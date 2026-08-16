Germany's powerful economy attracts those looking for real estate in the country, and German developers are doing everything to meet the growing demand.

Features of buying new housing in Germany

Buying real estate in Germany from a developer can be a good investment, because the German new-build market is famous for its strict construction standards. Their compliance is carefully monitored by regulatory authorities. Although this does not guarantee the highest quality of housing, any defects are quickly corrected. Also on the plus side:

Energy efficiency. New Germany houses for sale are built taking into account the latest environmental standards.

New Germany houses for sale are built taking into account the latest environmental standards. Flexible layout. A residential complex in Germany is a monolithic building with apartments of various layouts and finishes.

A residential complex in Germany is a monolithic building with apartments of various layouts and finishes. Warranty from the developer. Buyers receive protection against construction defects for several years.

Buyers receive protection against construction defects for several years. Infrastructure. Developers in Germany are obliged to provide future residents with all the necessary infrastructure, and if there is none, to complete it.

Prices for new buildings in Germany

Prices for new buildings in Germany in large cities, such as Munich or Frankfurt, are higher than in smaller towns. The cost is also indirectly affected by local authorities of the federal states. They set conditions for developers, shifting the costs of expanding infrastructure to them, so the cost of projects increases.

City / Region Price per sq.m. (in euros) Comment Berlin 5000–7000 Capital with high demand Munich 8000–12,000 Prestigious and expensive market Eastern Germany 3000–4500 More affordable options

The average cost of a property in a new building starts from 200,000 euros, and the growth in real estate prices is about 4-6% per year. This is not the best indicator in Europe, but this is offset by the stability of the German economy.

Nuances of buying real estate in a new building in Germany

The process of buying a new home in Germany has its own characteristics. For example, all real estate transactions are carried out with the mediation of a notary. If the seller offers to conduct the transaction without him or with his intermediary, this is a direct reason to refrain from buying.

Notary fees make up about 1-2% of the cost of the property, another 3.5-6.5% is spent on transferring ownership rights. It is also worth adding that it is more difficult for foreigners to get a mortgage, and the down payment for them is often higher than for German citizens. In total, to purchase the selected property with a mortgage, you need to have at least 40-50% of its cost available.