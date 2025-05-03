Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Frequently asked questions about real estate for in Finland
Are foreign citizens allowed to buy real estate in Finland?
Foreigners can freely buy real estate in Finland for personal use, resale or rental. You only need to obtain permission from the Finnish Ministry of Defense when purchasing a house on a plot of land.
How much do you need to pay annually for the maintenance of real estate in Finland?
Housing prices in Finland depend on the type of property and its square footage. For an apartment of 50 square meters, owners pay an average of 1.8 thousand euros per year, for a house of 150 square meters. meters - about 3 thousand euros. These amounts consist of utility bills and taxes.
Is real estate sold in Finland without the presence of the buyer?
Yes, remote transactions are allowed. Foreigners need to contact a reliable real estate agency to buy housing in Finland remotely. Competent specialists will assist at every stage of the transaction.
What are the average real estate prices in Finland?
On the secondary market, homes cost 2-3 thousand euros per square, on the primary market - within 3-4 thousand euros. In the capital (Helsinki), the cost of housing in Finland is 20-30% higher than the market.