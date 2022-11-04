Belgium
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belgium
New houses in Belgium
All new buildings in Belgium
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belgium
Residential
Apartment in Belgium
House in Belgium
Land in Belgium
Luxury Properties in Belgium
Find an Agent in Belgium
Real estate agencies in Belgium
Agents in Belgium
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belgium
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belgium
Find an Agent in Belgium
Real estate agencies in Belgium
Agents in Belgium
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belgium
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Belgium
All countries
Belarus
Cyprus
Greece
Hungary
Poland
Russia
Spain
Turkey
Ukraine
United States
City
not selected
Type of property
not selected
Apartment
House
Price
Search
31 property
Residential
1 company
1 agency
All posts about Belgium
3 publications
Inexpensive property in Belgium
Elite real estate in Belgium
Investment Properties in Belgium
Buy properties in popular places in Belgium
Apartments for sale in Belgium
See all apartments
1 bedroom
2 bedrooms
3 bedrooms
4 bedrooms
5 bedrooms
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
73 m²
€ 169,000
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
105 m²
€ 237,250
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
180 m²
€ 640,000
2 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
2 Number of rooms
70 m²
€ 160,000
Houses in Belgium
See all houses
villas
Villa 5 room villa
Hoeselt, Belgium
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
815 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,395,000
Villa Villa
Brussels, Belgium
257 m²
€ 637,000
House
Brussels, Belgium
596 m²
€ 429,000
House
Brussels, Belgium
114 m²
€ 345,000
Publications
Show all publications
04.11.2022
Flemish interior and antique furniture. In Belgium, a unique house built in 1879 on sale
14.09.2022
«A small housing in the centre of Brugge. In Belgium an unordinary house on the rooftop is put on sale
18.03.2021
International students in Belgium will have the opportunity to find a job within a year
Our Partners