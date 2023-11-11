UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Residential properties for sale in Greece
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis
277
Nikiti
263
Thessaloniki Municipal Unit
253
Katerini
185
Piraeus
173
Polygyros
157
The municipality Nea Propontida
147
Kassandria
133
Chania Municipality
132
Larissa
130
Municipality of Larissa
130
Trilofos
121
Chalkida
115
Municipality of Chalkide
115
Municipality of Aristotle
106
Leptokarya
81
Rethymni Municipality
72
Ierissos
59
Agios Nikolaos
45
Sykia
16
Clear all
12 630 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recommend
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Katerini, Greece
7
3
370 m²
4
EXCLUSIVE - Apartment building for sale in Katerini, Greece. For sale apartment building …
€349,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
4 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Keratea, Greece
4
2
150 m²
2
€450,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Xylokera, Greece
9
2
1
The property is located in Chanakia, which is a beautiful and quiet village in the northwe…
€210,000
Recommend
Condo 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Katerini, Greece
4
2
122 m²
3/5
For sale by exclusive mandate: Apartment on the 3rd floor with a total surface of approxima…
€169,000
Recommend
4 room house
Pefkochori, Greece
4
2
142 m²
The maisonettes are located in a popular Pefkohori village only 100 meters to the beach. The…
€298,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
4
2
150 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with mountain view
Katerini, Greece
4
1
120 m²
1/3
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The apartment is situated on the g…
€120,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2
1
39 m²
1
For sale apartment of 39 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the semi-basement…
€70,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Seizani, Greece
4
2
107 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 107 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€170,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Attica, Greece
5
4
390 m²
-1/1
For sale maisonette of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The first floor…
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room townhouse
Attica, Greece
4
2
156 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€560,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
107 m²
5/5
€350,000
Recommend
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
120 m²
1/3
€395,000
Recommend
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
116 m²
1/3
€380,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
107 m²
4/4
€350,000
Recommend
2 room house
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
116 m²
1/3
€380,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view
Greece
5
140 m²
1/4
€500,000
Recommend
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greece
1
383 m²
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa in a picturesque village in the East of Pilio…
€630,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
4
95 m²
4/4
€345,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Greece
3
165 m²
€410,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
2
99 m²
5/5
€390,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking
Central Macedonia, Greece
4
135 m²
3/4
€350,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
230 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with city view
Central Macedonia, Greece
3
110 m²
8/8
€325,000
Recommend
2 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3
77 m²
€310,000
Recommend
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
22
1 200 m²
1
€1,15M
Recommend
7 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kallithea, Greece
7
235 m²
-1
€1,10M
Recommend
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with fireplace
Central Macedonia, Greece
9
450 m²
-1
€1,26M
Recommend
Property types in Greece
apartments
houses
Properties features in Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
