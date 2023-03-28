Egypt
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Egypt
New houses in Egypt
All new buildings in Egypt
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Egypt
Residential
Apartment in Egypt
Studio apartment
House in Egypt
Land in Egypt
Luxury Properties in Egypt
Find an Agent in Egypt
Real estate agencies in Egypt
Agents in Egypt
Commercial
All commercial properties in Egypt
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Egypt
Find an Agent in Egypt
Real estate agencies in Egypt
Agents in Egypt
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Egypt
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Egypt
All countries
Belarus
Cyprus
Greece
Hungary
Poland
Russia
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
City
not selected
Hurghada
Type of property
not selected
Apartment
House
Price
Search
136 properties
New buildings
Residential
5 companies
4 agency
1 developer
All posts about Egypt
6 publications
Inexpensive property in Egypt
Elite real estate in Egypt
Investment Properties in Egypt
Buy properties in popular places in Egypt
Hurghada
Apartments for sale in Egypt
See all apartments
1 bedroom
2 bedrooms
3 bedrooms
4 bedrooms
5 bedrooms
3 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
120 m²
€ 58,160
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
1 bath
34 m²
€ 14,213
1 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
64 m²
€ 54,963
2 room apartment
Hurghada, Egypt
88 m²
€ 40,000
Houses in Egypt
See all houses
villas
duplexes
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
€ 250,000
4 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
4 Number of rooms
€ 250,000
House
Hurghada, Egypt
700 m²
€ 870,254
2 room house
Hurghada, Egypt
3 Number of rooms
135 m²
€ 132,828
Publications
Show all publications
28.03.2023
Egypt will begin issuing five-year multiple-entry visas. How much will they cost?
10.03.2023
In an effort to save the economy. Egypt lowers the citizenship investment threshold
30.11.2022
Endless summer: how to choose a wintersun location? Snowbirds’ top 5 exotic destinations analysis
06.10.2022
Flats in the style of the Hawaiian Islands. A stylish new building for sale in Egypt
06.10.2022
The sea is within walking distance. Three inexpensive flats in Egypt that you can move into immediately
22.08.2022
«People want to have a „back-up airfield“.» Realtor on how the Egyptian real estate market has changed over the past year
Our Partners