Residential properties for sale in Bulgaria

Bulgaria is located on the Balkan Peninsula and has a very diverse landscape. It has Black Sea beaches, mountainous highlands, hills, plateaus and plains. The mild climate only enhances the advantages, which allows investors to buy real estate in Bulgaria for every taste: both for living and for renting.

Advantages of buying real estate in Bulgaria

The decision to buy property in Bulgaria for permanent residence or investment should be supported by the advantages that the buyer will receive. The key one is the financial issue: local prices are 10-15% lower than in the EU, especially in its western part. Prices for food and services are also about the same, but this does not greatly affect the standard of living due to lower salaries.

Main advantages:

Diverse natural landscapes and a mild climate. There are properties in the country for every taste: if you need housing on the Black Sea coast, then Varna and Burgas are the best choice. Properties with mountain views are located in Bansko and Velingrad. The moderate continental climate with warm summers and mild winters also depends on the region. Due to the humid wind from the Black Sea, summer on the coast is easier to bear, and in the mountainous regions, winters are harsher.

There are properties in the country for every taste: if you need housing on the Black Sea coast, then Varna and Burgas are the best choice. Properties with mountain views are located in Bansko and Velingrad. The moderate continental climate with warm summers and mild winters also depends on the region. Due to the humid wind from the Black Sea, summer on the coast is easier to bear, and in the mountainous regions, winters are harsher. Convenient geographical location. Bulgaria has a favorable location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Regular flights from Sofia, Varna and Burgas allow you to quickly and inexpensively get to almost any point in Europe.

Bulgaria has a favorable location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Regular flights from Sofia, Varna and Burgas allow you to quickly and inexpensively get to almost any point in Europe. Loyal legislation and the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Bulgaria offers transparent conditions for foreigners wishing to purchase housing or move here for permanent residence. Purchasing Bulgarian real estate significantly simplifies the procedure for obtaining a long-term visa and residence permit, and investors are provided with additional tax benefits and concessions.

Real estate prices in Bulgaria

The property prices in Bulgaria shows a steady increase due to high demand from foreign investors, especially for resort real estate.

City / Region Property Type Average Price Sofia Apartments in the center 1200–3300 €/m² Varna Apartments in the center 3327 €/m² Burgas 2-room apartments 2000 €/m² 3-room apartments 1807 €/m² Sunny Beach Apartments 800–2000 €/m² Nesebar Studios from 32,000 € 2-room apartments from 45,000 € 3-room apartments from 85,000 € Sveti Vlas Studios from 31,000 € 2-room apartments from 51,500 € 3-room apartments from 67,500 € Ravda Studios from 30,000 € 2-room apartments from 48,000 € 3-room apartments from 68,500 € Pomorie Studios from 38,000 € 2-room apartments from 47 000 € 3-room apartments from 85,000 € Sarafovo Studios from 36,000 € 2-room apartments from 46,000 € 3-room apartments from 80,000 € Sozopol Studios from 41,000 € 2-room apartments from 67,500 € 3-room apartments from 100,500 €

Features of buying real estate for sale in Bulgaria

Restrictions there is no tax on the sale of real estate in Bulgaria to foreigners. But to buy agricultural land or Bulgarian land for construction, you need to register a legal entity in the country.

When purchasing real estate, the buyer pays a tax on the transfer of ownership, which varies from 2.5 to 3.5% of the value of the property. Notary fees and legal services are added to this amount (about 1-1.5%). Total costs usually amount to about 4-5% of the declared value of the property.

Unlike many European countries, the annual tax on residential property in Bulgaria is quite low and varies from 0.15% to 0.45% of the cadastral value of the property.

Where to buy bulgarian property for sale for permanent residence

Among the most popular regions, it is worth highlighting the capital. Sofia is the most developed both industrially and infrastructurally. The average price of apartments is from €65,000, private houses - from €100,000.

Other interesting cities: