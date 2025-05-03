Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Finland

Helsinki
147
Turku
26
Tampere
24
Espoo
50
1 158 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Imatra, Finland
4 bedroom house
Imatra, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy House for Sale with 1 Hectare of Land and Private Forest! 🌿🏡 This home was built wit…
$115,078
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Suomi
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful spacious townhouse apartment in the popular area of Tornio Kirkonmäki. This three-…
$145,804
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Ylojarvi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Ylojarvi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$270,133
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$139,022
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$224,922
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
ATTENTION FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN! Now we would be offering a new detached house on our own p…
$506,358
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$218,141
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$157,107
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Kempele, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kempele, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$97,203
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tuusula, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$111,896
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$108,505
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Lansi Taasjarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Lansi Taasjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$336,818
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$77,988
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$290,478
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Raahe, Finland
4 bedroom house
Raahe, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$322,125
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$333,428
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Myrskyla, Finland
5 bedroom house
Myrskyla, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$262,221
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,547
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Nikkila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Nikkila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$236,225
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 room apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 room apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$98,333
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$132,241
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$123,199
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Laajakoski, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Laajakoski, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
Is your place to relax with a lovely padded bath or a leisurely warm sauna? Would you rather…
$83,639
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vora, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vora, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$258,830
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Oulu sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
Two apartments with sauna on the top floor in a prime location in Oulu's Taka-Lýty!Welcome t…
$163,888
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Nokia, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Nokia, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$157,107
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,371
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vihti, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$75,728
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$167,279
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 2/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$328,663
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Finland

apartments
houses

Properties features in Finland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Finland

All About Primary Real Estate in Finland in the Analysis from REALTING
A Detailed Guide to Buying Real Estate in Finland
A Detailed Guide to Buying Real Estate in Finland

Frequently asked questions about real estate for in Finland

Are foreign citizens allowed to buy real estate in Finland?

Foreigners can freely buy real estate in Finland for personal use, resale or rental. You only need to obtain permission from the Finnish Ministry of Defense when purchasing a house on a plot of land.

How much do you need to pay annually for the maintenance of real estate in Finland?

Housing prices in Finland depend on the type of property and its square footage. For an apartment of 50 square meters, owners pay an average of 1.8 thousand euros per year, for a house of 150 square meters. meters - about 3 thousand euros. These amounts consist of utility bills and taxes.

Is real estate sold in Finland without the presence of the buyer?

Yes, remote transactions are allowed. Foreigners need to contact a reliable real estate agency to buy housing in Finland remotely. Competent specialists will assist at every stage of the transaction.

What are the average real estate prices in Finland?

On the secondary market, homes cost 2-3 thousand euros per square, on the primary market - within 3-4 thousand euros. In the capital (Helsinki), the cost of housing in Finland is 20-30% higher than the market.
