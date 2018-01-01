Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of residential properties in Bulgaria

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Burgas, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner
Burgas, Bulgaria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 14/21
You are looking for a cozy two-bedroom apartment for your family. Your wishes are for space,…
€1,450
per night
4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Svilengrad, Bulgaria
4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Svilengrad, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Three/ four bedroom villa For Rent only 12 km away from the town of Svilengrad, Haskovo dist…
€1,000
per night
