • Assess the transparency of the work. Reliable companies provide full information about the project, stages of construction and prices.
  • Pay attention to the pace of construction. The dynamics of work is an important indicator of reliability.

Cost of housing in new buildings in Russia

The primary market offers housing of various classes, which allows you to choose an option for any budget. Average prices from Russian developers depend on the region, type of housing and stage of construction.

  • Economy class. The cost varies from 70,000 to 100,000 ($695- $980) rubles per sq.m. Such apartments are most often located in the suburbs or actively developing areas.
  • Comfort class. The price is 100,000-150,000 ($980-$1490) rubles per sq.m. Such new buildings are distinguished by more spacious layouts and developed infrastructure.
  • Business and elite class. In cities with a population of over a million, you can buy housing from a developer in Russia at a price of 200,000 ($1960) rubles per 1 sq.m. In some cases, the price can exceed 500,000 ($4965) rubles per 1 sq.m.

Popular cities and regions of Russia for purchasing housing in a new building

The most popular cities for purchasing housing on the primary market remain the largest megacities and dynamically developing regions:

  • Moscow. The main center of the country, where the cost of apartments starts from 200,000 ($1960) rubles per sq.m.
  • St. Petersburg. Russia's second-largest city offers housing from 150,000 ($1,490) rubles per square meter.
  • Sochi. The Black Sea resort is famous for its nature and sought-after housing for recreation and investment. The average price is from 120,000 ($1,190) rubles per square meter.
  • Kazan. A city with a rich cultural heritage and rapid economic growth. Here, apartments cost from 100,000 ($980) rubles per square meter.
  • Novosibirsk. The Siberian scientific and business center offers housing from 80,000 ($795) rubles per square meter.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Russia

How the Mortgage Market Has Changed in Russia in A Few Recent Years
How the Mortgage Market Has Changed in Russia in A Few Recent Years
Features of Buying Real Estate in Russia
Features of Buying Real Estate in Russia

Frequently Asked Questions on New Buildings in Russia

What documents do foreigners need to buy an apartment in a new building in Russia?

Foreigners must have a passport of their country and a copy certified by a notary. A document certifying legal residence in the Russian Federation (visa/visa) and the consent of the spouse (for married persons) are also required.

What is the procedure for buying an apartment in a new building from a developer in Russia?

At the initial stage, you need to select the property and, if necessary, pay a deposit. Then a contract is signed between the seller and the buyer at the notary. This is also where the cash settlement takes place. At the final stage, the buyer needs to formalize the ownership of the property in the Rosreestr.

In what Russian cities apartments are most often bought in new buildings?

Moscow and St. Petersburg are traditionally very popular. High demand for apartments in a skyscraper in Russia is also observed in Kazan and Krasnodar.

What is the average price per square meter in Russian residential buildings?

A square meter of new housing in Moscow and St. Petersburg is priced at 5,000-10,000 euros. In other cities, the average price per square meter is 1,500-3,000 euros.
