Residential properties for sale in Latvia

Latvia is a country in Northern Europe, known for its picturesque landscapes, rich cultural heritage and strategic location in the Baltic Sea. Due to this, it is becoming increasingly attractive to investors and those who want to buy real estate in Latvia for permanent residence.

Advantages of buying property in Latvia

Real estate prices in Latvia, especially compared to other European countries, remain relatively low and affordable. The purchase process itself is open to foreign clients. Moreover, investing in real estate in Latvia gives the right to obtain a residence permit in the country, and therefore in the entire Eurozone.

Latvia property prices

The Latvian real estate market offers a variety of housing options with different price categories depending on the region and type of property. Riga breaks all price records: the average cost of apartments there is about €2,450 per square meter, and in the old part of the city the figure is even higher - €3,500.

But there are cities with more affordable options, such as Jurmala. This is a resort town on the Baltic Sea coast, famous for its beaches and sanatoriums. Property prices in Jurmala vary depending on the proximity to the sea, but on average you can buy property in Latvia here from €980 per square meter.

Overall, the average cost of apartments in Latvia is about €1750 per square meter.

Popular cities and regions of Latvia for buying property

The most popular city is Riga. It is the largest city and the capital of the country, located in the Gulf of Riga. It is here that the Latvian Academy of Sciences and the University of Latvia are located, as well as the main educational institutions of the country. Also popular are:

Jurmala. A city on the Baltic Sea coast and the festival center of the country. The main venue for events is the Dzintari Concert Hall. The Jurmala Classical Music Festival and the youth Summer Time are also held.

Liepaja. A city in which the port is the basis of the industrial power of the region. Liepaja is suitable for investors and businessmen, including because the local authorities offer a number of benefits when doing business in the city.

Daugavpils. The second largest city in Latvia, which, like the capital, is developed in many ways. Here you can find cultural attractions and educational centers such as Daugavpils University. The city is an important logistics hub of the country on the way to Estonia, Russia and Lithuania.

Features of purchasing housing in Latvia

When buying real estate in Latvia, you should take into account that when purchasing real estate, a state fee is charged, the amount of which depends on the value of the property and its type, but on average is 2%. The transaction is processed according to a standard scheme and only the following is needed: an identity card, a purchase and sale agreement, proof of payment and registration of ownership in the Land Register.

Foreign citizens have the right to purchase real estate in Latvia without significant restrictions, with the exception of some border areas and agricultural land.