Westhill Property D.O.O

Montenegro, Bar Bulevar Revolucije A3, 85000, Montenegro
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2008
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Website
www.westhill.me
Company description

WestHill Real Estate Agency offers real estate for sale and rents in European countries: Spain, Cyprus, Montenegro. We entered the European real estate market many years ago and since then we have successfully been helping our clients obtain their dream home. Dealing with trusted developers and agents only, WestHill can guarantee the quality of its services. By virtue of continuous work, our database of objects is constantly updating with new offers as they arrive. Whatever you are looking for, whether it is a short vacation with children in one of the best resorts or buying a house by the sea, we are always here to help. Being acquainted with all the details of buying and selling in European countries, our agents can not only find the right property for you with the right location that meets all your needs but also give you useful recommendations and support in any arising question. We have an individual approach to every client, striving to make the process of purchasing real estate comfortable and easy for you. Our agents will kindly meet you at the airport and show a specially selected property that matches all your criteria.

Our agents in Montenegro
Natalia Hanayli
Eduard Langebraun
643 properties
Agencies nearby
TRADEGORIA
2 285 properties

The company Tradegoria offers for sale land, residential and commercial property for investment, business, permanent residence and seasonal recreation. We provide clients with reliable and detailed information on all categories of real estate, legal support of the transaction from «a» to «z» and comprehensive personal support after the purchase of the object.

Cooperation with the company Tradegoria is a guarantee of a reliable and profitable transaction. Among our competitive advantages:

Many years of practical experience in the country’s market; Impeccable reputation in the professional community and among customers; We work without intermediaries - allows our customers to buy cheap property in Montenegro; High professionalism of employees: realtors, lawyers, translators; Thorough knowledge of the legislation of Montenegro, features of registration and registration of real estate, as well as its "pitfalls"; Constant monitoring of the availability of discounts on all types of real estate and promptly informing our clients about them; Assistance in the selection of real estate with analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the object, infrastructure, location, etc.; Availability of a special personal customer support program, including after-sales service in arrangement and adaptation in a new country (you will be able to independently control the process at all stages of the transaction).

Montenegro has become the main address of the world, because it is the most beautiful place on Earth, where you can live comfortably and spend your holidays, where you can and should buy property, either for rent or for profitable resale in the future. Today Montenegro is an economically prosperous and politically stable region with a warm climate and amazing nature. It is the best choice for adherents of the European lifestyle, for those who appreciate style, brightness and individuality in this life.

Have you any questions about buying or selling real estate in Montenegro? You can get a comprehensive answer from our managers.

Dream Estates Montenegro - Savills
554 properties

Whether you are looking for a property or you have a house for sale in Montenegro, the Dream Estates team and our consultancy arm for Real Estate Intelligence will provide all the information, support, and guidance you need to make an effective decision about real estate.

Real estates in Montenegro are our passion, and properties for sale are our daily business for more than 15 years. We have concluded over 500 sales of 2nd homes and attracted billions of euro of investment to the country, supporting blue-chip international developers of mixed-use resorts

Our name is a synonym for trust and real estate expertise.

MD Realty
1 190 properties

MD Realty has professional staff specializing in the field of overseas real estate. The main team of experts in the real estate market of Montenegro counts over 8 years of expertise. Thanks to partnership with large construction organizations in Montenegro, our company can always offer a wide selection of apartments, houses, villas in various regions of Montenegro. The range - from inexpensive and massive to elite and exclusive, at a minimum price from developers. Today we sell properties from the main developers of Montenegro. Our partners include more than 40 construction companies. Our team actively cooperates with all major construction organizations in all cities and regions of Montenegro. Real estate transactions are a responsible and important step. We build long-term relationships and value our reputation, so we do our best to make you feel comfortable at all stages of the transaction and get full satisfaction with the result. Each client who contacts us can be sure that he will always receive an individual approach and the most qualified consultation on all relevant real estate offers in Montenegro. All the most advantageous offers for new buildings and facilities under construction - only here! Our new building project: https://montedevelopers.com

Planet Montenegro
12 properties

Our office is situated in Dobrota near Kotor, however we have a network of reputable partners situated in all the regions of Montenegro as well as International partners to whom we have long-term business relations.

Our network of reputable lawyers helps us providing our clients a full service.

Our main services are:

-sales

-consultancy

-financing advises

-maintenance

-renting

As per request we can reccomend experts in insurance, internal design, architecture, building.

Kamin nekretnine Budva
4 properties

Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away from Herceg Novi to Ulcinj and entire Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, etc. Considering the long experience in dealing with real estate, "KAMIN" agency has gained business partners in Montenegro and in the former countries of the Soviet Union, Britain, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Poland, Hungary, France, etc., with whom we have a very successful cooperation. There are over 2000 real estate in our offer: houses, apartments, plots, hotels, motels, villas, office spaces and investment projects waiting for new investors. As a serious agency, we aspire to expand our offer, so we can accomplish the best possible way to meet our customers and clients needs and wishes to entrust us their real estate, so we can present, advertise and sell them, which is mutually satisfactory goal. In addition, we are providing customers the best terms for sale and purchase the real estate. We connect buyers and sellers so that they can discuss the details of the property.

