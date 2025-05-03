  1. Realting.com
  Poland

New buildings for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
18
Warsaw
10
Greater Poland Voivodeship
10
Poznan
9
Search for new buildings
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika Varshava-BEZ KOMISSII
Warsaw, Poland
from
$102,108
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Completion date: May 2024 Prices: 402,868 zł - 780,570 zł DESCRIPTION OF INVESTMENT: Low-rise 3-storey houses, buildings using modular wooden technology, environmentally friendly and friendly to residents Modern 1-, 2-, 3-, 4-room apartments ranging from 25 to approx. 68 m2 Low operati…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks v prestizhnom rayone goroda
Poznan, Poland
from
$113,165
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Looking for the perfect place to live or invest? An amazing opportunity awaits you at the intersection of Yanicki and Dombrowski streets in the prestigious Poznan-Jerzyce district. The project was created with concern for the comfort of the residents, offering a self-sufficient city in the c…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Residential complex Osiedle Młodych Dębów
Stefanowo, Poland
from
$198,073
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 90 m²
1 real estate object 1
YOUNG OAKS ESTATE - CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS! Welcome - a new estate of two-bedroom houses for sale. Each house is five or four rooms: first floor: living room, kitchenette, toilet, guest room/office, technical room floor: three rooms, bathroom (there are no slants on the first floo…
Agency
James House
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Cottage Segmenty s garazhom i ogorodom
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
from
$207,764
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
The investment is located in Grodzisk Mazowiecki. Consists of two semi-detached semi-detached houses. All houses have a usable area of ​​109 m2, have their own garage and plot.
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Cottage village Тихий жилой комплекс недалеко от Варшавы
Slomin, Poland
from
$235,303
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
BUYER DOES NOT PAY COMMISSION! We invite you to buy a house in a new investment near Warsaw. Modern, carefully designed sectional houses, providing comfort and privacy for the whole family. Offer Perfect for those who want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city with comf…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Apartment building Mieszkanie o jakim marzysz
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,248
Number of floors 5
Poznań, 124 mieszkania w 3 nowoczesnych pięciokondygnacyjnych budynkach. Mieszkania o powierzchniach od 26 do 105 m2. Apartamenty będą miały zróżnicowaną strukturę:  Kompaktowe kawalerki idealne dla młodych,  2 i 3-pokojowe mieszkania świetne dla rodzin,  4-pokojowe apartamen…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Apartment building Premium class apartments in the center of Warsaw.
Warsaw, Poland
from
$272,901
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
I invite you to buy apartments in a new investment on one of the most prestigious streets in Warsaw near the Varso Tower skyscraper. A modern investment with timeless architecture, consists of 2 modern buildings. On the roof of one of the buildings there will be a garden available to res…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Cottage village Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v Radzimine
Radzymin, Poland
from
$144,421
Number of floors 2
The Mieszka I complex is a new investment located in Radzymin (20 km from the center of Warsaw). The new apartments will be located in 16 single-family, semi-detached terraced houses. The offer includes apartments ranging from 69 to 120 m2. The project will be completed with the necessary in…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Club house Mieszkanie w businessowym sercu Warszawy - Mokotow
Warsaw, Poland
from
$168,592
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
We invite you to purchase an apartment in a modern investment located at Wołoska/Marynarska Street, opposite Westfield Mokotów. The area combines the functional modernity of Służewiec with the proximity of parks and urban attractions of Old Mokotów. Investment advantages: • Public recrea…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Apartment building Dlya lyubiteley tishiny i zeleni
Poznan, Poland
from
$79,755
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
A modern residential complex, in a quiet and green part of Poznan. It will be put into operation in the first quarter of 2024. Located in the area of ul. Selawy in the Naramovice area, near the Zhuravinets nature reserve in the vicinity of the Varta River. The center of Poznan is only 15 mi…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Tourist complex Wytowno Baltic Residences
Tourist complex Wytowno Baltic Residences
Wytowno, Poland
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Enjoy Coastal Elegance at Our New 4-Star Luxury Holiday Resort in Wytowno near Ustka. Escape to a world of exquisite enjoyment along Poland's stunning Baltic Coast, where a symphony of luxury and nature awaits you. Introducing our new 4-star holiday resort in Wytowno near Ustka, a seaside…
Developer
FredCo
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Residential complex Kvartiry v prigorode Poznani
Kleszczewo, Poland
from
$59,585
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Kleszczewo Park is an investment project that, with its functionality and location, will meet the expectations of even the most demanding residents. The construction of the Kleszczewo Park complex was divided into several stages. Comfort and convenience: Buildings with elevators and…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Club house Nowoczesna inwestycja na Woli - Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$134,459
The year of construction 2026

Wola is a modern and self-sufficient district of Warsaw, full of life and attractions. The proposed investment is distinguished by its original architectural design in the shape of a cascading block. The higher part of the building, the characteristic tower, which is a symbol of modernity…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Apartment building NEW HOUSES close to lake | 3 floor apartments
Budzyn, Poland
from
$196,564
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
For sale: CORNER SEGMENT of a terraced house in developer condition, READY FOR COLLECTION, with a plot of 62 m2, the house has 3 floors. The house comes with one external parking space., LOCATION AND BUILDING: Budzyń about 200 m from the lake in Kryspinów, close to the Biedronka store an…
Agency
Gamp
Villa QHOUSE
Villa QHOUSE
Warsaw, Poland
from
$400,054
Number of floors 2
Area 147–148 m²
2 real estate objects 2
We would like to invite you - new, finished semi-detached houses for sale. PURCHASE FROM DEVELOPER - NO PCC AND NO COMMISSION. Houses from property developer will be delivered in developer standard, i.e. interiors to be finished on one's own or with individual option of turnkey finishing …
Agency
James House
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Residential complex NEW - START OF SALES - Warsaw Wlochy
Warsaw, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Due date: 3Q 2026  Prices: 680,900 zł - 1,100,000 zł ABOUT THE INVESTMENT 85 apartments will be built in Wlochy. The advantage is, first of all, the location. It will be built near the main artery of Warsaw - Jerusalem Alley, from which you can walk to the station and just 15 minu…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Apartment building New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny
Warsaw, Poland
from
$205,567
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
New investment in Służewiec – Rynek Pierwotny The entire estate consists of three modern buildings. On the ground floor there are apartments with gardens. The remaining apartments are equipped with spacious balconies. We have also designed a two-story underground garage with a license pla…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Apart-hotel Apart - otel Reguly
Radzyminek, Poland
from
$111,497
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with the support of the Agency - No commission and tax PCC! Completion date: 2024 . There are currently several apartments available at this price Prices : PLN 448,227 - PLN 676,592 As part of the investment, 39 residenti…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Apartment building START PRODAZh Novaya investiciya na Prage Poludne
Warsaw, Poland
from
$126,702
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
New investment in Praga Południe! A modern building with 104 apartments of various sizes. The investment is distinguished by an eye-catching finish in shades of copper, which emphasizes the unique character of the investment. Advantages of the investment: • Residential building - only…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Residential complex Prestizhnoe zhile v Poznani blizko k centru
Poznan, Poland
from
$103,852
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Residential quarter Mieszkania ze strefa relaksu alejkami
Krakow, Poland
from
$95,944
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 7
Area 500 m²
1 real estate object 1
We invite you to buy an apartment in a modern multi-family building. The investment ensures comfort of life and a friendly area. A green park with a relaxation zone and alleys will be built in the central part of the estate. The planned date of completion of construction B1 and B2 is XII …
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks v yugo-vostochnoy chasti Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$102,587
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
Welcome to a modern and green corner of Poznań! Our residential complex, located on the eastern bank of the Warta, offers a perfect combination of urban comfort and proximity to nature. The location in one of the largest green areas of the city will be an ideal choice for those who value pea…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Residential quarter Pod investiciyu i dlya sobstvennogo prozhivaniya
Poznan, Poland
Price on request
Number of floors 3
Osiedle Mateckiego is the perfect location of the facility, close to the city center, and at the same time a quiet and peaceful place. Many green areas around close schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, pharmacies. Just 20 minutes drive to the international airport, close to the shopping …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Residential complex - Industrial Developments in Poland
Zielona Gora, Poland
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
? Unlock exclusive opportunities in Western Poland's booming real estate corridor! Discover the untapped potential along the growing axis that connects Zielona Góra and Berlin. We offer off-market investment possibilities designed for those looking to (co)develop residential and industria…
Developer
FredCo
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks - Varshava Rakov - START PRODAZh
Warsaw, Poland
from
$125,918
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 7
The name of the complex, located in Warsaw's Raków district, refers to the Swedish word for peace and harmony. These new apartments in Warsaw's Włochy district are an investment that includes two carefully designed buildings, three and seven storeys high, as well as a courtyard.The common sp…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v zelenom rayone Poznani
Poznan, Poland
from
$83,846
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
This prestigious residential complex offers a variety of apartments, ideal for both singles and families. Choose from functional studios, 2- and 3-room apartments, as well as luxury apartments with terraces, which will satisfy even the most demanding buyers. Each apartment with a balcony is …
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Residential quarter Kvartiry ot Zastroyschika na Varshavskim Goslavyu
Warsaw, Poland
from
$163,702
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Date: 4Q 2024 Prices: PLN 646,100 - PLN 1,549,400 New apartments for sale in Warsaw's Gocław are a project from nsMoon Studio. The architects' goal was to create comfortable and peaceful living conditions for the future residents of the investment. The second idea behind the concep…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Apartment building Dom s 2-h etazhnymi kvartirami garazh i ogorod
Piastow, Poland
from
$206,497
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
House with 20 2-storey apartments and 20 one-storey apartments Two-storey apartments measuring 112 m2-123 m2 + garden area from 45 m2 to 250 m2 20 apartments ranging in size from 77 m2 - 87 m2 with balconies and roof terrace Planned completion date: 2025-12-31 Quiet area with low-…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Club house Novost - START PRODAZh - Varshava Vlohy
Warsaw, Poland
from
$165,451
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
We invite you to purchase apartments from the Developer with support from the – Agency Without PCC tax! No commission Agencies. 2026 4Q due date.   Prices: 653,000 zł - 2,579,000 zł Minimalist house with 86 apartments of different sizes – from 26 to 139 sq.m. and layouts from 1 to 5 ro…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Cottage village Komfortabelnyy dom s 3 spalnyami i uchastkom
Laszczki, Poland
from
$302,777
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
1 house left for sale. (There are 13 houses in the complex). Comfortable house with 3 bedrooms, a large living room, a garage and a plot of 350 m2 house - 122 m2; plot - 350 m2 Delivery - December 2024 Residential complex Spring Park – This is a combination of excellent location an…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Residential complex Lipkowski Zakatek II
Lipkow, Poland
from
$324,712
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 3
Lipkowski Zakatek is a residential complex of 4 duplex buildings (8 houses), located 10 minutes from Warsaw and bordering Kampinos National Park. Currently on sale - 4 houses, with completion date in June of 2024. We offer free adaptations. Modern architecture, high quality of material…
Developer
Lipkowski Zakątek sp. z o.o.
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Residential complex Premium Apartamenty v serdce Poznani - Investiciya v buduschee
Poznan, Poland
from
$116,866
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
We present an exclusive premium project in the heart of Poznan, combining high-quality performance, surroundings with green areas and elegant interiors. This is a great opportunity for those looking for a luxurious place to live, as well as for investors interested in stable investments. Pr…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Business center The Zielona Logistics Hub
Business center The Zielona Logistics Hub
Gronow, Poland
Price on request
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Discover our latest industrial real estate opportunity in Gronów, Poland, near Zielona Góra. This project will start development in September 2024 and feature 96 well-designed industrial warehouse units measuring 216m² and more. This offering is strategically located in Upper Silesia, one…
Developer
FredCo
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Residential quarter Novostroyka - v samom populyarnym rayone Varshavy - Volya
Warsaw, Poland
from
$186,942
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
The apartments are located in one of the most popular districts of Warsaw - Wola. The new stage is part of the estate and has a total of 136 apartments with areas from 28 m2 to 96 m2. Each of them has a balcony, terrace, loggia or garden. There are also apartments with large corner covered…
Agency
LOCO REAL ESTATE
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Apartment building Zhiloy kompleks Verde v gorode Poznan
Poznan, Poland
from
$134,237
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
The residential complex is located in a prestigious area of the city of Poznan, st. Wągrowska, next to a picturesque park, near the city center. The apartments will be equipped with a modern smart home function and anti-smog protection, which is especially important in large cities. Two la…
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Poland is one of the most economically developed countries in Eastern Europe. The local real estate market is also growing, and new buildings in Poland can be found both on the Baltic Sea coast and in the foothills of the Tatra Mountains or the Swietokrzyskie Mountains.

Features of buying Poland new homes from a developer 

Poland new construction homes from a developer is in demand due to the simplicity of transactions and modern construction standards. Foreigners do not need permits to buy apartments - a passport is enough. The process is transparent: Polish developers are required to provide an information brochure with project data and guarantees. The buyer's money is protected by bank accounts or insurance.

Advantages of buying new housing in Poland:

  • Ease of registration. The transaction takes 1-2 days, you only need a passport.
  • Modern layouts. Apartments are rented out with finishing or in a rough state (your choice).
  • High liquidity. New buildings in large cities are easily rented out with a yield of 5-7% per annum.
  • No tax. When buying from Polish developers, you do not need to pay a 2% tax, as is the case with secondary housing.

Prices for new housing in Poland

Prices for new buildings in Poland depend on the region and class of housing. Apartments in residential complexes, townhouses and houses are available on the market. In new buildings, there are options from economy to premium class. The average cost per square meter in the country is €2,000–€2,500. Prices are higher in large cities, lower in small ones.

For example, a 30 m² studio in a new building costs from €60,000 to €80,000, a one-room apartment of 40–50 m² — €80,000–€120,000. Townhouses in the suburbs start at €150,000 per 100 m². Elite housing in the center of megacities reaches €500,000. Often, developers in Poland offer installments during the construction phase. 

Average prices for new buildings in Poland:

Category Average price per m² (EUR)

Approximate price (EUR)

By country
Studio (30 m²) 2000–2600 60,000–80,000
One-room (40–50 m²) 2000–2500 80,000–120,000
Townhouse (100 m²) 1500–2000 150,000–200,000
Luxury housing 3000–5000 300,000–500,000+
By major cities
Warsaw 2500–3000 75,000–90,000 (30 m²)
Krakow 2300–2800 70,000–85,000 (30 m²)
Wroclaw 2000–2500 60,000–75,000 (30 m²)
Gdansk 2100–2600 65,000–80,000 (30 m²)

Popular cities in Poland for purchasing real estate from a developer

New buildings in Poland are concentrated in cities with high demand. Here are the most popular locations:

  • Warsaw. The capital with a developed infrastructure and business environment. Demand for housing in Warsaw is high among students and workers.
  • Krakow. The historical center and the tourist capital. Suitable for renting out housing to tourists.
  • Wroclaw. A city with a strong economy and a large number of universities. Popular with students and expats.
  • Gdansk. This port city on the Baltic attracts visitors with its proximity to the sea and resort areas.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Poland

Buying Real Estate in Poland: Prices, Demand, and Benefits
Buying Real Estate in Poland: Prices, Demand, and Benefits
Peculiarities of Paying Real Estate Taxes in Poland
Peculiarities of Paying Real Estate Taxes in Poland
What are the Prices for Apartments in Polish Cities in the First Half of the Year? Analytics from REALTING
What are the Prices for Apartments in Polish Cities in the First Half of the Year? Analytics from REALTING
Permission to Buy Property in Poland for Foreigners: All the Details
Permission to Buy Property in Poland for Foreigners: All the Details
How to Get a Home Loan in Poland
How to Get a Home Loan in Poland
Review of Prices in the Warsaw Real Estate Market. Current Analytics
Review of Prices in the Warsaw Real Estate Market. Current Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions about New Buildings in Poland

What are the most popular new builds in Poland?

Buyers often choose residential complexes with a developed internal infrastructure. Good demand also enjoys townhouses located in the suburbs.

For how much on average can I buy an apartment in Poland from the developer?

The cost of new houses in Poland depends on the location. In major metropolitan areas (Warsaw and Krakow) average price per square meter is 2500-3000 euros. In other cities in the country, the cost per square meter is estimated at 10-30% cheaper. The exception is the elite real estate.

Can foreigners buy an apartment in a new building in Poland?

Yes, foreign citizens are allowed to buy new housing. Purchased property from the owner or developer in Poland can be used for residence, resale, and lease.

What documents do I need to buy a property from a developer in Poland?

To buy an apartment in a residential complex under construction or a completed house, foreigners need only a passport of their country. If you buy a cottage or property in a townhouse, you will need to issue a special permit by contacting the Ministry of Interior.
