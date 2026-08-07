Investment attractiveness of states and their country risk: current magnitudes

Before investing in a country, a competent investor always takes into account country risks. Our expert, Prof. Nikolai Trifonov, FRICS tells what it means and why a country risk premium could be useful not only for investors but also for ordinary property buyers.

What is a country risk premium and how it is calculated?

The Country Risk Premium (CRP) is a premium for the risk associated with investing foreign funds in a project in a given country — specifically, the risk of a total or partial loss of the project’s value due to the overall economic, financial and socio-political factors characteristic of that country.

The country risk premium can be interpreted as a country-to-country difference in the investment return of the valuation currency, that is, as the difference in the investment yield of the currency unit in the country in question and the country issuing the currency unit.

Country risk is usually considered relative to the US dollar. When calculating the CRP, the basis is information on the current yield of securities (long-term government bonds, usually denominated in US dollars) that are traded on international markets, this indicator is designated Rpr. The current value of the yield on long-term treasury bonds of the US Federal Reserve system provides the necessary value for calculating the risk-free rate of R0.

As a result, the country risk premium formula is as follows:

CRP = (1 + Rpr) / (1 + R0) — 1

— Why is the calculation of country risk premiums interesting for a typical real estate buyer?

— Knowledge of the level of country risk helps the investor to assess the prospects of investments in the given direction, — said Nikolai Trifonov. — The country risk premium indicator is a part of the formulas for assessing the performance of investment projects, as well as for the valuation of assets in that country, primarily real estate and business.

It is important for an ordinary property buyer to know the level of the country risk premium to understand the real value of an apartment or a house in a country on the international real estate market. And if he plans to sell property in the future, this indicator will help him to assess how likely it is to go «plus» with such a sale.

The magnitude of the country risk premium should not be taken too literally. When researching a capital-intensive project, such as an enterprise, it is recommended to consider other indicators of a country's investment attractiveness as well. However, it is important to start with the country risk.

The current summary table of country risk premiums (against the US dollar) for the various countries is given below.

Country CRP (%) Date of calculation Armenia 3,59↓ 31.07.2026 Australia 3,47↑ 31.07.2026 Azerbaijan 2,38↓ 31.07.2026 Belarus 10,4↓ 31.07.2026 Brazil 4,57↑ 31.07.2026 Bulgaria 3,01↑ 31.07.2026 Canada 2,05↓ 31.07.2026 Chile 2,68↓ 31.07.2026 China 1,84↑ 31.07.2026 Costa Rica 3,59↑ 31.07.2026 Czech 3,55↑ 31.07.2026 Dominicana 3,86↓ 31.07.2026 Egypt 5,85↓ 31.07.2026 Finland 2,23↓ 31.07.2026 Georgia 3,85↓ 31.07.2026 Germany 2,17↓ 31.07.2026 Hungary 3,27↑ 31.07.2026 Indonesia 2,12↑ 31.07.2026 Israel 3,23↑ 31.07.2026 Italy 3,21↑ 31.07.2026 Kazakhstan 3,15↑ 31.07.2026 Kyrgyzstan 5,16↓ 31.07.2026 Latvia 3,93↑ 31.07.2026 Mongolia 3,90↓ 31.07.2026 Montenegro 3,71↓ 31.07.2026 Philippines 3,25↑ 31.07.2026 Poland 2,88↓ 31.07.2026 Romania 3,96↑ 31.07.2026 Russia 6,23↑ 31.07.2026 Serbia 3,45↑ 31.07.2026 Slovenia 2,40↓ 31.07.2026 South Africa 4,42↑ 31.07.2026 Spain 3,17↑ 31.07.2026 Sweden 2,17↓ 31.07.2026 Tajikistan 4,26↓ 31.07.2026 Thailand 2,19↓ 30.07.2026 Turkey 4,94↑ 31.07.2026 the UAE 2,77↑ 31.07.2026 Ukraine 12,2↓ 31.07.2026 Uzbekistan 3,42↓ 31.07.2026

Over the past month, the value of the country risk premium has increased in slightly more than half of the countries included in the analysis. This was the result of an almost universal decline in the yields of dollar stocks, balanced by ongoing global inflation and rising yields on US Treasury bonds. China (with the lowest country risk at the calculation date), Canada, Germany, Sweden, Thailand, as well as Finland, Azerbaijan, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic should be considered the most attractive for investment, while Ukraine (with the highest country risk premium) and Belarus should be considered the least investment-attractive. from the countries included in the analysis. The Governments of Australia, Germany, and Thailand do not directly issue bonds denominated in US dollars, so government-regulated bonds issued by the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the German Bank Credit Union for Reconstruction KfW (Kreditanstalt fur Wiederaufbau), and the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) were used for settlements.