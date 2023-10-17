What do I need to get a job in Poland? Detailed guide

Can foreigners work in Poland now, and what documents do they need? Where should one look for vacancies, and what are the most sought-after jobs? How much can I earn on average in the country? Read in detail about the main things in our guide.

Poland's foreign population in 2023: how many?

According to the Ministry of the Interior and Administration of Poland, as of June 30, 2023, there were 2.4 million foreigners living in Poland, which is about 6% of the total population. The majority of foreigners in Poland are from Ukraine (1.4 million), followed by Belarus (100,000), Germany (80,000), Vietnam (70,000), and Nepal (60,000). Other significant groups of foreigners in Poland are from the Philippines, India, Russia, China, and Uzbekistan.

It is important to note that this number does not include all foreigners living in Poland, as some may be in the country illegally or on short-term visas. Nevertheless, this figure gives a good indication of the diversity of the foreign population in the country.

What does a foreigner need to work in Poland?

To work in Poland, a foreigner must:

Have a valid visa or residence permit.

Obtain a work permit, including seasonal work.

Obtain health insurance.

Obtain a taxpayer identification number (PESEL).

Visas and work permits

Foreigners from countries outside the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland require a visa to enter and work in Poland. The type of visa required depends on the nationality of the foreigner and the purpose of his/her stay.

To obtain a work visa, foreigners must first receive a job offer from a Polish employer. He or she is also responsible for submitting documents to the voivodeship office to obtain a work permit on behalf of the employee. These include:

A completed work permit application form.

A copy of the foreigner's passport.

A copy of the resume.

A copy of the job offer.

Proof of the employer's financial security.

Proof of the employer's compliance with Polish labor law.

The work permit application process can take up to two months. The work permit is issued for a period of up to 3 years and can be extended. A seasonal work permit is issued for up to nine months per calendar year.

Note. You do not need to obtain a work permit in Poland: holders of a Karta Polaka; refugees and people who have been granted political asylum; foreigners with a Polish residence permit; holders of an EU or European Economic Area passport; persons studying or training in the country; artists and scientists; researchers; journalists; sportsmen; religious figures; military personnel; foreign spouse of a Polish citizen.

When the work permit is in hand, the foreigner can apply for a work visa at the Polish embassy or consulate in his/her home country.

Health insurance

All foreigners living and working in Poland must have health insurance. This can be arranged with a private insurance company, or you can join the Polish National Health Fund (NFZ).

To join the NFZ, foreigners must have a valid work permit and pay social security contributions. After joining the NFZ, foreigners are entitled to free or subsidized health care in Poland.

Taxpayer Identification Number (PESEL)

All foreigners living and working in Poland must obtain an 11-digit tax identification number (PESEL). To obtain it, you need to submit a completed application form and a copy of your passport to the local authority in your place of residence. The application process may take up to two weeks.

After receiving the PESEL, the foreigner can register with the local tax office and pay social security contributions.

What is the best city in Poland to work in?

The best cities in Poland to work in depend on your specialization and personal preferences. However, some of the most popular and sought-after cities include:

The capital of Poland, Warsaw. This city is a major economic and cultural center. Among other things, Warsaw has a strong startup scene and is a popular destination for foreign professionals.

Wrocław is a dynamic and cosmopolitan city with a rich history and culture. It is a major center of information technology, business, and education. Wrocław is also known for its high quality of life and affordable cost of living.

Kraków is one of Poland's most popular tourist destinations, but it is also a great place to work. The city has a thriving labor market, especially in information technology and services. Kraków is also a major cultural and scientific center.

Poznań is a rapidly developing city with a strong economy. It is a major center of business, manufacturing, and logistics. Poznan is also a popular destination for students and young professionals.

Gdańsk is a port city with a rich history. It is a major center for trade, shipping, and logistics. Gdańsk is also a popular tourist center and has a growing information technology sector.

Other work-friendly cities in Poland include:

Katowice, a major industrial city that has evolved into a modern business and cultural center.

Łódź, a former textile center that is now a major center for business, information technology, and education.

Lublin is a historic city in eastern Poland with a growing economy and a strong labor market.

Szczecin is a port city in northwestern Poland with a growing IT sector and a number of international companies.

Jobs in Poland that are popular among foreigners

The following are the most popular jobs for foreigners in Poland in 2023:

Software Engineer

Data processing specialist

IT support specialist

Accountant

Financial analyst

Customer Service Representative

Sales Representative

Marketing Manager

Project Manager

Educator

Nurse

Doctor

Among the working professions in demand are specialists such as:

Welders

Electricians

Builders

Truck drivers

Warehouse workers

CNC machine operators

Some of these professions, such as teacher, nurse, and doctor, require knowledge of the Polish language. However, working in Poland without knowing the language is also possible if you are interested in jobs such as, for example, welder, electrician, construction worker, truck driver, or warehouse worker.

Average salaries in Poland

The average salary in Poland varies by city or region, industry, and specific job. According to the Polish Central Statistical Office, the average gross salary in the country in 2022 was 5,868.35 zlotys (about 1,280 euros). However, foreigners in Poland can earn significantly more or less than this amount, depending on their skills, experience, and qualifications.

Industry Average gross salary per month (PLN) Average gross salary per month (EUR) IT 10,000 2,200 Finance 8,000 1,800 Engineering 7,000 1,500 Manufacturing 6,000 1,300 Customer service 5,000 1,100

High Salary Jobs in Poland

Below are the average salaries for some of the highest-paying jobs in Poland in 2023, according to Salary Explorer:

Profession Average gross salary per year (PLN) Average gross salary per year (EUR) Software Developer 109,796 24,231 Data Analyst 160,744 35,476 Engineer 113,232 25,000 Manager 121,560 26,828 Doctor 143,040 31,568 Lawyer 155,520 34,323 Пилот 170,240 37,571 Air traffic controller 185,280 40,891 Financial analyst 120,320 26,554 Accountant 110,880 24,471 Sales Director 130,960 28,902 Pharmacist 115,200 25,424 Dentist 129,600 28,602 Veterinarian 118,800 26,219 A university professor 132,000 29,132

Where and how can a foreigner look for a job in Poland?

There are a number of resources to assist foreigners in finding a job in Poland. One of them is the Ministry of Family and Social Policy. The website provides information on finding a job, obtaining a work permit, and other issues.

For example, on its website, you can find a complete list of local recruitment agencies that offer employment services for foreigners. Among them are: Randstad; EWL; InterKadra; OTTO Polska; Pollux; POLAND WORKFORCE; Transline Group; and Work Service S.A.

Another resource is the Polish Employment Service .

It is also possible to study at one of the Polish police schools in a particular specialty with subsequent employment in Poland.

Foreigners can also find vacancies in Poland by accessing popular online job sites. These include:

Pracuj.pl

GoldenLine.pl

NoFluffJobs.pl

Jobs.pl

Jooble.pl

e-Delo.pl

Razem.Work

LinkedIn