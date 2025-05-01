Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Finland

Helsinki
9
Espoo
5
Kotka
3
Mainland Finland
54
54 properties total found
Goiglo Hotel & Hostel in Kuusamo, Finland
Goiglo Hotel & Hostel
Kuusamo, Finland
Rooms 33
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Olemme iso hotellimajoitus Suomen vilkkaimmasta matkailukeskuksesta Ruka - Kuusamo. Hotelli …
$1,30M
Private seller
Languages
English
Office 174 m² in Kerava, Finland
Office 174 m²
Kerava, Finland
Area 174 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$237,898
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 70 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 70 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 47 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 47 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$123,391
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 36 m² in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Office 36 m²
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$96,097
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 135 m² in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Office 135 m²
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$85,293
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 599 m² in Nokia, Finland
Manufacture 599 m²
Nokia, Finland
Area 599 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$398,924
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 15 500 m² in Humppila, Finland
Office 15 500 m²
Humppila, Finland
Area 15 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$433,461
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 153 m² in Raahe, Finland
Office 153 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$378,467
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 840 m² in Garnison, Finland
Office 840 m²
Garnison, Finland
Area 840 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$167,174
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 4 721 m² in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 4 721 m²
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 4 721 m²
Floor 1/2
A business/office/production building in Kuopio in a good business location near the city ce…
$3,19M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 467 m² in Kemi, Finland
Restaurant 467 m²
Kemi, Finland
Area 467 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$17,059
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 380 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 380 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/4
Two commercial spaces in Leppävaara, Espoo. The spaces are currently rented under open-ended…
$395,118
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Hotel 2 000 m² in Salla, Finland
Hotel 2 000 m²
Salla, Finland
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to a stunning former agricultural school, fully renovated in the early 2000s and now…
$622,679
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 55 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 55 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$140,734
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 243 m² in Turku sub-region, Finland
Office 243 m²
Turku sub-region, Finland
Area 243 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$338,149
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 135 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 135 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this site
$335,486
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 394 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 394 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 394 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$294,545
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 943 m² in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Office 943 m²
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Area 943 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$43,021
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 63 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 63 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$169,449
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 26 m² in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Office 26 m²
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$112,587
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 378 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 378 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 378 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$55,725
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Manufacture 120 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 120 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$245,644
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 237 m² in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Office 237 m²
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Area 237 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$761,720
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 64 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Restaurant 64 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$101,214
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 787 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 1 787 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 1 787 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale office building with furniture, partially rented. Good location - between the secon…
$1,25M
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 248 m² in Kurenalus, Finland
Office 248 m²
Kurenalus, Finland
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$32,980
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 119 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Office 119 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/7
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$111,450
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 213 m² in Kittila, Finland
Restaurant 213 m²
Kittila, Finland
Area 213 m²
Floor -1/2
Here in the center of Levi, a café currently operates in a retail space along a bustling ped…
$564,940
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Commercial property 88 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 88 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$396,897
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

Property types in Finland

restaurants
hotels
offices
manufacture buildings
Realting.com
Go