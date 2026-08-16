Residential properties for sale in Germany

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Real estate for sale in Germany

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Munich
40
Frankfurt
26
Dusseldorf
41
Stuttgart
5
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357 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Oberbarenburg, Germany
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Villa 8 bedrooms
Oberbarenburg, Germany
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Welcome to a stylish family or holiday home in the heart of the Easter Mountains. This spaci…
$512,079
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Languages
Deutsch
1 bedroom apartment in Kochel am See, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Kochel am See, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a cozy Euro-two with modern Euro repairs. The layout includes an isolated bedroom a…
$509,560
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Languages
Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
An incredible price for this property - only 95,000 euros. A beautiful 3-room apartm…
$117,963
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Hausgeld: 246 euro Commission for the Buyer +5.95% on the cost of the property.Details
$487,905
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 4 rooms in Frankfurt, Germany
Penthouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
4-room penthouse in a new building, ready to move in. Exclusive penthouse with an area o…
$2,14M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/2
furnished apartment for sale 2 rooms Exclusive apartment in a sought-after area of Düsseld…
$685,391
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Dusseldorf, Germany
4 bedroom house
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description:Nice house for your family 40489Düsseldorf/AngermundNext to the Heltorf cas…
$740,650
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 7
For sale a renovated 2-room apartment on the 2nd floor of an apartment building in Stuttgart…
$408,801
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
The house is planned to be built in 2023. The house has an elevator. There is a loggia. L…
$720,241
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
2 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 31/40
Spacious  2-room apartment with balcony  in a modern building with an elevator on the 31st …
$916,897
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Atalanta
Languages
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3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Full description:3-room apartment with a balcony. Commission for the Buyer +7.14% of the co…
$579,837
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Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa in Germany
Villa
Germany
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 2
Number of rooms - 7terracegarageBasementHeat pumpKaminHeated floorIn 2020, the heating syste…
$991,385
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1 room studio apartment in Munich, Germany
1 room studio apartment
Munich, Germany
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
1-room attic apartment with a roof terrace is located on the 3rd floor in a house in the dis…
$664,811
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Wiesbaden, Germany
3 room apartment
Wiesbaden, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in city villas in the center of the aristocratic city of Wiesbaden. The elega…
$922,004
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
2 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
🏡 For sale is an investment apartment in Duisburg-Hamborn (Germany) The apartment is…
$96,731
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3 room house in Juchen, Germany
3 room house
Juchen, Germany
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Full description: the house was built in 2017 (the property is well maintained) house ar…
$917,825
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 bedroom apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Possible income per month - 1.700.00 € Possible income per year - 20.400.00 € Possible pro…
$600,663
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2 room apartment in Meerbusch, Germany
2 room apartment
Meerbusch, Germany
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartments are offered in a new building in Meerbusch date of construction 2026 There are …
$637,994
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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1 bedroom apartment in Essen, Germany
1 bedroom apartment
Essen, Germany
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 2
Here is a summary of the most important details about the apartment offered: **Property D…
$68,641
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3 bedroom apartment in Duisburg, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Duisburg, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Object for investment and life!!!Mega cost-effective facility in Duisburg, 95 m2. This offer…
$117,467
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3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 4
the house is well maintained the apartment is in excellent condition  the house has centra…
Price on request
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Atalanta
Languages
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Condo 3 rooms in Munich, Germany
Condo 3 rooms
Munich, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 5
3-room apartment on the ground floor of an apartment building in the central area of ​​Munic…
$1,01M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Munich, Germany
3 bedroom apartment
Munich, Germany
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious 3-room apartment in the central prestigious area of Munich with large ceilings with…
$1,51M
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3 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
3 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
The house is planned to be built in 2023. LOCATIONFlingern Nord, one of the most popular re…
$749,488
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 10 rooms in Wurselen, Germany
Cottage 10 rooms
Wurselen, Germany
Rooms 10
Number of floors 2
Full description: The cottage house is located near the city of Würselen, 10 km from the city center
$1,74M
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Atalanta
Languages
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3 room townhouse in Berlin, Germany
3 room townhouse
Berlin, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3 rooms Details on request.
$1,65M
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Atalanta
Languages
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krefeld, Germany
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krefeld, Germany
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
A promising project for the construction of 1-2 apartments in the attic of a building is for…
$69,772
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2 room apartment in Dusseldorf, Germany
2 room apartment
Dusseldorf, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
the house is planned to be built in 2023. LOCATION   Flingern Nord, one of the most popular…
$493,714
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Atalanta
Languages
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2 room apartment in Stuttgart, Germany
2 room apartment
Stuttgart, Germany
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 4
A well-maintained 2-room apartment is located on the ground floor of an apartment building i…
$373,227
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
3 room apartment in Frankfurt, Germany
3 room apartment
Frankfurt, Germany
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Very good and advantageous location of the house in the city center! metro station 2 minutes…
$711,528
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Property types in Germany

apartments
houses

Properties features in Germany

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury

Germany remains one of the most stable countries in Europe, but the recession is making its own adjustments. On the other hand, difficulties are the basis for price growth, including real estate. If you buy real estate in Germany now, it will increase in value by up to 10% in a year.

Advantages of buying property in Germany

Buying a real estate in Germany means getting an excellent investment property. In addition to the fact that the country annually attracts tourists who need somewhere to stay overnight, local residents prefer to rent housing rather than buy it outright. In total, this will provide an opportunity to make a profit from renting both in the short and long term.

Other advantages:

  • Legislation strictly regulates the process of selling real estate in Germany, and the chance of running into fraudsters is minimal.
  • Low loan rates of 2-3% allow you to purchase an object with minimal overpayment.
  • In large cities, prices for property for sale in Germany are steadily growing, which is beneficial for long-term investments.

Prices for real estate in Germany

The German property market offers not only classic properties like compact Euro flats or apartments, but also quite old but solid mid-century houses. The cost of real estate in Germany varies greatly depending on the region: in the western part, apartments are more expensive and often have more comfort elements, while in the eastern part, apartments are minimalistic but larger. For example, a small apartment in the eastern regions will cost €80,000-120,000, while for an apartment in Munich you will have to pay from €300,000 and up.

Average cost of real estate in Germany:

Property type

Average price per sq.m. (€)

Apartment (secondary)

 2500–4000
Apartment (new building) 4000–7000
House (secondary market) 3000–5500
Luxury apartments 8000–12,000

Popular cities in Germany for buying property

Housing is most in demand in the cities of western Germany. This is due to the fact that there are more large enterprises in this part of the country. Most often, housing there is rented, while in the eastern part, more apartments are in full ownership. The infrastructure is not as developed there, but there is everything a person needs for life, with rare excesses.

  • Berlin. The capital with a dynamically developing market. The average cost is 4000–5000 €/sq.m. Attracts young people and investors.
  • Munich. The most expensive city in the country. Here, housing prices in Germany reach 8,000–10,000 €/sq.m. due to high demand and prestige.
  • Hamburg. A port center with prices around 5,000–6,000 €/sq.m. Suitable for those looking for comfort and proximity, albeit to the cold, but sea.
  • Cologne. A cultural city with affordable real estate — 3,500–4,500 €/sq.m. An excellent option for families.
  • Leipzig. A promising city in the east, where housing costs 2,500–3,500 €/sq.m. Ideal for budget investments.

Features and nuances of purchasing German housing

The process of purchasing real estate in Germany begins with choosing an object and signing a contract with a notary. After that, additional costs are paid:

  • Tax on the transfer of ownership of 3.5–6.5% of the value of the object.
  • Notary fees and registration of another 1.5% of the transaction value.
  • Realtor's commission of 3-6% + VAT, if it is a new building.

To complete the transaction, you will need to open an account in a German bank and provide basic documents: passport, proof of income (for a mortgage) and a certificate of origin of funds. Foreigners have access to mortgage loans, but banks usually finance no more than 60-70% of the property value.

After the purchase, the owners pay an annual property tax (about 0.5-1% of the cadastral value) and utility costs (€150-350 per month for an 85 sq.m. apartment).

Guides on Buying Real Estate in Germany

How to Get a Mortgage in Poland, Germany, and Spain? Details on Requirements, Interest Rates, and Algorithm of Actions
How to Get a Mortgage in Poland, Germany, and Spain? Details on Requirements, Interest Rates, and Algorithm of Actions
Overview of the German Real Estate Market: Apartment and House Prices in Q2 2025
Overview of the German Real Estate Market: Apartment and House Prices in Q2 2025
You Can't Buy Property in Germany with Cryptocurrency and Cash — Reasons and Comparison with Other Countries
You Can't Buy Property in Germany with Cryptocurrency and Cash — Reasons and Comparison with Other Countries
What is it Like to Live in Germany? Overview of 5 German Cities with Comments From Immigrants
What is it Like to Live in Germany? Overview of 5 German Cities with Comments From Immigrants
All Types of Taxes in Germany
All Types of Taxes in Germany
Detailed Guide to Buying a Home in Germany
Detailed Guide to Buying a Home in Germany

Frequently asked questions about real estate for sale in Germany

What are the average real estate prices in Germany?

Real estate prices in Germany are set at 3-5 thousand euros per square meter. Apartments and houses are sold at this price in Berlin, Hamburg and other cities.
Selling real estate in Germany on the primary market is 10-20% more expensive than on the secondary market. Price sq. meters for luxury properties can reach 10-12 thousand euros.

Can foreigners buy real estate in Germany?

Yes, citizens of other countries are allowed to purchase properties in any part of the country. There are no restrictions on the number of transactions.
It is not necessary to have German citizenship to purchase real estate in Germany. Foreigners have the right to rent out, resell, or use the purchased property for personal residence.

Can foreigners buy real estate in Germany without coming to the transaction?

Yes, remote home purchases are allowed in the country. To purchase a property, you need to send a trusted person to the transaction. You can also arrange the entire process through a reliable real estate agency, which will help with the selection of an apartment or house, monitor the signing of the contract and the receipt of funds to the seller.
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