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BENEFITS:
Simplicity: Compared to other EU countries, obtaining a Residence Permit in Latvia is straightforward and efficient, taking up to three months.
Affordability: The cost of securing a Residence Permit through property investment in Latvia is among the lowest in the Europe…
The Golden Visa program of Latvia offers for relatively inexpensive investments to obtain a residence permit of the EU countries with access to the Schengen countries without visas.
It is a strategic gateway to the Baltic and Northern European markets.
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