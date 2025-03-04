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Real estate in Slovenia

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230 properties
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Agencies and real estate developers in Slovenia

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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
SLOINVEST
MILARO d.o.o.

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Apartments in Slovenia

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Immigration programs in Slovenia

  • Residence permit
    Residence permit in Slovenia
    Residence permit in Slovenia
    Slovenia Slovenia
    from
    $30,000
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Comprehensive service for obtaining a residence permit on the basis of starting a business: registration bank account residence permit for the founder Additional services: Search for real estate for office and other purposes for business or for life permitting document…
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Languages
    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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