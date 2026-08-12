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Residential properties for sale in Bulgaria

;
Bansko
10
Sofia
250
Sveti Vlas
4
Burgas
5481
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6 875 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nesebar, Bulgaria
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Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive!!! New half-timbered houses with panoramic sea and mountain views, in the picture…
$242,739
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2 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 4/5
Object code: 20260709075753Botanic Residence – a profitable investment in real estate by the…
$461,882
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Description of object: Generous 3-Room Apartment with Panoramic Sea View in Sveti Vlas, Bulg…
$180,875
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Tankovo, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Tankovo, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Compact 1-Bedroom Apartment with New Air Conditioner in Sunny Day 6, Sunny Beach IBG Real Es…
$63,566
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1 bedroom apartment in Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
1 bedroom apartment in the complex "Chateau Si Breeze", Bulgaria, Kosharitsa #34353494Cost: …
$67,676
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
ID 34354662For sale: 1 bedroom apartment in the complex of San Flower Price: 81,000 Populati…
$93,480
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1 bedroom apartment in Sozopol, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopol, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Description of object: Cozy 2-Room Apartment with Sea View in Sozopol Bay View - Budjaka, So…
$122,394
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714163702Grand Millennium – modern real estate investment in VarnaBuying a…
$163,766
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 6/7
Comfort by the sea for rest and year-round living!We offer for sale a spacious apartment wit…
$196,192
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/6
1-Bedroom Apartment with Pool View in Aphrodite III, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased…
$101,361
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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Apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
Apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Number of floors 5
Aqua View residential complex in Varna (Bulgaria). 150 m from Kabakum Beach. The concept pro…
Price on request
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Nessebar Fort Club, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$63,241
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/6
Object code: 20260710111814We offer a modern 1-room apartment with an area of 86 m2 in the p…
Price on request
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 5/5
New Build with NO Maintenance Fee! Spacious Top-Floor Studio in La Mer Gold Residence, Nesse…
$74,875
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1 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/6
Furnished Studio with Pool View in Sunset Beach 4, Sunny Beach IBG Real Estates is pleased t…
$61,052
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1 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/8
Spacious Furnished Studio with Sea View in Grand Hotel, Sveti Vlas IBG Real Estates is plea…
$99,407
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Apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
Apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
ID 34356736 Cost: 56,500 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 1 Total area: 34 sq mFloor: 2Serv…
$65,205
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1 bedroom apartment in Burgas, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Burgas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Description of object: Modern 2-Room New-Build Apartment in the Euphoria Complex - Horizont …
$130,600
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2 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/6
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Marina Cape, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleas…
$155,673
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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1 bedroom apartment in Pomorie, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Pomorie, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment in a Residential Building on Tuthon Street, Pomorie IBG Real Estates is pleased to…
$127,133
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3/5
Object code: 20260720121916Botanic Residence – modern property for living and investing in V…
$204,566
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/6
Object code: 20260710111714Azur Aqua 2 - a modern complex for comfortable family lifeAzur Aq…
$365,494
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Object code: 20260709075811Botanic Residence – modern architecture and high level of comfort…
$212,408
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1 bedroom apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the complex "Chateau Aheloy 2", 4th floor, Bulgaria, Aheloy, 63.…
$76,603
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1 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714164226Grand Millennium - modern apartments for comfortable family lifeG…
$161,719
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1 room apartment in Aheloy, Bulgaria
1 room apartment
Aheloy, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
Panoramic Sea View Studio in Midia Grand Resort, Aheloy IBG Real Estates is pleased to offe…
$81,787
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IBG REAL ESTATES LTD
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2 bedroom apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Beachfront 2-Bedroom Duplex with Sea View & Private Parking | Oasis, Ravda IBG Real Estates …
$194,181
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2 room apartment in Varna, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/8
Object code: 20260714164421Grand Millennium was created for those who appreciate the modern …
$186,824
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2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 34358690 Price: 105,000 euros + 3% from the buyer Human settlement: Saint Vlas Room: 3 To…
$121,177
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1 bedroom apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/6
ID 34356728Cost: 68,000 eurosPopulation: Sunny BeachRoom: 2 Total area: 52 sq mFloor: 5/6Ser…
$78,477
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Property types in Bulgaria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bulgaria

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Bulgaria is located on the Balkan Peninsula and has a very diverse landscape. It has Black Sea beaches, mountainous highlands, hills, plateaus and plains. The mild climate only enhances the advantages, which allows investors to buy real estate in Bulgaria for every taste: both for living and for renting.

Advantages of buying real estate in Bulgaria

The decision to buy property in Bulgaria for permanent residence or investment should be supported by the advantages that the buyer will receive. The key one is the financial issue: local prices are 10-15% lower than in the EU, especially in its western part. Prices for food and services are also about the same, but this does not greatly affect the standard of living due to lower salaries.

Main advantages:

  • Diverse natural landscapes and a mild climate. There are properties in the country for every taste: if you need housing on the Black Sea coast, then Varna and Burgas are the best choice. Properties with mountain views are located in Bansko and Velingrad. The moderate continental climate with warm summers and mild winters also depends on the region. Due to the humid wind from the Black Sea, summer on the coast is easier to bear, and in the mountainous regions, winters are harsher.
  • Convenient geographical location. Bulgaria has a favorable location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Regular flights from Sofia, Varna and Burgas allow you to quickly and inexpensively get to almost any point in Europe.
  • Loyal legislation and the possibility of obtaining a residence permit. Bulgaria offers transparent conditions for foreigners wishing to purchase housing or move here for permanent residence. Purchasing Bulgarian real estate significantly simplifies the procedure for obtaining a long-term visa and residence permit, and investors are provided with additional tax benefits and concessions.

Real estate prices in Bulgaria

The property prices in Bulgaria shows a steady increase due to high demand from foreign investors, especially for resort real estate.

City / Region Property Type Average Price
Sofia

Apartments in the center

1200–3300 €/m²
Varna Apartments in the center 3327 €/m²
Burgas  2-room apartments 2000 €/m²
3-room apartments 1807 €/m²
Sunny Beach Apartments 800–2000 €/m²
Nesebar

Studios

 from 32,000 €
2-room apartments from 45,000 €
3-room apartments from 85,000 €
Sveti Vlas Studios from 31,000 €
2-room apartments from 51,500 €
3-room apartments from 67,500 €
Ravda Studios from 30,000 €
2-room apartments from 48,000 €
3-room apartments from 68,500 €
Pomorie Studios from 38,000 €
2-room apartments from 47 000 €
3-room apartments from 85,000 €
Sarafovo Studios

from 36,000 €
2-room apartments from 46,000 €
3-room apartments from 80,000 €
Sozopol Studios from 41,000 €
2-room apartments from 67,500 €
3-room apartments from 100,500 €

Features of buying real estate for sale in Bulgaria

Restrictions there is no tax on the sale of real estate in Bulgaria to foreigners. But to buy agricultural land or Bulgarian land for construction, you need to register a legal entity in the country.

When purchasing real estate, the buyer pays a tax on the transfer of ownership, which varies from 2.5 to 3.5% of the value of the property. Notary fees and legal services are added to this amount (about 1-1.5%). Total costs usually amount to about 4-5% of the declared value of the property.

Unlike many European countries, the annual tax on residential property in Bulgaria is quite low and varies from 0.15% to 0.45% of the cadastral value of the property.

Where to buy bulgarian property for sale for permanent residence

Among the most popular regions, it is worth highlighting the capital. Sofia is the most developed both industrially and infrastructurally. The average price of apartments is from €65,000, private houses - from €100,000.

Other interesting cities:

  • Varna is a large seaside city that combines the advantages of a metropolis and a resort. Prices for housing in Varna start from €50,000 for apartments and from €90,000 for houses.
  • Burgas is a promising region on the Black Sea with a high standard of living. Apartments in Burgas cost from 40,000, houses - from 80,000.
  • Plovdiv is the second most important city in Bulgaria, a cultural and economic center. Real estate prices: apartments from 55,000, houses - from 85,000.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Bulgaria

Investments in Real Estate in Bulgaria: Price Analysis and Detailed Purchase Guide
Investments in Real Estate in Bulgaria: Price Analysis and Detailed Purchase Guide
Buying Real Estate in Bulgaria: Prices, Mortgage, Residence Permit for Property Investment
Buying Real Estate in Bulgaria: Prices, Mortgage, Residence Permit for Property Investment
The Best Cities in Bulgaria for Living and Buying Real Estate
The Best Cities in Bulgaria for Living and Buying Real Estate
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