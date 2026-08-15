Residential properties for sale in Latvia

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Real estate for sale in Latvia

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Ogre
6
Riga
1108
Jurmala
862
Babites pagasts
65
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2 525 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
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4 bedroom house
Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 357 m²
Number of floors 3
✨ We are pleased to present this spacious and cozy house, perfectly suited for a large famil…
$328,972
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Languages
Русский
4 room house in Bauska, Latvia
4 room house
Bauska, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
$183,453
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
4 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
$276,698
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/9
$92,467
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 4/5
$144,259
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Ozolnieki, Latvia
5 room house
Ozolnieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Floor 2
$241,571
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
LDV InvestLDV Invest
5 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
5 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/4
$340,973
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Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/4
$172,953
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Rutki, Latvia
House
Rutki, Latvia
$669,360
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Jurmala, Latvia
House
Jurmala, Latvia
$1,01M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
$60,618
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Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Trenci, Latvia
6 room house
Trenci, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
$294,288
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Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a spacious family house 100m from the Lielupe River in the Ragakapa Nature…
$423,289
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
4 room house in Riga, Latvia
4 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 230 m²
We offer for sale a modern private house. The house is located in the dune zone, on the clos…
$939,243
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House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 875 m²
Floor 3/3
Private villa for sale in Baltezers! Great location right on the lake. The village is just a…
$1,29M
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6 room house in Riga, Latvia
6 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
modern refurbishment, fully furnished, built-in kitchen, fireplace, sauna, floor heating, in…
$452,520
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
6 room house in Priedkalne, Latvia
6 room house
Priedkalne, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 2
Prižkalne is a village of Latvian millionaires, located a few kilometers from Riga, on the c…
$651,600
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House 79 rooms in Riga, Latvia
House 79 rooms
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 2 682 m²
Number of floors 6
The building, 15 Peldu Street, located in the very center of Riga, was built in 1986 during …
$4,61M
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1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/3
Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity Island Park is a visionary waterfront residen…
$90,891
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House 10 rooms in Jurmala, Latvia
House 10 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
house in the center of Jurmala on the sea side. The area of the house is 210 m2, a land plot…
$212,069
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8 room house in Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
8 room house
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 319 m²
Floor 1/3
$372,379
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
House in Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
House
Vandzenes pagasts, Latvia
Perfect combination of country house style living. Good living house where one part of the …
$228,276
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 bedroom apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale, an energy-efficient 3- room apartment with a separate kitchen, a terrace and an un…
$245,851
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 3
$948,699
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
Mežaparka Village is 50 new homes for people who dream of living close to nature while maint…
$355,617
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House in Riga, Latvia
House
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 508 m²
Household Vilandes 10 1. General information about the object: - The building was built …
$4,70M
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Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 3
Three buildings are located on a landscaped territory - the main house of 440 m2; which is d…
$986,261
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Agency
VIP REAL
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/2
Excellent location - only 50 meters from the sea. The site is located in such a way that the…
$917,900
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5 room house in Sebruciems, Latvia
5 room house
Sebruciems, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Floor 2/2
$802,964
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Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
Apartment in the modern residential complex "Turaidas Quarter" next to Jomas Street.The apar…
$290,077
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VIP REAL
Languages
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Property types in Latvia

apartments
houses

Properties features in Latvia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Latvia is a country in Northern Europe, known for its picturesque landscapes, rich cultural heritage and strategic location in the Baltic Sea. Due to this, it is becoming increasingly attractive to investors and those who want to buy real estate in Latvia for permanent residence.

Advantages of buying property in Latvia

Real estate prices in Latvia, especially compared to other European countries, remain relatively low and affordable. The purchase process itself is open to foreign clients. Moreover, investing in real estate in Latvia gives the right to obtain a residence permit in the country, and therefore in the entire Eurozone.

Latvia property prices

The Latvian real estate market offers a variety of housing options with different price categories depending on the region and type of property. Riga breaks all price records: the average cost of apartments there is about €2,450 per square meter, and in the old part of the city the figure is even higher - €3,500.

But there are cities with more affordable options, such as Jurmala. This is a resort town on the Baltic Sea coast, famous for its beaches and sanatoriums. Property prices in Jurmala vary depending on the proximity to the sea, but on average you can buy property in Latvia here from €980 per square meter.

Overall, the average cost of apartments in Latvia is about €1750 per square meter.

Popular cities and regions of Latvia for buying property

The most popular city is Riga. It is the largest city and the capital of the country, located in the Gulf of Riga. It is here that the Latvian Academy of Sciences and the University of Latvia are located, as well as the main educational institutions of the country. Also popular are:
Jurmala. A city on the Baltic Sea coast and the festival center of the country. The main venue for events is the Dzintari Concert Hall. The Jurmala Classical Music Festival and the youth Summer Time are also held.

Liepaja. A city in which the port is the basis of the industrial power of the region. Liepaja is suitable for investors and businessmen, including because the local authorities offer a number of benefits when doing business in the city.

Daugavpils. The second largest city in Latvia, which, like the capital, is developed in many ways. Here you can find cultural attractions and educational centers such as Daugavpils University. The city is an important logistics hub of the country on the way to Estonia, Russia and Lithuania.

Features of purchasing housing in Latvia

When buying real estate in Latvia, you should take into account that when purchasing real estate, a state fee is charged, the amount of which depends on the value of the property and its type, but on average is 2%. The transaction is processed according to a standard scheme and only the following is needed: an identity card, a purchase and sale agreement, proof of payment and registration of ownership in the Land Register.

Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate in Latvia without significant restrictions, with the exception of some border areas and agricultural land.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Latvia

Buying Real Estate in Latvia: Difference from the Markets of the Baltic Countries, Prices, and Mortgage Rates
Buying Real Estate in Latvia: Difference from the Markets of the Baltic Countries, Prices, and Mortgage Rates
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Latvia

What is the average cost of real estate in Latvia?

Real estate prices in Latvia vary depending on its newness. On the primary market, the cost of a square is 2500-3500 euros. Apartments and houses of the old stock have a price per sq. m. set between 600-2000 euros.
The cost of properties in real estate advertisements in Latvia also depends on their class. Houses and apartments with the maximum degree of comfort are valued at 10-20% higher than the market price.

What requirements should foreigners buying real estate in Latvia take into account?

Foreigners can purchase all types of property in unlimited quantities. If you buy housing in Latvia on a plot of land, you will need permission from the municipality. To conclude a transaction, you only need to have your passport with you.

What taxes and fees are payable if you buy real estate in Latvia?

The purchase tax applies only to the primary market - 21% of the transaction value. For the purchase of primary and secondary housing, foreigners also pay two fees - stamp duty in the amount of 2% of the price of the property and registration (22 euros).
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