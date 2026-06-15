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Real estate in Egypt

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New buildings on the map in Egypt
198 properties
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Agencies and real estate developers in Egypt

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Castello
Capital Link Developments
ElBatal Developments
Biskey Soma Bey Egipet
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Hurghadians Property
Palma Group Developer
Deals On Seas - عقارات عالبحر
Hurghada Estate Investment
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Immigration programs in Egypt

  • Second citizenship
    Egypt Citizenship
    Egypt Citizenship
    Egypt Egypt
    from
    $260,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 6 months
    Embarking on a journey of investment in a foreign country is not just about financial gains; it's about creating a new chapter in life, exploring diverse cultures, and securing a brighter future. For those seeking an investment destination that combines historical richness with economic prom…
    Immigration consultant
    Luxe Legal Services
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