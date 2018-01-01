Nicaragua

All countries Belarus Cyprus Greece Hungary Poland Russia Spain Turkey Ukraine United States
2 properties
Residential
1 company
1 agency
Inexpensive property in Nicaragua
Elite real estate in Nicaragua
Investment Properties in Nicaragua
Buy properties in popular places in Nicaragua
Houses in Nicaragua
See all houses mansions
Mansion 3 bedroomsin San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
Mansion 3 bedrooms
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 251 m² Number of floors 1
€ 256
Housein San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
House
San Juan del Sur Municipio, Nicaragua
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
Our Partners