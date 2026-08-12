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Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Commerce Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m.
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
from
$2,53M
VAT
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 3
Independent Commercial Property 1,110 sq.m. for Sale – 490-492 Mesogeion Avenue, Agia Paraskevi Sale Price: €2,200,000 (Negotiable)   An excellent investment opportunity in one of the most prominent locations on Mesogeion Avenue, Athens, Greece. A standalone commercial property with a…
Developer
DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
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DC Constructions (DD.CO.DE)
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English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Show all Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Villa Villa in Greece for Golden Visa
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
from
$571,353
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious Peloponnese region, ideal both for holidays and permanent living, as well as for obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program. 📍 Location • Thermisia, Peloponnese, Greece • 1…
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Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Show all Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Residential complex Bomo Nikiti Apartments
Nikiti, Greece
from
$193,286
Number of floors 1
For saleDuplex of 83 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki The duplex is situated on the first floor and the second floor. The first floor consists of one bedroom, living room with kitchen, one shower WC. The second floor consists of one bedroom. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
Agency
Grekodom Development
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Show all Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Apartment building Modern apartments near the sea in Palaio Faliro, Athens
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$487,199
The year of construction 2027
Contemporary residential development located in Palaio Faliro — one of the most sought-after coastal districts of Athens, just minutes from the Athenian Riviera, beaches and marinas. The project is currently under construction and features a 7-storey modern building with 21 residences, of…
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Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Show all Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Apartment building KALLITHEA VEERDEE dla Zolotoj Vizy
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$291,311
The year of construction 2026
Area 41–63 m²
4 real estate properties 4
About the projectKALLITHEA VEERDEE is a modern residential complex of 8 apartments created in accordance with the latest standards of comfort and functionality. Spacious layouts, modern finishing materials and thoughtful design solutions provide a high standard of living suitable for profess…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
41.0 – 63.0
288,517 – 300,058
Agency
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Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Residential complex ParkView Athens
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Parkview Athens is an exclusive residential enclave offering a modern Athenian living experience with panoramic views of the park and the city’s iconic skyline. Thoughtfully designed and elegantly finished, the development features 13 contemporary apartments ranging from 35 sqm to 53 sqm, in…
Developer
Limar Homes
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Limar Homes
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English, Ελληνικά
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Show all Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Apartment building Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
from
$263,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 37–47 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences is a boutique residential complex ideally located in the vibrant neighborhood of Kallithea, just 10 minutes from the center of Athens and within walking distance of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and the Athens Riviera. The project consi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
37.0 – 47.0
276,977 – 300,058
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Invest Cafe
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Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Show all Apartment building Lopes Residences
Apartment building Lopes Residences
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Price on request
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Save Thousands! Boost your Income! An exceptional opportunity for investors, Lopes Residences comes with three years of complimentary management and communal charges —saving you thousands while providing peace of mind from day one. Nestled in the tranquil yet well-connected suburb of Paiani…
Developer
Velment
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Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Residential complex Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$286,554
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Golden Visa 2+1 Apartment with Sea View  Located in the prestigious area of Glyfada on the Athens Riviera, this apartment offers an excellent opportunity for both comfortable living and investment. The property qualifies for the Greek Golden Visa Program, allowing foreign investors to obt…
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Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex Beyond investicionnye apartamenty v 160 metrah ot plaza Alimos pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$874,381
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
:Beyond is a premium residential complex located on the famous Athens Riviera, just 160 meters from the sandy beach and next to Alimos Marina, one of the largest marinas in the region. The project is ideal for those who appreciate the marine lifestyle, aesthetics, comfort and invest in obtai…
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Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Show all Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Apart-hotel Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$263,746
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 4
🏡 Apartment in Piraeus for Golden Visa 💰 Price: €272,000 Modern apartment located in Piraeus, one of the most promising districts of the Athens metropolitan area. The property is close to Piraeus Port, metro stations, the Athens Riviera, marinas, waterfront promenades, and the historic…
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Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Apartment building Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Neo Faliro for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$422,802
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 7
🏡 Modern Apartment Near the Sea in Athens for Golden Visa A contemporary apartment in the prestigious Neo Faliro district, one of the most promising locations on the Athenian Riviera. The project combines modern architecture with the careful restoration of a historic 1897 landmark buildin…
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Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Show all Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Apartment building Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$389,713
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Duplex Maisonette Eligible for Golden Visa in Mikrolimano 💰 Price: €340,000 📍 Location: Mikrolimano / Kastella, Piraeus (Athens), Greece 📄 Status: Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program 🏠 Property Details Unit: Maisonette M3 Property Type: Duplex Maisonette (Levels…
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Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Apartment building Luxury apartments near the sea in Alimos, Athens
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$855,177
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Modern residential development located in Alimos — one of the most attractive coastal districts of Athens and part of the Athenian Riviera, just 850 meters from the sea and sandy beaches. The project is currently under construction and features a 6-storey residential building with 13 excl…
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Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Show all Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Residential complex Athinum 9 (Golden Visa Premium Redevelopment in Pagrati)
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$445,656
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Project Overview Location: Filolaou 168, Pangrati, one of Athens' most prestigious and vibrant residential districts. Accessibility: 1-minute walk to the nearest bus stop, 14 minutes to Aghios Ioannis Metro Station, 8 minutes to Varnava Square, and approximately 25 minutes on foot to t…
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Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa
Vaia, Greece
from
$284,737
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 4
Apartment on Aegina Island | Greece Golden Visa Location: Mesagros, Agia Marina, Aegina, Greece Modern apartment in a new boutique residential development on Aegina Island, one of the most picturesque islands in the Saronic Gulf. The project combines an excellent location near the beac…
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Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Show all Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Residential complex Portside Residence in Pireaus
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 23–50 m²
8 real estate properties 8
Portside Residence – Premium Investment Opportunity in Piraeus Unlock the potential of prime real estate just steps from the Aegean. Presenting Portside Residence — a rare opportunity to own a fully operational, high-yield rental property in the heart of Piraeus, just 100 meters from t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
23.0 – 50.0
184,651 – 346,221
Apartment 2 rooms
33.0 – 44.0
253,895 – 346,221
Developer
Limar Homes
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Limar Homes
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Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Show all Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Residential complex New apartments for rent with yields up to 3.8%, in a quiet and clean area in the center of Athens
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$184,652
The Tranio team has bought a construction site in a quiet, clean area in the centre of Athens and is completing a 6-storey apartment building. It will be a modern building with elevator and commercial space on the ground floor. 11 apartments and studios are delivered with finishing, bathroom…
Agency
TRANIO
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Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Show all Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Apartment building Luxury residences in Kifisia, Athens
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
from
$834,543
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Exclusive gated residential complex located in Kifisia — one of the most prestigious and green suburbs of Athens, known for its aristocratic atmosphere, historic mansions, quiet tree-lined streets and beautiful parks. The project consists of 10 premium residences in two boutique buildings…
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Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Show all Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Residential complex FUSION innovacionnyj ziloj kompleks na Afinskoj Rivere pod Zolotuu Vizu
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
from
$419,703
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Fusion is a unique gated residential complex located in the Paleo Faliro district – a prestigious coastal quarter in the south of Athens, just 5 minutes from the beaches and 15 minutes from the city center. It is an ideal choice for those looking for a modern urban life by the sea with the c…
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Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Show all Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Residence Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
from
$2,69M
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Luxury Penthouse with Private Pool and Panoramic Sea View | Glyfada | Golden Visa An exclusive penthouse located in Glyfada, one of the most prestigious areas of the Athens Riviera. This spacious residence with a private swimming pool, panoramic sea views, and state-of-the-art technology …
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Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Show all Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Residential complex New apartments for obtaining a rental income in Gounari project, Athens, Attica, Greece
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
from
$765,333
Gounari is a full renovation project of a residential building completed in 2024. Units of two 2-bedroom apartments are available in the project. They can be rented out with a guaranteed yield of 4.5%, managed by Blueground, a leading international property rental company. The apartments are…
Agency
TRANIO
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Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Show all Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Residential complex Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$336,198
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 7
Apartments on the Athens Riviera for Golden Visa Modern apartment in a premium residential complex on the first coastline of the Athens Riviera. An excellent option for holidays, investment, and obtaining a Greek residence permit through the Golden Visa program. Price 💰 from €290,00…
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Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Show all Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Residential complex Entoliko 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$286,554
VAT
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 8
Etolikou 11 — Serviced Apartments in Piraeus | Greek Golden Visa Etolikou 11 is a modern residential development of serviced apartments located just 170 meters from the port of Piraeus, one of the most dynamic investment areas in Greece. The project is a reconversion of an industrial b…
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Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Residential complex AURA RESIDENCE
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 31–40 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Project Overview The Aura Residence is a boutique development consisting of 19 residential units. It includes 9 dedicated parking spaces to accommodate residents. Apartment sizes range from approx. 35 m² to 65 m², offering compact and comfortable living options. …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
31.0 – 40.0
248,125 – 265,436
Apartment 2 rooms
40.0
265,436
Developer
Limar Homes
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Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Show all Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Apartment building Apartment in Athens for Golden Visa & Passive Income
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$294,818
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
🏡 Seafront Apartment in Piraeus | Golden Visa Greece 💰 Price: €258,000 📍 Location: Piraeus, Athens, Greece The complex is located on the first coastline, just a few steps from Greece’s largest passenger port. This is one of the most promising areas of the Athens Riviera, offering stro…
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Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Show all Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Residential complex Blue Lagoon Syros
Galissas, Greece
Price on request
Number of floors 3
Property Overview: Syros Island Apartment Complex Location: Syros Island, Greece   Type: Apartment Complex   Total Units: 21 Apartments and Studios   Unit Sizes: Ranging from 20m² to 50m²   Price Range: €85,000 - €220,000   Description: Nestled on the picturesque island of Syros…
Agency
JP & Partners
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Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Show all Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Apartment building Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$298,016
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
🏡 Apartment in Central Athens for Golden Visa Modern 1-bedroom apartment in a new residential development located in one of the most promising areas of Athens. The project combines a prime location, high-quality finishes, and excellent investment potential. 📍 Location Central Ath…
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Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Show all Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Residential complex Serenity Vas Dom u Mora v Afinah
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
from
$824,430
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Serenity is a new boutique complex in the elite area of Alimos, just 3 minutes from the coast of the Athens Riviera. Panoramic sea views, exquisite architecture, terraces overlooking the sunset and a high standard of living make this project ideal for living, recreation and investment.📍 Loca…
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Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Residential complex MALIBU RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$337,734
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 5
MALIBU RESIDENCES is the new residential project located in the lush suburb of Elliniko, right on the Athenian Riviera. Featuring 6 beautiful 2 bedroom apartments, one 4 bedroom Maisonette and built with our high construction standards, MALIBU Residences are a unique opportunity to secure ac…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
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Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Show all Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Apartment building WHITE PEARL
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
from
$367,695
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 5
Area 109 m²
1 real estate property 1
This residential complex, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building will be completed soon, namely in 2024, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The complex is …
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
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Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Show all Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Residential quarter South Skra 8 Doiranis - Kallithea
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$285,007
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 6
Area 52 m²
1 real estate property 1
🏗 Description of the project under the Golden Visa📍 Location.Kallithea is a vibrant and vibrant area of Athens, combining a rich historical heritage and a modern urban atmosphere.Known for its thermal springs in the pastNow a cultural center with coastal views, cafes, museums and neoclassica…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
52.0
369,302
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Tourist complex Urban Oasis Piraeus -- investiciya v komfort i rost
Plomari, Greece
from
$114,003
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 7
A new residential complex in the heart of Piraeus, which changes the idea of urban life. The project combines modern architecture, ecological thinking and developed infrastructure, forming a unique point of attraction for both residents and investors.📍 Perfect locationThe complex is within w…
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Residential complex MARINA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Area 68 m²
1 real estate property 1
V² DEVELOPMENT MARINA RESIDENCES is perfectly located in the heart of Mikrolimano in Piraeus. Lined with cafes, restaurants and bars, Mikrolimano is a popular destination, preferred by Athenians, locals and visitors looking for a charming and picturesque spot to spend free time. Mikrolima…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
68.0
300,058
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
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Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Apartment building DIAMOND
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
from
$423,497
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
Area 150 m²
1 real estate property 1
The DIAMOND apartment building, located in the heart of Peristeri in the western part of Athens, offers an excellent opportunity for both investment and family living.  The building is completed at the end of 2023, and has been carefully designed for maximum comfort and convenience. The c…
Developer
KEGHOLDINGS EE
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Villa Avra
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
Villa Avra
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Villa Avra
Chaniotis, Greece
from
$1,54M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Villa Aura in Chanioti is a great opportunity to live with your family near the best beaches of the Aegean Sea in Greece. They have been awarded with blue flags for their cleanliness. The residence itself is built on a hill and has a large private area. The windows overlook the turquoise sea…
Developer
Marina Villas
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Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Residential quarter ARTEMIS
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Residential quarter ARTEMIS
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
from
$157,985
Number of floors 1
AGIOS NIKOLAOS ARTEMIDA, PLOT 355 SQ.M. WITH AN OLD DETACHED HOUSE OF 55 SQ.M. AMENITIES WITHIN THE PLOT AND CAN BE RENOVATED FOR A HOLIDAY HOME. IT IS ALSO A VALUABLE PLOT FOR A NEW HOME IN THE BEST AREA OF ARTEMIDA WITH A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT PROSPECT OF ALL INFRASTRUCTURES. IT COULD ALSO…
Agency
Akinita-kapelli
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Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Residential complex Skyway Residences -- komfort investicii i stil zhizni v Piree
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
from
$276,530
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 45 m²
1 real estate property 1
Skiway is a modern residential complex as part of the flagship project Piraeus Greate, the largest multifunctional development project in Greece with an area of more than 85,000 m2.🏙 What is Skiway?14-storey building with 44 residences (from studios to 2+1)2 levels of commercial premisesSpac…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
45.0
317,369
Agency
Invest Cafe
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Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
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Residential complex MELISSIA OXYGEN
Municipality of Athens, Greece
from
$417,482
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
Our project “Melissia Oxygen” is sited in the North suburbs of the Greek capital. The municipality of Melissia is an area characterized by its dense vegetation. Although it belongs to the urban fabric of the city, it deceives you by offering you the "relaxing images" of a country resort. Lar…
Developer
VITRUVIUS DEVELOPMENT
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Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
Villa Villa Grace
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Villa Villa Grace
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
from
$1,76M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a modern villa in Greece in the prestigious suburbs of Thessaloniki in Panorama! The use of advanced technologies and compliance with modern construction standards, high quality of the object. Location of Villa Grace The villa is located aw…
Developer
Marina Villas
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Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Residential complex SANTA BARBARA RESIDENCES
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
from
$307,296
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Traversed by tram line that connects it to Athens center and the riviera, Nea Smirni is developed around its popular square, providing an amazing selection of options for entertainment, sports, dining and shopping! Nea Smirni is one of the most vibrant residential suburbs and the 7 apartment…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
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Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
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Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Polychrono, Greece
from
$482,623
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 118–124 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the resort town of Polichrono, the Halkidiki peninsula, have all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay - shops, supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, taverns, directly 400 meters from the …
Developer
GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.
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Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Residential complex BEL AIR RESIDENCES
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
from
$289,001
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 4
Bel Air Residences are located in Elliniko, an upscale suburb, situated the enchanting Athenian riviera. The area is being transformed by an ongoing €8 Βillion pioneering project for Athens, with great emphasis on the creation of a world-class metropolitan park, as well as the enhancement of…
Developer
V² DEVELOPMENT
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On the map

Greece is a country with a rich history and a huge, long coastline. It is distinguished by the fact that it consists not only of the mainland, but also of islands, of which there are over 227. All this attracts foreign investors who want to buy housing from a developer in Greece to receive rental income in a popular tourist destination.

Features of housing in new buildings in Greece

The country's unique climate makes its own adjustments to the construction process, so new construction homes in Greece from a developer is distinguished by a spacious layout, in which the living room is often combined with the kitchen, and large windows are used to maximize the flow of light and air. Almost every home includes spacious terraces or balconies for relaxing in the fresh air.

This is complemented by the real estate developers in Greece to increase the energy efficiency of apartments, which is why Greek real estate under construction is increasingly equipped with solar panels. The energy from them is enough to heat water and partially compensate for lighting costs. 

Prices for new housing in Greece

Since Greece is very heterogeneous, the cost of new Greek housing varies greatly, and this depends not only on the proximity to the sea, as in other coastal states, but also on the island or mainland location. New buildings in Athens are the most expensive, and their cost varies from €2,500-€5,000 per sq.m. In Thessaloniki, prices are more modest: €1,800-€3,500 per sq.m.

But on the islands, prices for new buildings in Greece can reach €10,000 per sq.m. - this is the case, for example, on Mykonos and Santorini. Developers in Crete and Rhodes offer properties at a price of €2,000-€4,000 per sq.m.

Nuances when buying real estate in a Greek new building

Greece is open to foreign buyers, and many local banks are ready to provide them with a mortgage, albeit under stricter conditions than for local residents. By the way, you can join their ranks by obtaining a residence permit through a “golden visa” and investments, including in real estate (in the amount of €250,000).

So, first a preliminary contract is signed and a deposit of 10% of the transaction value is paid. Before signing the main contract, it is necessary to conduct a legal check of the property, for which it is better to use the help of an experienced lawyer or agency.

If the transaction is legally clean, then the full purchase and sale agreement is signed.

This happens in the presence of a notary, who confirms the legality of the transaction and registers the ownership with government agencies.

When buying a new building in Greece, it is important to take into account taxes:

  • Property Transfer Tax. The rate is 3% of the assessed value of the property and is paid by the buyer when signing the main contract.
  • Notary and legal services. Notary services are paid by the buyer and usually do not exceed 1% of the value of the property.
  • Registration fees. After signing the contract, it is necessary to register the ownership in the Land Registry for 0.5% of the value of the property.

Popular cities and regions for buying a house from a developer in Greece

The most famous island is Santorini (Thira) - it is a tourist center of Greece and annually receives an average of 2 million tourists. Despite the modest land fund, new buildings are being built and are in high demand. But the prices per square meter are among the highest in all of Greece.

In second place are the islands of Crete, Mykonos and Rhodes. They are larger than Thira, and the prices here are more democratic. But there are many more beaches here, and the communication with the mainland is also better established. 

On the mainland, the country's capital, Athens, is popular with both developers and investors. However, the tourist flow here is lower than on the islands. At the same time, the real estate market is wider and better suited for long-term rentals and permanent residence.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Greece

Real Estate in Greece: Price Review and Market Dynamics at the End of 2024
Real Estate in Greece: Price Review and Market Dynamics at the End of 2024
How to buy real estate in Greece: a detailed guide
How to buy real estate in Greece: a detailed guide
How They Live in Greece — on the Mainland and on the Island. Personal Experience
How They Live in Greece — on the Mainland and on the Island. Personal Experience
Promising Cities and Neighborhoods in Greece for Relocation
Promising Cities and Neighborhoods in Greece for Relocation

Frequently asked questions about new buildings in Greece

How much on average does a square meter of new housing in Greece cost?

Apartments in new buildings in Greece for sale are 10-20% more expensive than in the old stock. On average, a square meter of Greece new build property in central parts of cities usually costs 3000-4000 euros. If the property is located on the coast, prices can be higher by 10-15%.

Which areas are most in demand among people who buy new real estate from the developer in Greece?

Attica is in particular demand. This is a densely populated area, where the country's capital (Athens) and a large number of picturesque resorts are situated. Here you can buy an apartment in a new building in Greece for permanent residence or lease.
The top 3 most popular areas also include Halkidiki and Crete. In these resort areas, housing is purchased mainly for recreation.

Can foreigners buy square meters in the new residential projects in Greece?

Yes, all foreigners have such rights. Any number of units may be purchased.

Which Greek new buildings are in the highest demand?

Buyers often choose premium-class housing, built on the principle of "city in the city". New country villas and townhouses are also very popular.
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