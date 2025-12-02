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Immigration programs in Romania

  • Second citizenship
    Second citizenship in Romania
    Second citizenship in Romania
    Romania Romania
    from
    $100,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 4 months
    Программа
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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