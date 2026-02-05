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Real estate in Saudi Arabia

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Immigration programs in Saudi Arabia

  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Saudi Arabia
    Residence permit in Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia
    from
    $50,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Comprehensive service of obtaining a residence permit on the basis of reshistration of the company:registrationResidence permit for foundersbank accountAdditional services:Business support (lawyer + accountant)pesonageregional representativepartnering and networking
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Languages
    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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