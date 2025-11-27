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Real estate in Croatia

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Agencies and real estate developers in Croatia

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Relax Class Villas
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Opereta d.o.o.
Biliskov real estate ltd.
Knez Croatia Real Estate
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VACO d.o.o.

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Immigration programs in Croatia

  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Croatia
    Residence permit in Croatia
    Croatia Croatia
    from
    $5,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 3 months
    The residence permit of Croatia digital nomad allows you to work remotely and live in the country for 18 months with the possibility of extending on the basis of a rental agreement for another year. According to this residence permit, it is impossible to obtain permanent residence and sub…
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Consulting VP Park SRL
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