Residential properties for sale in Greece

Resale real estate in Greece is very diverse: you can find properties in the mountains, by the sea, on an island or inland. Combined with the Mediterranean climate, this attracts those who are looking for their corner in a country rich in cultural heritage.

Advantages of buying real estate in Greece

A significant advantage for foreigners is obtaining a residence permit after purchasing Greek real estate for an amount of €250,000. The period of validity is 5 years, and not only for the investor, but also for his family.

In general, the country compares favorably with purely island states that directly depend on tourism. You can buy property in Greece at fairly affordable prices in its mainland (around €1,500 per square meter), and in Kilis and Florina - for as little as €700.

There are also several temperature zones on the mainland: from the classic Mediterranean on the coast, to the continental and even alpine in the north. The swimming season lasts at least four months, and on the islands - all seven.

Real estate prices in Greece

Prices for Greece property for sale remain affordable mainly in mainland cities. The islands show a high cost per square meter (in the region of €1,500-€3,000). The exception is the capital of the country - Athens, where the average price per "square" is always high:

Central areas - €2,250.

Southern areas - €3,895.

Northern areas - €3,167.

Western areas - €1,963.

You can buy housing in Greece on the islands at the following average prices per m2:

Corfu - €2,167.

Crete (Heraklion) - €1,625.

Crete (Нania) - €2,545.

Halkidiki — €2,500.

Features of purchasing housing in Greece

For any purchases in Greece, it is necessary to obtain an individual tax number TIM (tax identification number). This can be done by any person if he or she is legally residing in the country.

Residents should contact the local tax office SFS (State Financial Service) at their place of residence, and non-residents – to SFS Foreign Residents. The latter will also need to find a guarantor with Greek citizenship or a valid residence permit and their own TIM. In addition, you will need to open a bank account in Greece.

Then the usual scenario: signing a preliminary agreement and making a deposit of 10% of the value of the property; concluding the main purchase and sale agreement with a notary and registering the property rights in the land registry.