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Residential properties for sale in Greece

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Thessaloniki
304
Athens
240
Corfu
42
Macedonia and Thrace
4346
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8 465 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
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Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 7
🔥 Golden Visa Eligible Project | Athens City Centre Project Overview Location: Central…
$382,038
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
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Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2013Number of rooms: 6Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$571,130
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
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Villa 4 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details.Year of construction: 2012Number of rooms: 5Type of heating: dieselLevels: 3Bathroom…
$512,851
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa under construction in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Sani. This beautiful residen…
$1,10M
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
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1 bedroom apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale is apartment offering 43 m² of comfortable living space, situated on the first floo…
$165,322
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
A stunning villa located in the sought-after area of Kassandra, Kallithea. This contemporary…
$794,763
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Ormos Panagias, Greece
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Cottage 1 bedroom
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Land with living container for sale in Sithonia, Ormos Panagias.The living container consist…
$87,662
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Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 73 m²
For sale apartment of 73 sq.m. on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The apart…
$288,284
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 65 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Amnatos, Greece
Villa
Amnatos, Greece
Area 132 m²
Villa for sale under construction in Rethymno A new two-level villa, which is now in the ini…
$414,693
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The new built apartment is located in the suburbs of Sozopoli village 1200 meters from Sozop…
$167,597
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Villa in Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Heraklion, Greece
Area 600 m²
For sale an impressive villa with a swimming pool in Hersonissos, Heraklion, Crete A rare pr…
$1,85M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Discover Trinity, a modern residential development in the heart of Ampelokipoi, one of Athen…
$298,276
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Kriopigi, Greece
4 bedroom house
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Luxury villas with stunning sea view are situated on a hillside in front of the sea, in the …
$865,968
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Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
2 bedroom house
Kalyves Polygyrou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The new built house is located 600 meters from the sandy beach in Kalyves. There is a privat…
$202,272
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Townhouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$680,351
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Central Macedonia, Greece
Apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale apartment of 50 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$89,945
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom house in Nea Roda, Greece
2 bedroom house
Nea Roda, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
The maisonette with fantastic sea view is located in Koumitsa bech area 800 meters to the be…
$566,363
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Apartment in Trilofo, Greece
Apartment
Trilofo, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale an apartment of 75 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is l…
$161,439
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Area 86 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 86 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 54 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 54 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Nea Silata, Greece
Townhouse
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 81 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Halkidiki. The townhouse is located o…
$230,627
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
A truly extraordinary opportunity to acquire one of only two newly designed high-end villas …
$2,42M
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Apartment in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Apartment
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 56 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, the region of…
$380,535
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 52 m²
Apartment for sale of 52 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$192,574
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Area 29 m²
For sale apartment of 29 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the sixt…
$134,775
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Greece

apartments
houses

Properties features in Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury

Resale real estate in Greece is very diverse: you can find properties in the mountains, by the sea, on an island or inland. Combined with the Mediterranean climate, this attracts those who are looking for their corner in a country rich in cultural heritage.

Advantages of buying real estate in Greece 

A significant advantage for foreigners is obtaining a residence permit after purchasing Greek real estate for an amount of €250,000. The period of validity is 5 years, and not only for the investor, but also for his family.

In general, the country compares favorably with purely island states that directly depend on tourism. You can buy property in Greece at fairly affordable prices in its mainland (around €1,500 per square meter), and in Kilis and Florina - for as little as €700.

There are also several temperature zones on the mainland: from the classic Mediterranean on the coast, to the continental and even alpine in the north. The swimming season lasts at least four months, and on the islands - all seven.

Real estate prices in Greece

Prices for Greece property for sale remain affordable mainly in mainland cities. The islands show a high cost per square meter (in the region of €1,500-€3,000). The exception is the capital of the country - Athens, where the average price per "square" is always high:

  • Central areas - €2,250.
  • Southern areas - €3,895.
  • Northern areas - €3,167.
  • Western areas - €1,963.

You can buy housing in Greece on the islands at the following average prices per m2:

  • Corfu - €2,167.
  • Crete (Heraklion) - €1,625.
  • Crete (Нania) - €2,545.
  • Halkidiki — €2,500.

Features of purchasing housing in Greece

For any purchases in Greece, it is necessary to obtain an individual tax number TIM (tax identification number). This can be done by any person if he or she is legally residing in the country.

Residents should contact the local tax office SFS (State Financial Service) at their place of residence, and non-residents – to SFS Foreign Residents. The latter will also need to find a guarantor with Greek citizenship or a valid residence permit and their own TIM. In addition, you will need to open a bank account in Greece.

Then the usual scenario: signing a preliminary agreement and making a deposit of 10% of the value of the property; concluding the main purchase and sale agreement with a notary and registering the property rights in the land registry.

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Greece

How They Live in Greece — on the Mainland and on the Island. Personal Experience
How They Live in Greece — on the Mainland and on the Island. Personal Experience
Real Estate in Greece: Price Review and Market Dynamics at the End of 2024
Real Estate in Greece: Price Review and Market Dynamics at the End of 2024
How to buy real estate in Greece: a detailed guide
How to buy real estate in Greece: a detailed guide
Promising Cities and Neighborhoods in Greece for Relocation
Promising Cities and Neighborhoods in Greece for Relocation

Frequently asked questions about properties for sale in Greece

Is it possible for foreigners to buy real estate in Greece?

Yes, foreigners can freely purchase property in Greece. The number of transactions is not limited.

What are the average real estate prices in Greece?

The cost of properties depends on their newness. Apartments and houses of the old stock are estimated at 1.5-2 thousand euros per square meter. New villas, cottages and apartments cost 2-3 times more.
Prices are also affected by the location of housing in Greece. Properties in the capital (Athens) and in visited resorts (Rhodes, Crete) are valued on the market on average 10-20% higher.

Which Greek cities are most in demand among home buyers?

Families with children prefer to purchase apartments and houses in resort areas. Particular demand is observed in Crete, Rhodes and Santorini. Foreigners moving to the country for work choose the capital, Athens, to purchase square meters.

Is it possible to buy Greek property remotely?

Yes, foreigners are allowed to buy property in Greece without leaving their country. To do this, you need to contact one of the local real estate agencies. Specialists will provide assistance with selecting housing, concluding an agreement and transferring money to the owner of the property.
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