Poland is one of the most economically developed countries in Eastern Europe. The local real estate market is also growing, and new buildings in Poland can be found both on the Baltic Sea coast and in the foothills of the Tatra Mountains or the Swietokrzyskie Mountains.

Features of buying Poland new homes from a developer

Poland new construction homes from a developer is in demand due to the simplicity of transactions and modern construction standards. Foreigners do not need permits to buy apartments - a passport is enough. The process is transparent: Polish developers are required to provide an information brochure with project data and guarantees. The buyer's money is protected by bank accounts or insurance.

Advantages of buying new housing in Poland:

Ease of registration. The transaction takes 1-2 days, you only need a passport.

The transaction takes 1-2 days, you only need a passport. Modern layouts. Apartments are rented out with finishing or in a rough state (your choice).

Apartments are rented out with finishing or in a rough state (your choice). High liquidity. New buildings in large cities are easily rented out with a yield of 5-7% per annum.

New buildings in large cities are easily rented out with a yield of 5-7% per annum. No tax. When buying from Polish developers, you do not need to pay a 2% tax, as is the case with secondary housing.

Prices for new housing in Poland

Prices for new buildings in Poland depend on the region and class of housing. Apartments in residential complexes, townhouses and houses are available on the market. In new buildings, there are options from economy to premium class. The average cost per square meter in the country is €2,000–€2,500. Prices are higher in large cities, lower in small ones.

For example, a 30 m² studio in a new building costs from €60,000 to €80,000, a one-room apartment of 40–50 m² — €80,000–€120,000. Townhouses in the suburbs start at €150,000 per 100 m². Elite housing in the center of megacities reaches €500,000. Often, developers in Poland offer installments during the construction phase.

Average prices for new buildings in Poland:

Category Average price per m² (EUR) Approximate price (EUR) By country Studio (30 m²) 2000–2600 60,000–80,000 One-room (40–50 m²) 2000–2500 80,000–120,000 Townhouse (100 m²) 1500–2000 150,000–200,000 Luxury housing 3000–5000 300,000–500,000+ By major cities Warsaw 2500–3000 75,000–90,000 (30 m²) Krakow 2300–2800 70,000–85,000 (30 m²) Wroclaw 2000–2500 60,000–75,000 (30 m²) Gdansk 2100–2600 65,000–80,000 (30 m²)

Popular cities in Poland for purchasing real estate from a developer

New buildings in Poland are concentrated in cities with high demand. Here are the most popular locations:

Warsaw. The capital with a developed infrastructure and business environment. Demand for housing in Warsaw is high among students and workers.

The capital with a developed infrastructure and business environment. Demand for housing in Warsaw is high among students and workers. Krakow. The historical center and the tourist capital. Suitable for renting out housing to tourists.

The historical center and the tourist capital. Suitable for renting out housing to tourists. Wroclaw. A city with a strong economy and a large number of universities. Popular with students and expats.

A city with a strong economy and a large number of universities. Popular with students and expats. Gdansk. This port city on the Baltic attracts visitors with its proximity to the sea and resort areas.