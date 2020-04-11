  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. MD Realty

MD Realty

Montenegro, IVANOVICI BB, 85316, BUDVA, Montenegro (Черногория)
Share using:
QR
MD Realty
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2014
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Website
Website
mdrealty.me
Company description

MD Realty has professional staff specializing in the field of overseas real estate. The main team of experts in the real estate market of Montenegro counts over 8 years of expertise. Thanks to partnership with large construction organizations in Montenegro, our company can always offer a wide selection of apartments, houses, villas in various regions of Montenegro. The range - from inexpensive and massive to elite and exclusive, at a minimum price from developers. Today we sell properties from the main developers of Montenegro. Our partners include more than 40 construction companies. Our team actively cooperates with all major construction organizations in all cities and regions of Montenegro. Real estate transactions are a responsible and important step. We build long-term relationships and value our reputation, so we do our best to make you feel comfortable at all stages of the transaction and get full satisfaction with the result. Each client who contacts us can be sure that he will always receive an individual approach and the most qualified consultation on all relevant real estate offers in Montenegro. All the most advantageous offers for new buildings and facilities under construction - only here! Our new building project: https://montedevelopers.com

Services

We offer quality services in the real estate market and help you choose the best option for your vacation, life and profitable investment. Company services: individual selection of real estate abroad, consultations on the purchase of real estate abroad and investment consulting, legal assistance and arrangement of a turnkey transaction. Performance of all related matters: translations and paperwork, property examination, etc. as well as tax planning and tax optimization, registration of residence permits and citizenship, management of real estate and aftersales service.

Our agents in Montenegro
Slava Maevski
Slava Maevski
1 216 properties
Aleksandra Shapoval
Aleksandra Shapoval
Taya Golovach
Taya Golovach
Agencies nearby
Status Complex
5 properties
«STATUS» residential complex is a quiet paradise with the necessary infrastructure for sale and pleasant living, which is located on the coastal line of the Adriatic Sea.
Property Master Finance
1 property

Master Finance is a private investment fund, specialized in capital management, is a Montenegrin company, founded in 2015 by a totally Italian team with headquarters and offices in Tivat (MNE) and Rome (Italy).

Master Finance is structured to meet all wealth and financial management needs, offering a complete private advisor for investment advice, negotiation, asset management, credit and in particular trust services.

KaraTau

The KaraTau team has been working in Montenegro since 2011. We have expertise in selling residential real estate on the coast. Besides, we are always ready to offer you only the best options on the most favourable terms. At the same time, we guarantee transaction transparency, no hidden fees and confidentiality of your information! The KaraTau will help you choose an ideal housing in prestigious or lower-end areas in the cities of Bar, Budva, Tivat, Herceg Novi.

Kamin nekretnine Budva
4 properties

Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away from Herceg Novi to Ulcinj and entire Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, etc. Considering the long experience in dealing with real estate, "KAMIN" agency has gained business partners in Montenegro and in the former countries of the Soviet Union, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Poland, Hungary, France, etc., with whom we have a very successful cooperation. There are over 2000 real estate in our offer: houses, apartments, plots, hotels, motels, villas, office spaces and investment projects waiting for new investors. As a serious agency, we aspire to expand our offer, so we can accomplish the best possible way to meet our customers and clients needs and wishes to entrust us their real estate, so we can present, advertise and sell them, which is mutually satisfactory goal. In addition, we are providing customers the best terms for sale and purchase the real estate. We connect buyers and sellers so that they can discuss the details of the property.

Monte-Life Real estate agency Agentstvo nedvizhimosti
8 properties
The Monte-Life Agency has a 10-year experience in the real estate market of Montenegro. We have an extensive property database throughout the whole country: studio apartments, houses, high-end accommodation, hotels, boutique villas, investment projects, and construction sites. We accompany our clients at every stage of a transaction, assist with legal paperwork and obtaining a residence permit. Montenegro is a country with enormous potential. Buying real estate here is not only a great investment but also an opportunity for a stable rental income. We will be happy to have you as our client!
Realting.com
Go