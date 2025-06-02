In today's world, real estate plays a key role in people's lives and the economies of countries. But what motivates those who work in this field? We conducted a survey among realtors from 11 countries to find out what they like most about their work.

Contents:

  1. Helping People and Emotional Satisfaction
  2. Flexible Schedule and Earning Potential
  3. Real Results and Unlimited Possibilities
  4. Recognition and recommendations

Helping People and Emotional Satisfaction

Svetlana Yukin
Realtor in California, USA

— I love working as a realtor in Southern California for the opportunity to see houses from different eras, built in different architectural styles, often completely different from each other daily. In this way, I broaden my horizons about other cultures, nationalities, developing my aesthetic skills and studying the peculiarities of construction, renovation, and design.

Many of our homes inspire creativity and positivity. Those with views of the glittering lights of Los Angeles at night or the Pacific Ocean are energizing.

If buyers want to buy a house for renovation, then the excitement of searching for those very pearls that can be transformed into something worthwhile, thus increasing its value, turns on. Probably, it is from the houses themselves that I get the most pleasure in my work.

Olga Ternova
Realtor in Portugal

— In my work, I love communicating with new people, helping our clients find what they are looking for. Seeing happy faces when a deal is concluded is something that really motivates me.

Giovanni Ledda
CEO in AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC

— What excites me most about my job as a real estate agent is the process of helping clients achieve their dream home. There is nothing more satisfying than seeing the joy of clients when they find the perfect home that perfectly matches their wants and needs.

Every client has a unique story and vision for their future, so providing a personalized service that meets those specific needs is one of the best parts of my profession.

I am also fascinated by the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of the real estate market. Every day brings new challenges and opportunities that contribute to my professional growth and keep my passion for the work alive. Interacting with different people and being able to adapt to the latest trends makes this field extremely exciting.

Svetlana Kasatkina
Managing partner in Exotic Property

— I sell real estate on the island of Phuket, an island with year-round summer and white beaches! I like to help people make their lives more colorful. By purchasing real estate in Phuket, people have a reason to come and relax by the sea more often. Some people spend the winter here or move here to live. In short, I sell emotions along with real estate!

In addition, the real estate on the island is only growing in price, and I help people save their money. And if you buy hotel real estate, you can increase it.

Flexible Schedule and Earning Potential

Alexander Ufnarovsky
CEO in Estate-Service24

— What I like about my job as a broker is that I am the master of my own time and I consider irregular hours a plus. That is, when I need to work a lot, I work a lot, if I don’t want to work, I can always take a break or rest.

What I like about my job is that it involves creativity: if there are clients with certain criteria, I select, if possible, what the clients want; if the object does not fully meet the criteria for some reason, I explain what advantages there are in this type of object.

Besides that, I like to do my job well, i.e., roughly speaking, not to “palm off” something, but to offer properties that have investment value, reliable tenants, good location and condition.

Evgeniya Konkoy
Head in Zsenya-Building Kft

— Working as a real estate agent has many benefits that make this profession attractive. Here are some reasons why I love my job:

• High earnings: a realtor can significantly increase their income thanks to sales commissions. The more deals you close, the more you earn. Your income directly depends on your activity and skills.
• Flexible schedule: working as a real estate agent often allows me to plan my workday independently. I can manage my time and find a balance between work and personal life.
• Growth opportunities: there is a huge scope for professional growth in this field. With experience, you can become a leading agent, open your own agency, or move into property management.
• Interesting acquaintances: the job involves constant interaction with different people, be they buyers, sellers, or other real estate professionals. This allows you to build useful connections and expand your social circle.
• Variety of work: every day is different. New objects, new clients, new tasks — this makes the work interesting and dynamic.
• Real results of work: you see the fruits of your labor — satisfied clients, closed deals, sold houses. It brings great satisfaction.
• The opportunity to help people: for many people, buying or selling a property is a major life step. You play a key role in this process, helping people find their dream home or sell their property profitably.
• Personal growth: working as an agent, you develop skills in negotiation, presentation, time management, and stress resistance. These skills are useful not only in your professional life but also in your personal life.

When I enter a newly built home, be it an apartment or a house, I always imagine what life will be like in this space, how it will be arranged, and what impact the environment will have on the residents. I need to select for clients housing that will best suit their needs, lifestyle, and professional activities, ensuring comfort and harmony in everyday life.

Being a real estate agent is an exciting career that offers many opportunities for income, growth, and personal satisfaction.

Alexander Kovalevsky
Head in CACTUS Real Estate

— My pleasure from working in real estate consists of several key aspects:

First of all, I like the country we work in. Albania is currently experiencing rapid economic growth, infrastructure development, and rising real estate prices. This creates favorable conditions for buying. In fact, every client who buys real estate in Albania becomes an investor. Price growth is ahead of inflation, which allows you to sell the property profitably even after a short time.

Secondly, I am proud of the professionalism our company has achieved in working with foreigners. In the context of sanctions and a difficult geopolitical situation, we are able to solve any problem within the country.

And of course, among our clients, there are many interesting people with whom it is pleasant to make new acquaintances. This makes my work even more exciting and diverse.

Real Results and Unlimited Possibilities

Natalia Zaitseva
CEO and realtor in Etalon Estate Group

— Working as a real estate agent for me is not just a profession, but a way of life that brings great satisfaction and comfort. I have been in this field for over 20 years, and my career began immediately after graduating from law school.

Real estate is an area where you can see the real results of your efforts every day, helping people realize their plans and even dreams. Every transaction, whether it is buying a house or renting an apartment, brings joy when you understand that you played a key role in the lives of your clients.

I especially enjoy international cooperation. Working for a Polish company, I am not limited to one country, and thanks to this, I have been able to find many friends and colleagues around the world. Such interactions enrich not only professionally, but also personally, opening up new horizons and cultural perspectives.

Being able to help clients from all over the world and see their dreams come true makes my job not only meaningful but also inspiring every day.

Angelica Mir
Founder and CEO in Alesinvest Group

— What I like most about my job is the limitlessness of the possibilities. The real estate market is the number one market in the world in terms of capital turnover, and due to its scale, it offers unlimited opportunities in all respects.

Thanks to such a wide choice, there is an opportunity to prove yourself, including by obtaining the most interesting offers for our investors. This can be achieved by opening up unexplored regions for our target audience, getting through to developers in those countries that do not yet work with foreign companies, and achieving some exclusive conditions. And this very offer of exclusivity to our clients is the most pleasant and main incentive in our work.

Recognition and recommendations

Kara Manukyan
Real estate agent in Greece

— I definitely have a mutual love with the real estate industry. Of course, there are routine tasks that are sometimes exhausting, but if you always remember the end goal, you will again have interest and strength for implementation.

The ultimate goal of any negotiation is satisfaction from both parties. As a real estate agent, you can be satisfied when you realize that you have become part of building a new stage in your client's life. After all, buying or renting a new home is always a new stage.

A new stage in life, work, love relationships. When you understand that the work you have done is the basis for these changes in clients, you approach the issue more consciously.

Vladislav Beloshein
Sales manager, director of the Alegría Costa del Sol office in Alegría

— What I like most about my job is recommendations. This is the most important thing a realtor should work for. When a client is satisfied and then recommends you to their circle, this is the best reward and the greatest pleasure. When you start working as a brand, this is, in my opinion, the real success of a real estate agent.

a timeline of what realtors like to do