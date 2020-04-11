Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away from Herceg Novi to Ulcinj and entire Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, etc. Considering the long experience in dealing with real estate, "KAMIN" agency has gained business partners in Montenegro and in the former countries of the Soviet Union, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Poland, Hungary, France, etc., with whom we have a very successful cooperation. There are over 2000 real estate in our offer: houses, apartments, plots, hotels, motels, villas, office spaces and investment projects waiting for new investors. As a serious agency, we aspire to expand our offer, so we can accomplish the best possible way to meet our customers and clients needs and wishes to entrust us their real estate, so we can present, advertise and sell them, which is mutually satisfactory goal. In addition, we are providing customers the best terms for sale and purchase the real estate. We connect buyers and sellers so that they can discuss the details of the property.