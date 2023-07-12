Before investing in a country, a competent investor always takes into account country risks. The academician of the International Engineering Academy Nikolai Trifonov told about what it means and why the country risk premium could be useful not only for investors but also for ordinary property buyers.

Nikolai Trifonov is a full member of the International Academy of Engineering, a foreign member of the Russian Academy of Engineering, an Honorary Appraiser of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ph.D. in Physics and Mathematics, teaches real estate appraisal at the Belarusian State Economic University, the author of manuals "The Valuation Theory» and «Comprehensive Real Estate Valuation». In 1994, he founded the Belarusian Guild of Real Estate Specialists, which united the largest private and state participants in the real estate market and privatization. In addition, he was one of the founders of the Western Real Estate Exchange. In 1996, Nikolai created and headed the public association "Belarusian Society of Valuers".

What is a country risk premium and how to calculate it?

The Country Risk Premium (CRP, in English country risk premium) is a premium for the risk of investing foreign funds in a project in a given country associated with the loss (in whole or in part) of the project’s value due to the overall economic, financial and sociopolitical factors in this country.

The country risk premium can be interpreted as a country-to-country difference in the investment yield of the valuation currency, that is, the difference in the investment yield of the currency in the country in question and its issuer.

When calculating a country risk premium for a country, the basis of the calculation is information about the yields of securities (long-term government bonds, usually with a nominal value of 100 US dollars), which are traded in international markets — this indicator Rpr. In this case, the country risk is calculated in relation to the US dollar, because the securities are denominated in this currency. It is precisely in the calculation of the profitability of long-term treasury obligations of the US government that the value of risk-free rate — R0 is taken.

As a result, the country risk formula is as follows:

CRP = (1 + Rpr) / (1 + R0) — 1.

— Why is the calculation of country risks interesting for a typical real estate buyer?

— Knowledge of the level of country risk of a country helps the investor to assess the prospects of investments in the given direction, — said Nikolay Trifonov. — The country risk premium indicators are part of the formulas for assessing the performance of investment projects, as well as the valuation of assets in that country, primarily enterprises.

It is important for an ordinary property buyer to know the level of the country risk premium to understand the real value of an apartment or house in a country in the international real estate market. And if he plans to sell this property in the future, this indicator will help him to assess how likely he will be able to go «plus» with such a sale.

The summary table of country risks (in terms of the United States dollar) for the various countries is given below.