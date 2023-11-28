Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bulgaria

2 841 property total found
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view in Goritsa, Bulgaria
2 room house with furniture, in city center, with mountain view
Goritsa, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ЩЕ СЕ ВЛЮБИТЕ В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИЕТО! ЩЕ ВИ ОЧАРОВА ДВОРА! ЩЕ СЕ ПОЧУВСТВАТЕ У ДОМА СИ! Имаме…
€81,667
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Burgas, Bulgaria
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 5/6
"Giny Dom" agency presents an EXCLUSIVE offer - a spacious furnished maisonette with a PANOR…
€315,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€121,500
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€69,900
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
We are pleased to present you our new-built projects on the sunny coast of Bolgaria!good val…
€39,900
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor -1
€25,000
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
€88,000
3 room apartment in Nesebar, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Nesebar, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
€83,300
3 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 3
€88,900
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
€67,000
3 room apartment in Chernomorets, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Chernomorets, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
€183,400
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
€74,500
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
€49,500
Apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Area 40 m²
Floor -1
€42,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
€59,000
3 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
3 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 5
€135,000
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
€42,500
Apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
Apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
€45,600
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€63,440
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor -1
€29,500
Apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Area 23 m²
Floor -1
€19,900
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
€82,300
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
€95,850
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with secure parking
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€69,100
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in Varna, Bulgaria
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
Varna, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
€80,250
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
€77,900
2 room apartment in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 5
€65,500
2 room apartment in Byala, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Byala, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 3
€56,000
2 room apartment in Ravda, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Ravda, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
€69,900
2 room apartment in Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor -1
€81,200
Property types in Bulgaria

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bulgaria

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
