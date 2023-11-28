Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ukraine

Odesa Oblast
16390
Odesa
15663
Tairove Settlement Council
372
Kyiv
154
Lymanka
52
Kyiv Oblast
13
Velykodolynske
13
Velykodolynske Settlement Council
13
16 666 properties total found
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,50M
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Plot area: 3 acres of land (gos.act)  House of red brick, monolithic overlap, insulation ba…
€232,702
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€185,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
€333,083
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
House 130m2, plot 4 hundred, swimming pool in the yard, 3 bedrooms, kitchen living room 45m2…
€546,621
Leave a request
3 room house with appliances, with with repair in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house with appliances, with with repair
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Very beautiful and high-quality design interior, every detail and detail is thought out. Th…
€720,919
Leave a request
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
6 room house with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 4
House–palace Sauvignon-2, 25 acres of land, S - 2000m2 of luxury and status, Garage - 100 m2…
€3,43M
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
The house in Sauvignon-1 , made according to the author's project in the Palace style. The h…
€889,742
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 6/9
Beautiful view 3-room apartment is located in the elite LCD Costa Fontana on Fontana street …
€253,487
Leave a request
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 25/25
48 Pearl Expensive quality repair Floor - 25 Total area - 48 m² + 12 m² terrace with sea …
€104,944
Leave a request
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 11/18
Chic apartment for the family, stylish quality repair, everything is very expensive, did for…
€246,390
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 5/13
Beautiful 3rd room on Literary, 8 LCD 35 Pearl. Apartment on 5 floor /13 Total length 97 s…
€127,758
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 15/23
Three-bedroom apartment, total area 141 m2. Kitchen - dining room,25 m2 Floor 15 of 23 Plan…
€319,395
Leave a request
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with appliances
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
For sale apartment with the author's project in the LCD Gagarin Plaza. Residential complex …
€155,135
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/26
€99,469
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
€52,928
Leave a request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 9/9
€66,160
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/8
SF-2-763-013 Sale of 1 room with renovation in the historical center of Kyiv, Podol. Reside…
€91,027
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 8/17
SF-2-763-010 Sale 2 rooms, Kyiv, Belichi, st. Klavdievskaya 40g. Akademgorodok, Novobelichi…
€68,989
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 12/26
SF-2-763-004 Sale of 1 room, Kyiv, Vinogradar, Pravdy Avenue. Residential complex Varshavsk…
€91,027
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/6
SF-2-763-001 1 room, Kyiv, Holosiivo. 50 m2 in a closed clubhouse of the Uspishniy Holosiiv…
€90,343
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 13/14
SF-2-762-995 Sale of a 1-room renovated apartment, 43 sq.m., Kyiv, Darnitsa, st. Nikolai Kh…
€70,267
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/19
SF-2-762-951 1 k, Kyiv, Darnitsa, st. Boryspilska 23a. One-room apartment, modern, high-…
€64,791
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/25
SF-2-762-944 Comfortable smart apartment of 32 m with renovation. Ready smart apartment. Th…
€77,111
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/16
SF-2-762-933 1 room in the Syrets metro area, str. Tiraspolskaya 43. Sale of 1-bedroom apa…
€86,693
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 23/25
SF-2-762-925 1 room, Kyiv, Karavaevy dacha, st. Novopolevaya 2. Sale of 1k apartment 37 sq.…
€68,442
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/24
SF-2-762-922 1 room, Kyiv, Osokorki, st. Boris Gmyri 20. Apartment Gmyri 20 (euro two-room …
€75,600
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 20/35
SF-2-762-918 1 k, Kyiv, Livoberezhny, st. Evgeniy Malanyuk. 1-room apartment in MEGA CITY r…
€72,092
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/17
SF-2-762-907 Kyiv, Shulyavka. Apartment residential complex Ridne Misto A bright and comfor…
€73,917
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kyiv, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Kyiv, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/16
SF-2-762-872 Sale of a 1-room apartment with furniture and appliances in the residential co…
€84,411
Leave a request

