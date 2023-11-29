Pirmasens, Germany

Price on request

Completion date: 2024

A new DHH building is for sale in a quiet side street of Pirmasens. What providers are there in Pirmasens? The providers Telekom, O2 and Vodafon Kabel Deutschland are active in Pirmasens, Rhineland-Palatinate. Each of these providers has its own range of services with different tariffs. However, not every one of these providers can offer their connections anywhere in Pirmasens. Is there fiber optic internet in Pirmasens? Yes, fiber optic connections from Telekom, O2 and Vodafon Kabel Deutschland are offered in Pirmasens. However, the connections are not equally available everywhere in the village. Who delivers the fastest internet connection in Pirmasens? Vodafon Kabel Deutschland can currently offer the fiber optic connection with the fastest download speed in Pirmasens. This is 1000 Mbit / s. When uploading, Vodafon Kabel Deutschland is also ahead with fiber optics up to 50 Mbit / s. How good is LTE reception in Pirmasens? The LTE coverage in Pirmasens is very good, as you wish. Object type: Freestanding EFH The house property is fully basement, the attic is expanded. Address: 66955 Pirmasens Hügelstr. Year of construction: approx. 2023 Hallway no.: Hallway No.: Land area: approx. M ² Living area: approx. M ² Usable area: approx. M ² Balcony / terrace: yes Room doors: Bathrooms: shower, bath, toilet, sink, window. Fitted kitchen: no Parking space type: double garage Number of rooms: 6 Equipment quality: normal Basement: yes Type of heating: Oil ( Gas connection available ) Firing / energy source: gas Roof shape: gable roof is locked. Concrete tiles New 2021 Type of construction: solid construction Circumference walls: masonry Window: Allu double glazing House aisle painted, grounds and doors are sanded and painted. Inner walls: masonry, plaster, tiles Flooring: Wall coverings: you: wallpaper with paint; Cleaning, tiles Outside: plaster Purchase price: from 350,000.00 € - 650,000.00 € Commission: 3.57% incl. 19% VAT. Location ( Large-scale location ): Pirmasens, an independent city in Rhineland-Palatinate Germany, is located on the southwestern edge of the Palatinate Forest. It is surrounded by the district of Südwestpfalz and is located on the western edge of the Palatinate Forest. The next largest places are at a distance of: Zweibrücken approx. 24 km Kaiserslautern approx. 37 km Landau approx. 45 km Karlsruhe approx. 85 km Mannheim approx. 92 km Saarbrücken approx. 63 km Pirmasens itself is located at an altitude of approx. 62 km ² at an altitude of 360-400 m above sea level. NN with 42,184 inhabitants ( Stand 31.December 2017 ) which results in a population density of 680 inhabitants per km ². The city is connected to the rail network and is located from airports as follows: Saarbrücken approx. 47 km Karlsruhe / Baden approx. 105 km Frankfurt approx. 160 km Environment ( small-scale location ): The object to be evaluated is located in a quiet street of Pirmasens. The city center is about 800m away. Quickly accessible by car via L270 and the A8. The nearest public transport bus stop is within a 2-minute walk. The supermarkets are within a radius of approx. 700 m, Gas stations. Other shops for daily needs, supermarkets, restaurants, petrol stations, doctors, car dealerships, etc. are within a 3 km distance. The object has sparked your interest and you still have questions? Then you are welcome to contact us at any time. Elena Buseinus Your real estate agent ( IHK / EIA ) from Pirmasens Other: All information is given to the best of our knowledge. Errors and intermediate sales are reserved. The synopsis is used for preliminary information. All information on living / usable space, year of construction, approved type of use, building loads, building permit and condition of the property etc. are not checked and guaranteed by the broker. Interested parties have the opportunity to view the building files at any time. When the purchase contract is concluded, the buyer's courage is 3.57% including VAT and is invoiced by Immobilien ELBUS GmbH. The certified purchase price applies to the calculation.