The remaining requirements depend on the grounds on which the foreigner plans to obtain a residence permit.
The pendency of an application period usually does not exceed 15 business days. During this time, migration service employees check all submitted documents, find information about the applicant in the database, and then make a decision on issuing a residence permit.
The law defines the following grounds for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship:
No. The general law of Ukraine does not impose any restrictions on the purchase of the residential and commercial real estate by foreigners.
The list of other documents depends on the type of real estate, the form of ownership, the purpose of the object, and so on.
The buyer will need to pay: