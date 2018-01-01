UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Property type
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Commercial
Restaurant
Office
Warehouse
Price per day
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Rooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms
1
2
3
4
5+
Food:
Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner
Indoors:
Wi-Fi
Balcony / loggia
TV
Dishwasher
Washing machine
Furniture
Jacuzzi
Sauna / bath
Electric kettle
Air conditioner
Hairdryer
Computer
Kitchen
Fridge
Tableware
Microwave
Iron
Outdoors:
Garage
Parking
Swimming pool
Alcove
Playground
Brazier
Total area
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show all options
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Long-term rental
Monthly rent of residential properties in Greece
Clear all
188 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
65 m²
1
Kavala, Dexameni: FOR RENT FROM JANUARY 2024 FOR LONG-TERM LEASE apartment 65 sq.m. located …
€300
Recommend
Warehouse 1 room
Nea Peramos, Greece
1
1
42 m²
€230
Recommend
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
23 m²
Kavala, Byronas: Renovated Studio for rent 23 sq.m. with a frontage of 3m. on the ground flo…
€200
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
60 m²
1
Kavala, Dexameni: Renovated bright Studio 60 sq.m. for rent. on the 1st floor with oil centr…
€300
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Palio, Greece
1
1
55 m²
1
Kavala, Kipoupoli: For rent FROM 1/9-30/6 renovated Studio 55 sq.m. on the 1st floor. It con…
€380
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
98 m²
3
Kavala: Apartment for rent 98 sq.m. located on the 3rd floor of a building with an elevator …
€450
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
90 m²
4
Kavala, Byronas: Apartment for rent 90 sq.m. It consists of 2 bedrooms, 1 living room kitche…
€450
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
3
Kavala, Dexameni: Apartment for rent 75 sq.m. on the 3rd floor of a building in the Dexameni…
€350
Recommend
Warehouse 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
140 m²
€2,000
Recommend
Office 3 rooms with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Katerini, Greece
3
2
100 m²
€19
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
120 m²
1
Kavala, Center: 120 sq.m. apartment for rent. on the 1st floor with an oil boiler. It consis…
€470
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
80 m²
Apartment for rent in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 380€ (Listing No ΒΚ72). A…
€350
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
60 m²
Eleftheroupoli, Amisiana: For rent fully renovated airy Studio 60 sq.m. in 500 sq.m. plot wi…
€250
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
137 m²
2
Apartment for rent in Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 800€ (Listing No ΝΠ758). Another prope…
€800
Recommend
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
30 m²
€850
Recommend
Office 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4
1
120 m²
4
€800
Recommend
Office 4 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
4
1
137 m²
2
€800
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
40 m²
1
Apartment for rent in Ag. Ioannis, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No LA132). …
€300
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
50 m²
Kavala, Panagia: Renovated corner Studio 50 sq.m. for rent. on the ground floor. It consists…
€300
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
95 m²
2
Kavala, Perigiali: Renovated Apartment for rent 95 sq.m. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It …
€540
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
55 m²
2
Kavala, Perigiali: Renovated Studio 55 sq.m. for rent. on the 2nd floor with elevator. It co…
€380
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
40 m²
Kavala, Profitis Ilias: Studio for rent 40 sq.m. on the ground floor. It consists of 1 bedro…
€220
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
1
95 m²
2
Kavala, CENTER: 95 sq m apartment for rent, 2nd floor. with elevator in the center, airy, br…
€480
Recommend
Office 3 rooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3
70 m²
1
FOR RENT central office, 70 sq.m. 1st floor with ELEVATOR. It has 3 rooms. Kitchen WC. It is…
€600
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, Center: AVAILABLE UNTIL 30/6 renovated Apartment 75 sq.m. on the 1nd floor with elev…
€450
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
40 m²
1
Apartment for rent in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 300€ (Listing No ΝΠ748). Anothe…
€300
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
25 m²
1
Kavala, Byronas: From 1/9 - 30/6 For rent renovated studio 25 sq.m. luxury, frontage on the…
€380
Recommend
1 room studio apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1
1
30 m²
Kavala, Center: Studio for rent 30 sq.m. It consists of 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen and a bathroom.…
€220
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2
1
75 m²
1
Kavala, near the center: Available from October 15. Apartment for rent 75 sq.m. on the 1st …
€500
Recommend
3 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
3
2
80 m²
Eleftheres, Nea Iraklitsa: Maisonette for rent from October to May. The first floor inclu…
€650
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
7
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL