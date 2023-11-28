  1. Realting.com
  Latvia

New buildings for sale in Latvia

Vidzeme
153
Riga
131
Jurmala
7
Salaspils novads
4
Marupes novads
3
Salaspils pagasts
3
Garkalnes novads
2
kekavas novads
2
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Zimeļblāzmas aleja
Riga, Latvia
from
€19,500
Completion date: 2019
The developer of the project is selling a 2-room apartment in a new project "Ziemelazmas alley" with a quality full finish, located in the park area next to the Baltic Sea Bay. 10 minutes to the center of Riga. Additional information There are 30 apartments of different layouts with an area from 17 m2 to 45 m2 Apartment complex "Ziemelazmas alley". Much attention is paid to the quality of the building, using quality construction and finishing materials. The apartments have good sound insulation. Apartments with full interior decoration, installed plumbing (Villeroy & Boch, Kerama Marazzi, Grohe ) Apartment complex: - Surveillance - Closed courtyard - Low utilities and management payments - Parking available in the yard - Children's playground Excellent infrastructure, near public transport stops, shops, schools, kindergartens, Baltic Sea Bay, Palace of Culture Northern Lights, Mezaparks. - Will help resolve legal issues related to the purchase of an apartment.
LIEPLEJAS
LIEPLEJAS
Riga, Latvia
Surrounded by historical linden trees, the House in Ciekurkalns is the right place to stay, if you want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and call your own house, where design value, quality and functionality are combined with economic benefits. Ciekurkalns is still one of the most grateful districts of the capital to settle in – close to the center, but the peculiar street layout and historical breath allow you to disappear from the hustle and bustle of the city and breathe the peace of houses. You will definitely like the landscaped area, where Pines and other trees have been preserved, a playground for children has been created, and linden trees grow along the edge of the street, which take care of dizzying summer evenings. One of the most important trump cards of this project is maximum energy efficiency and sustainable technical solutions that ensure low utility payments. The geothermal ground heat pump, the operation of which is ensured by a monocrystalline solar panel power plant located on the roof of the building, takes care of an energy-efficient solution suitable for real consumption in the provision of apartment heating and hot water preparation. Reality the sun brings warmth to the residents of the house, allowing them not to worry about huge bills, because solar panels provide up to 100% of the energy needed to produce heating. Forget about radiators! All apartments are equipped with an underfloor heating system – heat is passed through the floors, which allows it to be distributed evenly, without creating dust. Efficient heat exchange in each room of the apartment is provided by a modern ventilation system – recuperation equipment, which does not dry the air and ensures uniform air exchange without losing energy for heating the incoming air. On the territory there are two identical buildings, in each of them 15 two -, three-and four-room apartments of modern and functional layout, located from 1. up to 3. standing. The apartments have high ceilings, on the attic floor as much as 4 m, and large, wide windows that extend to the ground. There will be no need to complain about the lack of light! For all 1. floor apartments fine terraces, 2. and 3. floor apartments balcony or terrace. From high-quality building and interior finishing materials, apartments have been fully finished, in addition, it is possible to purchase premium packages, which will allow you to choose higher-class materials for interior finishing. The closed area is designed so that it is pleasant to stay in the field for both adults and children. It contains a playground, a lockable bike area, parking for each apartment, and also provides for charging places for electric cars.
Art Luxury House
Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
€14,336
Completion date: 2015
Residential complex «Art Luxury House» - a worthy example of the best real estate in Europe for people who are accustomed to luxury and are not going to live differently! A private terrace with a Jacuzzi on the upper floors, exclusive neighborhood with the elite segments of society, exclusive layout and an area that is under the protection of UNESCO sensitive - it's all available now! Apartments in Riga "Luxe" in the LCD «Art Luxury House» are waiting for you! Erected near the complex, there are areas that are forbidden for building - Kronvald-Parks and Esplanade, water channel and embankment of the Daugava. Equipped park with paths for sport and sitting areas, will allow support in the form of health, and spend time with the whole family.
Brīvības 224
Brīvības 224
Riga, Latvia
from
€225
Our business center is located in one of most sought after locations for an office in Riga. There are branches of biggest banks, cafes, restaurants, shops, insurance companies, auto repair shop and petrol station, all in less than 5 minute walking distance.
Tallinas iela 91
Tallinas iela 91
Riga, Latvia
from
€350,000
Completion date: 2023
We are selling 1-3 room apartments in a fully renovated building in the center of Riga. Available apartments range from 24 m2 to 116 m2. Legal status - ownership of the apartment. Land - privately owned. Heating - new, local gas boiler house. Individual meters for water, electricity and heating. Each apartment has an intercom system installed. High-speed internet connection. The entire building has been additionally insulated and windows have been replaced. All communication systems - external and internal engineering networks, have been fully replaced. The apartments are offered with full finishing, quality plumbing fixtures, kitchen furniture and appliances, and built-in wardrobes. Closed territory with remotely controlled gates and perimeter video surveillance. Bicycle parking in the courtyard. It is possible to purchase a parking space in the courtyard of the building for an additional fee. Parking on the street is free of charge.
Ģipša Fabrika
Ģipša Fabrika
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2018
The unique building object "Plaster factory" (2nd round) in the pleasant green part of Ķīpsala on the banks of river Daugava. The project with the inner garden consists of 58 high-end apartments and 4 villas beach. Here is opening up great view on the old town, the passenger port and the Presidential Palace. Private dock to your motor boats and yachts under the apartment's windows. The value of the project is a great location-Pacific coastal Center of Riga, as well as top level architecture in combination with XXI century style and comfort. Round 2 of the building will be completed in early 2013. Prices: Apartment prices starting from 4000EUR/m2 to 6000EUR/m2. Prices depends on the type of floor and the apartment number.
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Business center T/c Domina-shopping
Riga, Latvia
from
€700
We know that office space in Domina is a valuable benefit for your business and your employees. You will appreciate the wide range of opportunities and benefits provided by the Domina business centre. Organizational culture has a proven impact on business performance, particularly revenue growth, productivity, employee creativity, and fostering loyalty.
Jurmala Park House
Jurmala Park House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€198,750
Completion date: 2019
Jurmala Park House - a modern house in the heart of Jurmala. Opposite is the Dzintari Forest Park, and a 10-minute walk from the Dzintari Concert Hall and the beach. Bright, spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Floor radiators and air conditioners are installed. Guarded territory, parking available. There is video surveillance. There is a free gym on the ground floor for all residents. On the top floor there is a shared terrace with sun loungers and great views of the trees and the sea.
Business center Ferrum centrs
Business center Ferrum centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€70,000
Ferrum Centre is located in Purvciems, the busiest real estate development area. The area in which the business centre is located is primarily formed as business, business institutions and residential area. Trading areas on the 1st floor of the Business centre 2. and 3. floor – is mainly for offices and small storage spaces. Premises in sector E is currently available. In the 1st and 2nd floor (on each floor the total area of 420m2). It is possible to divide space into smaller areas. 1. Floor space suitable for trading with the possibility of additional rent of part territory, the second floor can form one or more smaller offices. At the design stage, there is a project for the design of new glazed cabinets and windows both from the side of the railway street and from the inner courtyard
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Apartment building BIWI MINI
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€14,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI MINI is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI MINI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 6,90 m2 USEFUL AREA: 5,20 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×3 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 2500 kg    How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).
Apartment building Lindenholma
Apartment building Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€650
Completion date: 2021
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent infrastructure. The environment Real homes for your life. Lindenholm's uniqueness is a metropolitan opportunity with a sense of private home, a green environment and ample private outdoor space. Lindenholm's advantage is a quarter free of cars. Cars can be parked in the above-ground car park around the block, and multi-storey car parks will be available in summer. The Lindenholm district consists of 3 five-storey buildings, 1 three-storey building and 2 three-storey townhouses, offering a total of 197 apartments and 12 suites. Apartments of various configurations are available, from studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive apartments in town villas. We especially want to highlight the ground floor apartments with access to the backyard garden. Lindenholm's green courtyards are home to 102 trees between the ages of 20 and 25, and thousands of shrubs, ground cover and other plants create a cozy park atmosphere. The plant compositions are designed so that the garden is changeable in all seasons. Winding paths with a mixture of asphalt and granite rubble meander through Lindenholm's green courtyards. They are ideal for both leisurely walks and cycling or rollerblading. There are specially equipped active recreation areas with 4 playgrounds for children and young people, outdoor exercise machines, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis tables and a comfortable backyard for yoga or relaxation. Room Everything is ready to live here. The Vastint standard provides a comfortable and safe living environment, providing a complete, both indoor and outdoor environment. Every solution - from well-thought-out apartment layouts and excellent sound insulation to interior decoration and outdoor amenities - serves the comfort and well-being of the residents. Linedenholm quarter offers 107 modern rental apartments, where everything is ready for living - functional layouts, built-in kitchens, spacious balconies. Studio apartments 47.6 m2 1 bedroom apartments 47.8–60.8 m2 2 bedroom apartments 67.3–76.1 m2 3 bedroom apartments 86–90.5 m2 Apartments with access to the garden 60.6–90 m2. Including for rent are two three-storey town villas with 12 premium apartments. 8 functional two-storey apartments - 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 terraces of 107.5–121.9 m2 with a real feeling of a private house. On both sides of the terrace house there is a spacious private outdoor space where you can enjoy the sun, fresh air and great company. 4 penthouse apartments - 2 bedrooms, study, terrace of 94.9–95 m2 in the upper floors of the city villas offer a magnificent panoramic view of the green landscape of Marupe. Location Everything is already here. In Lindenholm, everything is within easy reach. Kārļa Ulmaņa gatve easily connects the quarter with the center of Riga, the airport and Jūrmala. But everything important for a comfortable life is available here in Pardaugava and Marupe: international schools and kindergartens, modern private clinics, fitness halls and sports centers, supermarkets and service points. Quality Where the standards of comfort and living are equal to yours. The developer of the Lindenholm quarter, Vastint, is an international real estate company with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential, commercial and hotel properties. Vastint's focus is on creating long-term value through socially, economically and environmentally responsible solutions. Each Vastint project not only creates a comfortable environment for its users, but also improves the environment. Lindenholm has been created in accordance with the Vastint standard, an international quality and sustainability program implemented in every country where Vastint projects are developed. This means that only tested, sustainable materials and solutions that have been tested have been used in construction and finishing. As Lindenholm and the adjacent Business Garden continue to develop, the neighborhood is becoming a new part of the city, offering a comfortable living, working and leisure environment with excellent infrastructure not only for residents and office workers, but also for residents and guests.
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Apartment building BIWI BIG
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€24,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI BIG is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest and workspace in any place. The equipped BIWI technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 13,80 m2 USEFUL AREA: 10,90 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×6 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 4000 kg  How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).  
Mežaparka Rezidences
Mežaparka Rezidences
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, which combines the opportunities of modern technologies and aesthetic values. The architectural solution of each building has been tailor-made according to the specific relief of each land plot, taking into account the scenery of the dunes, rational use of the land plot, and well considered layout of indoor premises towards the cardinal directions. The land plots are enclosed by a combined type of fencing with fence structures alternating with green hedges and clusters of plants. To ensure that the buildings are in harmony with the natural environment of Mežaparks, they are constructed from modern, high quality materials that complement the district’s characteristically reserved style.
Zundas Dārzi
Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
€225,000
Completion date: 2017
House "Zundas Gardens" would combine traditional architectural techniques and modern design. Internal space organized in such a way that the residents of the house, moving between rooms, see the excellent ecological constantly blooming garden, which will maximum preserved natural environment. This is the garden, which we remember from childhood - with apples and cherries, raspberry groves, currant bushes and wild strawberries, where you can relax from everyday worries alone with nature and to gladden the eyes of the entire season. Harmonious real nature and "grandmother's garden" of ecology and modern urbāniskas home "combination makes it possible to feel a variety of our life rhythms. Apartment area 70 to 150 m2. The ground floor apartments have a fenced terrace, from where one can get a green yard, while the upper floor of the apartment owners each have their own sunny balcony. In construction used only natural materials - wood, glass, metal and stone. the apartments are offered with complete interior decoration, equipped bathrooms and sanitary units in which is installed heated floors. the house is equipped with all modern communications, installed Schindler elevator. There is gas heating and electric power reserve. All apartments are offered with full interior decoration and modern fixtures. the garden has been designed landscape project with small architectural forms (benches, gazebos, garden for children, a barbecue). Around the area is ¼ OGS, there are 11 parking spaces. Near the house a great orientation of the light sides - garden and patio exit to the south-western side, which allows maximum use of sunlight apartments. Green thinking and "Zundas Gardens" high ecological criteria makes it possible to feel the satisfaction of living in harmony with nature.
Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2016
PLACE ELEVEN is developed as a truly sustainable and green A - class building from its very foundations to the tip of its roof. Over 14,000 m2 of offices at PLACE ELEVEN present efficiency, sustainability and superior quality, creating an excellent environment for innovative business development. With spacious parking facilities, we make sure that every client and guest gets their parking place while paying special attention to bicycle riders who can enjoy dedicated parking, private lockers and convenient shower facilities. A bioclimatic front allows an optimal amount of daylight to enter into each workplace while preventing workers from having too much sun. Fresh air provided by windows which can be opened in every room.
Safrāns
Safrāns
Riga, Latvia
from
€60,700
Completion date: 2022
New in Purvciems! The new project Safrāns is being built in nearby Purvciems, Žagatu Street 7. Additional information The nine-storey building will have 81 apartments. One, two, three and four-room comfort class apartments from 31 to 88 m2 with full finishing are available for purchase. The building will have two staircases, storage rooms in the basement. A new nine-storey residential building - Safrāns - is being built where three neighborhoods of Riga meet - Žagatu Street 7. We offer modern, functional 2 - 4 room apartments with full finishing. * The price of the set for each apartment includes a storage room in the basement of the building. * We offer to buy above-ground parking by buying a 3- and 4-room apartment.
SKY GARDEN
SKY GARDEN
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€121,000
Completion date: 2014
The quiet part of Jurmala - Tears, Tears prospectus 53 - birch and pine trees surrounded by top complex "SKY GARDEN" first apartment building that will become the actual home 48 families. Green, cozy and modern apartment building is comfortable and modern construction with a comfortable and ergonomic housing design, build underground parking with each apartment will also be holding two bicycles, a wonderful roof garden and enclosed, landscaped courtyard to build a children's playground. Construction using natural and organic materials, energy-efficient technology in use. The first floor of each apartment will be constructed terrace area will be able to get home without stairs, on the second floor of each apartment will be built spacious and bright balcony and third floor apartments will each have their own rooftop garden - green and a sun terrace on the roof, where you are free to relax or grow what you liked so much - greens, vegetables, flowers or lawns. Green roof gardens will be created in the home and the environment unifying theme and will provide an opportunity for all the people sharing a home's roof terrace to hold a small, original private party, the green area in addition to the convenience of people on the roof will be installed in communal barbecue area with barbecue fireplace, a small equipped kitchenette and toilet facilities to-home residents and their guests feel most events free and comfortable. SKY GARDEN developers, thinking about the complex residents and neighbors as well as other holidaymakers planning to lease and upgrade of Jurmala municipality beach area between Expectation and Wind streets. For more information, plans and all other call or write.
Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,150
Completion date: 2008
"Upīša Gallery" the residential complex with Office space, which consists of two 6-storey buildings. The one in the yard and locked the gallery that shows easy offices, but the building upstairs in the comfortable apartments. Buildings designed by the most modern technology. Elevator in each case (Kone); aukstumapgād system; ventilation; 24-hour security guards, and fire alarm with exit to the guard's control; access to the system. "Upīš Gallery" is located in the business part of the city, in the Centre of Riga, the city's central thoroughfares, near the central railway station, the Island Bridge, commercial centers and Stockmann and Origo eyes priecējoš in cultural objects. A five minute stroll and you are in the cinema vermanes garden Coca Cola Plaza or the Latvian National Opera. The old architecture, its theatres and museums, restaurants and cafes will not leave indifferent neither one, especially if all it is five minutes walk away from your place of work.
Rembates 8
Rembates 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€42,019
Completion date: 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a landscaped territory of 1.7 ha. The whole territory is greened and fenced with a hedge, as well as a fence. Two-section automatic gates and wickets are installed in the entrance. In the courtyard there is an equipped children's playground, sports ground, two-level parking. The building houses comfortable 1, 2, 3, and 4 - room comfort class apartments. The project is based on modern technical solutions and traditional requirements for residential buildings – comfort, safety, energy efficiency and individual approach. In buildings there is a zone for storing individual inventory. 24-hour security, video surveillance of the territory and parking. Building construction Monolithic, reinforced concrete frame, floors-monolithic reinforced concrete. External walls-FIBO blocks. The facade is insulated with stone wool and plastered. Foundation-reinforced concrete slab. Engineering communications Heating JSC "Riga heat", water supply and sewerage – cities. Internet, telephone, cable TV, satellite, alarm system. Kitchen stoves-electric. Apartments Apartments for sale are offered with white and finished finish. Ceiling height 2.7 m. each apartment is equipped with individual heat transfer meters and regulator.
Krāsotāju 13
Krāsotāju 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€40,800
Completion date: 2023
The apartments are sold in their current condition, allowing renovations to be carried out as they see fit. The apartment has preserved such authentic elements as wooden floors, old wooden doors. The building complex at Krāsotaju Street 13 is expected to be put into operation in the fall of 2022. Neighborhood Krāsotaiu iela is a quiet and old street that has historically been a part of Avotu and Grīziņkalns neighborhoods. Your own street got its name at the end of the 19th century, associating it with cloth dyers. At the end of the 19th century, the construction of the street was also started. The street is characterized by its excellent location, being in the center of the city, but at the same time separated from the main traffic and people flows. Nearby are two of the most beautiful city parks - Ziedondārzs and Grīziņkalns, offering recreational opportunities, sports activities and the presence of nature in the city center. The parks are very popular with families with children, young people engaged in sports activities, as well as pet owners who appreciate the dog walking areas created there. Become a resident of the neighborhood and make your home in a completely renovated and renovated building.
Bruņinieku 93c
Bruņinieku 93c
Riga, Latvia
from
€9,000
Completion date: 2023
This new project is located in the courtyard at 93 Brivibas Street, in the center of Riga. It is a high-quality renovation of a former textile factory building complex, consisting of 12 well-appointed and energy-efficient loft apartments. The apartments feature large floor-to-ceiling windows, and in some apartments, the ceiling height reaches up to 4 meters, allowing the new residents to plan interesting furniture design solutions. Several apartments have access to terraces where one can enjoy summer evenings and experience the benefits of living in loft apartments in a quiet, bright, and green courtyard in the center of Riga. Energy efficiency: Taking into account the new requirements for building energy efficiency, insulation work has been carried out on the external walls, energy-efficient double-glazed windows have been installed, and each apartment has an individual heat meter. Each room is equipped with a ventilation system, and heating is provided by a Toshiba air/water heat pump. These investments are considered to be one of the most effective cost-saving solutions in multi-apartment buildings, allowing residents to receive small bills for their apartments. Finishing and interior: In this project, all apartments are fully finished, and we will be happy to assist with furniture design questions if needed. The apartments are functionally designed and finished with high-quality natural materials. There are stone resin baths, "Laufen" and "Grohe" sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, class 33 laminate flooring, and veneered doors chosen specifically for the comfort of the new residents. Quality - full renovation: The complete renovation of the building includes the installation of all utilities - electrical installations, water supply, and sewage systems. New partition walls have been built, and the apartments are equipped with exterior doors that comply with sound insulation and fire safety regulations. The facade has been renovated, and a new roof covering has been installed. As a result of the renovation, wide floor-to-ceiling windows and French balconies have been installed. A cement screed with underfloor heating pipes has been installed for heating, and electric underfloor heating is provided in the sanitary facilities. All construction works have been completed, and the building has been put into operation. It is also possible to purchase a garage for the 3 room apartment for 18’000€
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Apartment building Čaka iela 83/85
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Completion date: 1911
The multi-apartment rental building in the center of Riga, located at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85, is a historic and notable architectural landmark. It was built in 1911 and designed by the architect Jānis Alksnis. The building is known for its distinctive six-story brick wing located within the courtyard. This beautiful rental building was previously known as "Elsiņa House". It reflects the architectural style of the early 20th century and is highly regarded among history enthusiasts and architecture lovers. The façade of the building features diverse ornamentation and detailing characteristic of that era. This building offers a variety of rental apartments located on different floors. Each apartment is equipped with all the necessary modern amenities and can accommodate both single-room and multi-room options. Many of the apartments provide enchanting views of Aleksandra Čaka Street and the surrounding landscape of Riga's city center. Situated in a highly convenient location in the heart of Riga, this building allows residents to enjoy the city's vibrant atmosphere and proximity to various services, cultural institutions, shops, and restaurants. The nearby public transportation provides easy access to other parts of Riga, making it a convenient place to live for both locals and city visitors. The multi-apartment rental building at Aleksandra Čaka Street 83/85 is an ideal choice for those who wish to reside in a historic and culturally significant home that offers modern living comfort. It is also a perfect option for those who want to embrace the advantages of Riga's central area while appreciating the historical environment and architectural heritage.
Krasotāju iela 13
Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,350
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades have been restored, windows have been replaced, as well as roofing, gutters and drains have been replaced. Inside the buildings, the construction of new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) is coming to an end, where heating and water supply networks in each apartment are equipped with individual meters with remote reading. In addition, work continues on the renovation works of the stairwells, giving them brightness and historical aura. In the near future, the buildings will be connected to district heating by constructing new heating units in each building. In the renovation works, the emphasis will be placed on the stairwells, where we want to preserve the historical mood, restoring the railing forgings and oshwood ribbons preserved from the moment of building construction, while we will create a warm and cozy atmosphere with light color tones. Wooden front doors with fire resistance class EI30 are already installed in the buildings. Also, the painting of the walls and ceiling will be restored. Also, the front door to the insulated metal door has been replaced for the stairwells. To ensure energy efficiency in buildings, windows on PVC windows with a high heat resistance coefficient (U=1.1 W/m2k) have been replaced in buildings, and attic insulation has also been carried out, where mineral wool is embedded in a thickness of 30cm. Landscaping has been almost completed on the territory, where new paving stones have already been laid, fencing of the territory has been built, play equipment has been installed and partial greening works have been carried out. In the spring, the landscaping of the territory will be supplemented with benches, bicycle racks, garbage cans and other elements of landscaping. Also, work will continue on the greening of courtyards, where various seedlings will be planted..
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Business center Ūnijas iela 8K6 (VEF KVARTĀLS)
Riga, Latvia
from
€480
The STATS Group renovates the historic walls of the VEF quarter to create comfortable and contemporary spaces with their own unique aura. Here there is a landscaped area, parking lots, wide opportunities for public transport and a commune of the inhabitants of the VEF quarter with its own traditions is formed. It is the unusual environment and excellent location that are most appreciated by our already existing tenants. Your rightful place here can be found in offices, shops, restaurants, showroom-i.
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Business center Ģertūdes 10/12
Riga, Latvia
from
€510
Completion date: 2017
This building being unique in it's kind was designed by the architects Shells and Shafles and built as early as 1903 by order of a merchant K.Tupikov. The reconstruction of the house was by no means less grandiose arrangement. The front of the building has been fully restored, ceiling mouldings have been renovated, old-time mantelpieces, stained-glass windows and parquet have been put back into shape. The building has luckily retained its historical destination – on the lower floors of the house moderate-size sales premises from 40 to 100 m2 are situated, as well as offices from 70 to 180 m2, while on the upper floors and the attic apartments are available ranging from 50 to 120 m2. According to individual requests apartments may be furnished and equipped with household appliances. Some apartments may also boast balconies with fabulous views and mantelpieces. All offices are equipped with security alarm systems, video door phones, telephone and internet cables. Nearby a multistory parking place is situated. The building uses an independent heating system and modern high-speed elevators.
Villa Milia
Villa Milia
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
Villa Milia Jurmala Additional information Concept Connection between the generations, time bond, memory of the great people that made their history of life and left an input to the city´s, country´s and world´s history. This is what is important to be kept in the memory, life, and be passed this important item further along the relay of generations. Nostalgia for the great times of Latvia in the beginning of the 20th century with its economic growth and beautiful, bright people who lived at that time. People for whom the words: "I'm doing it for your country!" were not empty words. So, the idea arose to create a new reading of the famous Villa Benjamin and devote it to the great woman, Emilia Benjamin - the hostess of the Villa Milia. Architecture The architecture and interiors of the halls is the creation of the Latvian star designer Zane Tetere – modern, monumental and Jurmala-style light and open at the same time. Project architect Zane Farm has its own recognizable, modern, easy and compelling and unexpectedly monumental style, with an emphasis on form and attention to detail. Architectural concept is graceful, artistic blend of the last great style-sophisticated Art Deco and concise functionalism popular in the Jurmala of 30ies of the last century. Latest technologies were used when designing the project, the most qualitative natural building and interior materials – fine woods and marble in the interior, blacksmithed components on the façade. The central axis of the entire composition is the lone bonsai located directly in front of the main entrance. Its elegance is underlined by a double arch, like the gates of time, framing the passage to the building. Nine-meter door opening is made of specially treated Japanese pine. Subtle play of colors and halftones create two major basic façade materials, the noble granite of the Jurmala´s sand beach´s color and two kinds of fine grain mosaic – creamy golden and light grey same as the cool waves of the Baltic. Special faceted carving on the glass panels fencing the balconies is giving the building lightness and spectacular shine. Small waterfall running in front of the entrance is wrapping into the quiet sound of the falling water, calming and tuning to the philosophical mood. According to the wise ancient teaching of Feng Shui, falling inflowing water brings prosperity and richness to the house. Interior Interior finish of the public spaces of the Villa Milia also is made using rare expensive materials. In the hall´s premises it is a silver travertine, which is also sometimes called a young marble. On its bright, gentle background, the doors stand out in an overwhelmingly effective manner (the entrance height of the apartments is 2.4 meters), and the Cirikota panels, out of very solid timber that features a breath-taking pattern. Multitude of the light sources from an eye-catching chandelier to a soft lighting of the walls and apartment numbers makes the objects and details voluminous, widening he space. Location Location of the project is the key element of any real estate project and Villa Milia has a special one. Villa Milia is located at: 21 Dzintaru Avenue, Jurmala, Latvia, (hereinafter referred to as the Project). Dzintaru Avenue is the Golden Mile, the area of exclusive private villas and luxury houses-buildings. Luxury building creates a special social environment with its security, tranquility and respectability. Dzintaru Avenue is the Centre of Jurmala, at the same time, the project is in the first line, away from the noise. Only the dune area of 100 meters separates the project territory from the sea. Walk to the sea only takes a minute, and 3-minute walk to the legendary Jurmala Park. Next door is the restaurant of the Light House hotel, in 5 minutes the Dzintari Concert Hall and the central pedestrian Jomas Street. In a 10-minute drive, the largest shopping center in Jurmala with a Rimi supermarket and Livu Aquapark is located. Description Not to compromise, not to choose between beauty or quality, infrastructure or privacy, modern technologies or comfort - the ideal project, this is how we designed the Villa Milia. Club project Villa Milia (total 15 apartments) is a sample collection of real estate, such projects are out of competition, out of the market, they are always in demand and always in price. By buying an apartment in the Villa Milia, the owner enters into the LEGEND.club and enjoys all the privileges and options the quarter´s infrastructure: SPA with a cardio gym, Pilates and yoga, Memories restaurant and Legend.Beach beach club. Villa Milia is positioned as a continuation of the LEGEND. quarter, with the same philosophy, concept and quality requirements, In the house, there are only three (!) floors, unlike those conventional newly built projects in Jurmala. Due to this, the height of the ceilings on the first two floors is 3.50 meters, and of the last, third floor it is 3.80 m. The original project includes 15 apartments, although potential owners at an early stage of construction can take advantage of the opportunity of replanning by combining the apartments. Option for the apartments of the first floors is an option to administer an area ranging from 50 to 150 meters, in their turn, the benefit of the penthouses is the roof with a marquise, allowing one to indulge to relaxation at the nature, almost without leaving home.
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Riga, Latvia
Common-use premises and the entry hub of the office building at 17 Elijas Street were renovated in full. For safety and convenience purposes lifts were installed. The facade was renovated and illuminated with additional lights to improve the appearance of the unit. Modern and ergonomic environment was created in accordance with the latest standards. The building sits in a convenient location – in the centre of Riga, with a private parking area available in the backyard.
Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2007
The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able to fully appreciate the rest of the city's hectic pace of life. Leave your impression of walking through the cobbled walkways, which illuminates the 19 century style lamp, breathing fresh air, and then will be very pleasant to relax in live music accompaniment and appreciate our restaurant chef's delicate cuisine which will satisfy any guest's tastes. The complex is '' Old Captain '' offers you a variety of services-Banquet, reception, corporate party service; fitness room with TechnoGym for Italian brand of trainers; yacht and boat services; private and čarterkompānij flights. massage, cosmetologist services; BBQ, šašlik; front desk is located on the first floor of the business centre, faxing, copying and printing of documents, electronic mail and internet services; After a call to the doctor; several languages speaking staff; Welcome at the airport to the hotel; guided tours and guide services; golf club-5 min away. Bowling-2 mins away. riding-5 min away. Water Park-10 min away. Location: The complex can be very comfortable to drive up from all sides. The complex is located in Riga's district, Mārup, between the seaside Highway and Stipnieks road.
Mērsraga 9
Mērsraga 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€71,606
Completion date: 2022
The apartments are sold in the condition they are in at present, allowing the repairs to be carried out at their own discretion. Both the street and the courtyard buildings are pre-war brick buildings built in the functionalist style in the 1930s. The following renovations are currently taking place in the buildings: - facade renovation; - renovation of staircases and corridors, including the replacement of the external doors of all apartments with wooden doors; - restoration of the wooden exterior door of the building; - installation of new wiring up to the apartments; - installation of optical internet connection in apartments; - replacement of water supply and sewerage risers; - construction of storage rooms in the basement; - landscaping. There will be a possibility to park cars and bicycles in the courtyards of both buildings. The property is located between Kolkasrags and M. Nometņu streets, in a quiet and green private house, a block of flats. Nearby, 150m away Kobe Garden Park, 500m away Āgenskalns Market and Stradiņi Hospital, less than 2km away Māra pond. All renovations will be completed by autumn 2022.
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
LOFTS&ROSEGOLD
Riga, Latvia
from
€121,001
Completion date: 2020
A place where time stands still Apartments hygge for enjoying life and inspiring space for business! Additional information Philosophy Being happy does not mean catching the latest trends and being ahead of everyone. The feeling when everyday things bring quiet, peaceful joy, people call differently. The Danes have a hygge, the Swedes call it lagom, but the Japanese follow every idea. Latvians also know how to combine current lifestyle trends with centuries of lasting connection and love for nature, and call it a warm name - living. Homes are a place to live with your own, according to your own rules, as you like. At home, there is a desire to create small moments of happiness for oneself and one's own and to experience them without haste. Accommodation is an evening with your own in the kitchen, where you smell like a freshly baked pie. Accommodation is to sit on the windowsill in the evening of June and watch the setting sunlight gradually creep into the room. Housing is to put your favorite pajamas in the suitcase to make you feel at home anywhere. Lofts & Rosegold - is a residential quarter, where lifestyle determines everything, where the form vividly reflects the content. More info about the project Lofts & Rosegold here >> Concept and architecture From time immemorial, people have combined gemstones and metals, believing that the frame is a vessel that stores the energy of the mineral, and if the gemstone has a suitable frame, such a duo will have a perfect sound, and it will endow the owner with great power. The Lofts & Rosegold residential quarter is a vivid example of the interaction of architectural art of two different eras, the interaction in which the old building is given the role of a gemstone, and the new - the role of a luxurious, Loft beauty-enhancing frame made of "pink gold". By creating examples of modern architecture that can become art monuments of the 21st century in the future, we treat the city's history with care, so we preserve the original appearance of the Loft building, which is designed in a solemn Neo-Renaissance style. The loft building with a brick facade, decorated with pilasters, semicircular arch windows and decorative niches, with a ceiling height of 5 and 6 meters in the apartments, in the quiet center of Riga will become the only example of a loft-style home in its pure form. For the frame, we chose exactly pink gold because it is a luxurious, warm metal that allows you to discover the mystical properties of the stone to which it is connected. The Rosegold residential building will house 70 apartments with terraces, balconies or with their own territory. The Rosegold building seems to protect the Lofts and highlights its beauty, the bay windows and the raised volumes of the upper floors gently frame the loft building. Interiors Modern design, brick-lined parts of the walls, background music, a mix of time and centuries, and the understanding that you don't want to go anywhere from here, and most importantly, you don't need to go anywhere, because you are at home - it will be the main gift for the residents of the quarter. . The main idea will permeate the interior: merging two buildings into one whole. The heart of Lofts & Rosegold will be the building's main lobby-hall with an area of ​​220 m2, a ceiling height of 4.20 meters, a 3-meter-long fireplace and, at the end, a glass roof. On cold winter evenings, summer starry nights in August, Rosegold in autumn or flowering spring, it will become a center of attraction and a focal point for the residents of the quarter. Location LOFTS & ROSEGOLD is located at Strelnieku Street 8, in the most respectable district of Riga, at the same time away from the tourist bustle. Within walking distance is the most beautiful part of the Pacific Center with the buildings included in the UNESCO Cultural Foundation, here a special cultural and artistic environment has been created, where beauty lovers can enjoy the pearls of Art Nouveau architecture. Museums, concert halls and theaters are a 5-minute walk away. Kronvalda, Esplanade and Viestura parks give special charm. The Old Town is only a 20-minute walk away. Project description The Lofts & Rosegold project is located in a landscaped area of ​​3955 square meters. The project consists of a new 7-storey apartment building and a four-storey building of an architectural monument, combined with a glass gallery. The new building has 75 apartments, ranging from 50.2 m2 to 171.4 m2, located on the 2nd to 7th floors. Ceiling height 2.96 m, on the 7th floor - 3.00 m. There are commercial areas on the first floor of the building. The 4-storey building deserves special attention - an architectural monument registered in the UNESCO heritage register. There are several layout concepts in this building. One of them is the division of apartments in LOFT style. It is also possible to make full use of the building for commercial space. Ceiling height from 3.11 m to 6.54 m.
Eften Logistics Bergi
Eften Logistics Bergi
Baltezers, Latvia
A-class warehouse and office space for rent in the logistics park EfTEN Logistics Berģi - located in a strategic location next to the Riga-Tallinn highway with easy access to both the central part of Riga and providing direct communication with Scandinavian countries and other strategic transportation directions. The layout and technical specification of the premises can be easily adapted to the needs of the new tenant. It is possible to rent part of the total area. An extensive free territory and 30 ramps are able to ensure the circulation of a large volume of cargo. The logistics park has received the BREEAM certificate of sustainable construction.
Lāčplēša 36
Lāčplēša 36
Riga, Latvia
from
€84,000
Completion date: 2023
We offer you an exclusive opportunity to reserve apartments in the very center of Riga, where you will have access to excellent infrastructure and amenities. Nearby, you will find restaurants, entertainment venues, shops, bakeries, pharmacies, kindergartens, and schools. This is a new project consisting of two buildings - a facade building and a courtyard building. A comprehensive renovation will be carried out in the building to ensure your comfort and well-being: The roof will be renovated; The hot and cold water and sewage systems will be restored; Individual meters will be installed on the radiators, allowing you to control heat consumption; The facade of the building will be completely renovated, giving it a new look; The entrance doors will be replaced, providing security and a modern appearance; The courtyard will be landscaped and well-maintained, where you can enjoy relaxation and fresh air; A new elevator will be installed in the facade building, facilitating daily movement; Each apartment will be equipped with new doors, ensuring privacy and comfort; A video intercom system will be provided for additional security in your home; Internet connection from TET and BALTCOM will be available, keeping you connected to the digital world. The apartments will be sold as separate property units, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of real estate. Additionally, you will benefit from the intended portion of the land that accompanies the apartments. You will have a unique opportunity to carry out renovation works yourself, customizing the apartment to your personal preferences. The plan is to complete all the work within this year, providing you with a ready-made residence according to your wishes and standards. Don't miss out on the opportunity to purchase an apartment in the newest real estate project in Riga! Contact us to learn more and reserve your apartment now.
TAL RESIDENCE
TAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€176,015
Completion date: 2015
In the most beautiful part of Riga’s “Quiet Centre”, surrounded by Jugendstil buildings included in the Culture Foundation of UNESCO, TAL RESIDENCE building appears – the future architectural monument of the 21 century. Exclusiveness of location and architectural solutions, as well as an underground parking lot – these are the unique advantages of the project. The openness and transparency of the building’s modern architecture allows its residents to enjoy an amazing view over the historical buildings of the neighborhood, all through the panoramic windows and vast terraces. TAL RESIDENCE – a tribute to the great genius, chess-player, citizen of Riga – Mikhail Tal, as well as to the traditions and history of the city of Riga. Adventurism, ultimatism in decision-making, inexhaustible optimism and energy, accompanying Mikhail Tal on the journey of his life, became the source of inspiration and helped finding a reflection in architectural solutions for the creators of TAL RESIDENCE.
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Business center Braslas Biznesa centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€360
Brasla Business Centre is a contemporary and spacious business centre in Riga, Purvciems, with the total area of ~28,000 m2. Various office, production and warehouse premises with area from 17 m2 to 1,000 m2. We customize and repair the premises according to the tenant’s needs. There is a freight elevator with the lifting capacity of up to 2 t, high-voltage power supply (3 phases) and a ramp for unloading heavy freights. Convenient public transport and store infrastructure in the surroundings, a free parking lot is available. Video surveillance is performed along the building perimeter.
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of revitalization of surrounding area. Location With over 1.1 million inhabitants in metropolitan area, Riga is one of the largest cities along the shores of the Baltic Sea and is the largest city and agglomeration in the Baltic States. Today Riga, founded in 1201, is a modern city recognized as a global heritage site by UNESCO. Since the medieval times, located on the brink between Europe and Russia, the Baltics have been facilitating business, trade and cultural connections between the east and the west and enjoying superior strategic position compared to land locked cities in the region. Conference Center Serviced offices Event space & Ballroom Co-working facilities Dining facilities inside and outside Fitness Center & Spa Open terraces Outside Park and rest area with sports and kids playground Beauty salon and Barber shop Flower shop and gifts Concierge services Underground Parking Valet Parking
Business center Panorama Plaza
Business center Panorama Plaza
Riga, Latvia
from
€90,000
The Panorama Plaza, commercial and office center, located near the central highway connecting Jurmala and the center of Riga, is also a part of the Panorama Residence complex. Financial organizations, medical practices, trading and service companies, and other tenants make the center very popular among visitors. As well as all our other projects, the overall design of the complex harmoniously fits into the surrounding landscape. The total area of the complex is over 7,700 sq.m On the first floor there are cafes and shopping areas. The second, third and fourth floors are occupied by offices. There is also ground and underground parking with 136 parking lots in total.
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Apartment building Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,031
Completion date: 2022
Symbolizing confidence, stability, the latest technologies and quality, Zunda Towers rise towards the zenith in the skyline of 21st century Riga – in terms of architecture, design, and lifestyle.
Kvartāls 5/26
Kvartāls 5/26
Riga, Latvia
from
€57,378
Completion date: 2020
Rīgas centrs. Pievilcīga vēsturiskā arhitektūra. Atjaunoti namīpašumi ar privātu atpūtas zonu iekšpagalmā un vienotu infrastruktūru. Dzīvokļi ar augstiem griestiem, vairums ar pilnu apdari. Tas viss kopā veido dzīvojamo projektu Kvartāls 5/26. Projekts domāts apdomīgiem pircējiem, kuri savas dzīves vides kvalitātes jautājumos kompromisus nepieļauj. Jūlijā uzsākta projekta Kvartāls 5/26 dzīvokļu pārdošana ēkā, kas atrodas A.Čaka ielā 26. Pirmajiem pircējiem – bonusi. Papildu informācija Kvartāls 5/26 ir trīs vēsturisku nam-īpašumu komplekss, kas būvēts 20.gs. sākumā. Ēkas celtas agrīnā romantisma stilā un par vienotu kompleksu izveidotas mūsdienās. Tas ir nekustamo īpašumu attīstītāja OA Group nopelns, kas īsteno jau trešo rekonstrukcijas un jauno mājokļu celtniecības projektu. Šoreiz Latvijas galvaspilsētā, kur teritorijā starp Avotu ielu 5 un A.Čaka ielu 26 tiek radīta jauna, komfortablas dzīvojamās vides saliņa. Izmantojot jaunākās tehnoloģijas, tika atjaunota mājas fasāde un veikta ēkas kapitālā rekonstrukcija. Kādus dzīvokļus pircējiem piedāvā A.Čaka iela 26? A.Čaka 26 nams tiek piedāvāts kā kluba stila ēka: tajā ir 23 dzīvokļi. Dažādi plānojumi. Vizmazākie ir studijas no 24.5 līdz 31.9 kv.m. Ir divistabu dzīvokļi ar platību ap 50 kv.m, kurus, ja vēlas, var pārveidot par trīsistabu. Standarta trīsistabu dzīvokļi ir no 49,5 līdz 75.5 kv.m, ar divām vannas istabām un mantu glabāšanas nišām. Dzīvokļu griestu augstums atkarībā no stāva ir 3-3.3m. A.Čaka ielas 26 izsmalcinātākais piedāvājums ir divi jauni penthouse dzīvokļi. Tie ir četristabu dzīvokļi ar ērtu plānojumu, kā arī privātām, citiem nepieejamām terasēm, kas ļauj baudīt Rīgas centra panorāmu gan rītos, gan vakaros. Lielākā penthouse dzīvokļa platība ir 127 kv.m, no kuriem 111 kv.m. ir dzīvojamā platība. Jūlijā tika uzsākta dzīvokļu pārdošana šajā ēkā. Cenas ir no 1700 eiro par kvadrātmetru. Pie tam pirmie pircēji, kas veiks rezervācijas līdz rudens sākumam, būs īpaši priviliģēti, viņi saņems bonusus. BONUSI iegādājoties dzīvokli līdz rudens sākumam: – Pirmkārt, tā kā dzīvokļu skaits nav liels, tikai pirmajiem pircējiem būs lielākā izvēles iespēja gan plānojuma ziņā, gan izvēloties stāvu. Tiem, kas pirks vēlāk, būs jāizvēlas no tā, kas palicis, – sarunā iesaistās Kvartāla 5/26 tirdzniecības vadītājs Aivars Birulis, sertificēts Latvijas nekustamo īpašumu darījumu asociācijas pārstāvis (sertifikāts A-102). - Otrkārt, pirmie pircēji varēs iegūt izvēlētā dzīvokļa individuālo dizainu. Lai jau pirmajiem ēkas iedzīvotājiem nodrošinātu ērtus dzīves apstākļus, uzņēmums OA Group ir pieņēmis lēmumu A.Čaka ielas 26 ēku nodot ekspluatācijā ar pilnu dzīvokļu apdari. Ir sagatavoti daži tipveida pilnas apdares varianti. Savukārt, pircējiem, kuri apmaksās dzīvokļa iegādi līdz septembrim, attīstītājs ierīkos dzīvokli klienta izvēlētā stilā. - Treškārt, agrās rezervācijas periodā nopirktajos dzīvokļos projekta attīstītājs par savu naudu uzstādīs iebūvētās virtuves un aprīkos tās ar slavenu zīmolu sadzīves tehniku. - Ceturtais bonuss, kas pienākas pašiem pirmajem pircējiem, ir Latvijas labāko ražotāju iebūvētie skapji. Lielākajos dzīvokļos tiks labiekārtotas arī ģērbtuves. Pie tam, tikai pirmie lielo dzīvokļu pircēji A.Čaka ielā 26 varēs izmantot ierobežoto piedāvājumu - iegādāties privātās autostāvvietas mājas pagalmā iegādi, sarunu turpina Aleksandrs Lisenko. Autostāvvietu skaits ir ierobežots – tās ir tikai 10. Un vienu mēs aprīkosim elektrisko transportlīdzekļu uzlādei. A.Čaka ielas 26 iedzīvotāji varēs iegādāties noliktavas telpas citas Kvartāls 5/26 ēkas pagrabā. Kompleksa teritorija ir slēgta un svešiniekiem nepieejama, tā ir aprīkota ar elektroniskām atslēgām un drošības sistēmu, tai skaitā domofoniem. Kvartāls 5/26 iedzīvotājiem pieejama izcila infrastruktūra, tai skaitā beķereja un restorāns A.Čaka ielas 26 ēkas pirmajā stāvā. Kompleksā darbosies arī neliela sporta zāle, kurā konsultācijas sniegs profesionāls fizioterapeits.
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2019
CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a comfortable and secure living space in the heart of the city. It is being developed by CITY STAR brand investors together with a team of professional world-famous architects and designers and is being built with the use of contemporary technologies. Architectural solutions feature modern tendencies: natural stone, wood, glass, concrete. Interiors represent soft colors, comfortable and aesthetic composition of furniture and other design elements. Project includes individually planned apartments with well-thought layouts and full finish. The development at Cēsu St. 7 consists of 2 buildings joined by an underground parking for 30 cars and an above ground parking for 6 cars. The buildings will have 32 apartments ranging from 56 m2 to 130 m2. All the apartments have spacious terraces or comfortable balconies. Total living area will amount to 2 400 m2 and 300 m² will be reserved for commercial premises. The development at, Cēsu St. 9 is in the construction phase. The 2 buildings consist of 67 apartments and ground floor commercial premises. The sizes of the apartments vary from 45 m2 cozy studios to spacious penthouses and duplexes on 6th and 7th floors of over 130 m2. Total living area of the building will constitute 4 294 m2. The 7-storey building has an underground parking and a nextdoor parking lot to supply at least one parking space for each apartment. CĒSU TERRACES has an impressive green and landscaped courtyard – an urban escape into quietness and piece. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a numbr of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
Business center Brīvības 171
Business center Brīvības 171
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,775
Completion date: 2006
Area are closed parking on two levels: 33 62 cars in the basement level and 29 seats in the first-floor level. Throughout the building are provided with air conditioning and ventilation. Central heating, radiators with thermostat in all rooms. Each Office is provided with electricity and water consumption meters. The building is provided with 24/7 24-hour physical security and video surveillance of public spaces in and around the building's perimeter. Each tenant is secured into the Office with a magnetic card-key. And each tenant is a pieklūv kitchen and toilet facilities on each floor. Balconies and terraces are available in buildings 4, 5 and 6. The building's tenants and customers are provided by two high-speed elevators. Opening Windows to each floor. And each tenant is offered for custom and effective office design. "Freedom 171" is located at the liberty Street and Indrān Street, in the Centre of the city, five minutes away from the old town and close to the VEF Air Bridge. The building is located in an area with a well developed public transport network that makes it easy to get to the building from all sides of the City. Nearby is also a railway station on the Zemitān. Available in the area from 273.5 sq.m. -465 sq. m.
THE PEARL
THE PEARL
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€191,000
Completion date: 2015
Enjoying your morning coffee on a sunny terrace…Breathing in fresh pine smell…Feeling cool lake breeze … Our greatest pleasure often hides in simple things. It is the serenity and uniqueness of this place that has inspired us to create a residence that in the first place bears respect to the surrounding landscape. Balanced architecture, clear lines and openness to the scenery were the main principles in the development of the residence. We have added lushness to the residence by bringing to you the best quality, exquisite design and multiple amenities to enhance your comfort. The Pearl hosts 65 apartments with various layouts with apartment areas ranging from 68 to 245 sq.m, as well as 80 underground and 30 overground parking places. The apartments are offered with full finish, with high quality ash and oak wooden floors, hardened concrete surfaces, decorative wallpaper and wood paneling. You will be able to choose from 3 different types of interior design, exactly matched by the project architect Juris Mitenbergs to the contemporary design of the building. In most apartments one can choose to set up fireplace or jacuzzi/pool on the apartment terrace. Thorough landscaping of project grounds serves both – functional and esthetic purpose: • private marina – personal mooring place for each resident • beach on the lake shore • children playground • common roof terrace with separate private zones • boat rent and repair services • rent of water sports equipment • illumination of building facade and territory • overground parking places • walk trails
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Apartment building Vaļņu iela 19
Riga, Latvia
from
€180,000
Completion date: 2003
Office and apartment building with cinema (1933-1935) arch. Alfred Carr, Kurt Betge, reconstructed in 2003, arch. Visvaldis Sarma, Jānis Norde. Former widescreen cinema "Aina". There were 547 seats in the auditorium. A "canonical" example of functionalism. The multifunctional building is located on a narrow street in Old Riga. However, the volume contrasting with the surrounding historical buildings fits well into the environmental context, echoing the nearby Latvian Joint Stock Bank building (Kaļķu Street No.13). The central part of the facade is highlighted by balcony strips blocked by glazed staircase bay windows. Artificial stone slabs are used for the facade decoration.
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2013
Jupiter tower is nestled in Riga’s central business district – Skanste. It’s an evolving neighborhood that’s praised both by entrepreneurs and inhabitants, craving modern living environment. And it’s no surprise – in close proximity to Jupiter tower, one will find countless retailers, health and fitness facilities and culture hubs. Skanste is flourishing as one of Riga’s art and innovation hotspots as well, hosting a contemporary art center and a creative quarter. Standing tall and angular, Jupiter tower has become one of Skanste’s landmarks. The glass walls encapsulate 14 floors of functional and versatile premises. Open office planning stimulates exchange of ideas and encourages team spirit. Employees’ well-being is ensured by the excellent indoor environment and the elegant interior, consisting of high-quality finish and luxury design elements. Jupiter tower offers a mesmerizing 360-degree panorama view which allows one to work in the rhythm of Riga. The city is easily accessible as well – the well-considered infrastructure allows for quick transitions to wherever one desires.
Business center Skolas street 9
Business center Skolas street 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€543
Completion date: 2017
A well-chosen location, classic style varying from attractively simple to genuine and exquisite – all these epithets are perfectly applicable to the house at 9 Skolas Street. The office premises ranging from 50 to 140 m2 that occupy the lower floors are characterized by various layouts and diversified decoration styles. The door phone, security alarm system, built-in kitchen with household appliances, internet and telephone cables are all for your comfort and business. The apartments situated on the upper floors and ranging from 50 to 160 m2 offer independent heating system, television, internet, security alarm system, kitchens with built-in household appliances, floor heating in the bathrooms; by individual orders full or partial furnishing may be made, some apartments are also equipped with air conditioners. Also, apartments are available with exclusive decoration, parquet, built-in furniture of genuine wood, spacious kitchens with household appliances, terraces, air conditioners, saunas, Jacuzzis, mantelpieces, floor heating in the bathrooms.
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Business center P83 biroju centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,125
Completion date: 2018
P83 Office Building is a modern five-floor office complex with a total rentable area of 4,560m2. Throughout the design and construction process of the object special attention was paid to the quality of construction works and materials while using modern construction technologies, that provide additional comfort and reduce operating costs.
Valdemāra 37
Valdemāra 37
Riga, Latvia
from
€450
Completion date: 2018
Modern apartments in the nearby center, from 56.9 m2 to 129.1 m2. The apartments are located at Krišjāņa Valdemāra Street 37, formerly called Niedres House. The house was built in 1912, after the project of Art Nouveau in Latvia, the project of Eugen Laube. The house was completely renovated and put into operation in January 2016 and has 19 apartments. All apartments are fully finished and meet modern requirements - parquet floors, wooden windows, walnut doors, tiled tiles and equipped with Villeroy @ Boch plumbing. The building is equipped with a central code key and a completely new elevator. The building has a beautiful, completely renovated historic staircase.
Business center Kalpaka 7
Business center Kalpaka 7
Riga, Latvia
from
€255
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known Latvian architect J. F. Baumanis in 1874-1879 in classic style. In 2004 reconstruction of the old building and construction of a new wing were completed. Today there are 34 apartments and offices for rent. A Concierge staff and variety of services are offered to ensure the comfort and well-being of our tanants.
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€300
Completion date: 2012
Office and shop center "Barona Kvartals" is a complex with a total office and shop area of ​​more than 50,000 sqm, is located in the city center and has easy access to both public and private transport. For customer convenience "Barona Kvartals" complex of buildings constructed nine elevators, as well as the underground garage and surface parking lot, where you and your customers will be able to park free .Spatial can be customized according to customer needs. Autonomous gas heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
Filozofu Rezidence
Filozofu Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,025
Completion date: 2019
Apartments are offered for sale in the new project "Filozofu rezidence" with views of the Daugava and old town landscapes. “Filozofu Rezidence” is located in Pardaugava, in a landscaped area of ​​4,200m², 20 minutes walk to the Old Town. All the necessary infrastructure (public transport, shopping centers, education and sports facilities, etc.) is available on site. The project combines 2 multi-storey buildings (22 floors and 23 floors) with terraces and balconies of different sizes and directions, connected by an underground car park for over 100 cars. The unique feature of the project architecture is the location of the first residential floor, which is built at a height of 14 meters above the ground. At ground level under the roof, designed as the second floor of the building, there are children's, ping-pong and basketball courts. Buildings have “KONE” soundproof, high-speed design elevators. For the safety available 24-hour security, video surveillance cameras, intercoms, alarm systems. The project has 115 apartments with 1 to 4 bedrooms. The apartments offer an area of 39m² to 258m². Each apartment has a balcony and panoramic windows with wonderful city views. Ceiling height in apartments - 2.91m to 10 floors, higher - 3.11m, on the roof floor - 3.20m. Apartment entrance doors are made in Germany with ash wood cladding and stainless steel fittings. Penthouse: 3-level apartment with 7m high ceilings in the living room area. Panoramic view windows. On the first level there is a living room, a cabinet and a kitchen separated from the reception area, a spacious living room. Second level bedroom area, each apartment has a Master bedroom. The third level of the apartment is occupied by a 100 - 200m² large terrace surrounded by 3m high glass walls. "Filozofu rezidence" meets the security and comfort requirements of the Premium Class projects.
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
€72,200
Completion date: 2020
Apartments are being sold in a renovated building at Ernesta Birznieka Street 10. The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912,The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912, after the project of the outstanding Latvian architect Martin August Nuksha The courtyard house consists of 33 apartments and 3 office premises. Offers a Studio-type apartment, two-room apartments, two-bedroom apartments and 6 double-storeyed apartments with mansard charm, on the last floor, with panoramic city views. The house has been completely renovated, including - new roofing, facade restoration, replaced intermediate floors, fully renovated communications, new engineering networks, new ventilation system, new Schindler company lifts, fire doors in each apartment, staircase entrance door code lock and intercom, high quality wooden windows. Apartments are sold with full furnishings. Flooring is made of oak or ash parquet flooring. Built-in kitchen with Bosch and Elektrolux home appliances - induction cooker, fridge, dishwasher, electric oven, hood and washing machine. Used in the German-made plumbing IDEAL standard. New high-speed optical internet and TVs have been created, sound insulation and insulation in the apartments, autonomous gas heating systems, heaters with thermostats and meters. Available for purchase also parking places, closed, arranged courtyard. Following the modern requirements, parking places for electric cars will be available. The house will be commissioned in March-April 2019. Apartments can be viewed and booked now!
VGP Park Kekava
VGP Park Kekava
kekavas novads, Latvia
from
€9,200
VGP Park Kekava Strategically located at the intersection of the important A7 highway (also known as the Via Baltica) and the A5 highway. Access: -direct access to and from the highway; -outstanding connectivity to main transport routes; -excellent connection to the centre of Riga. Production facilities and service: -plentiful workforce available; -all infrastructure on-site; -turnkey, custom-made solutions.
Rolands S warehouses
Rolands S warehouses
Riga, Latvia
Easily maintainable vehicular access secured area, access ramp , own railway spur , transhipping ramp . SIA "TĀLBERGS" excise and customs premises are in Plavnieki, Rīga Rancēu 10A. Handling of in/out of gauge load; Sorting and marking cargo; Possiblity of assembling cargo coming by sea or by road; Sorting out-of-gauge load on own secured area; Rent of storage area; Guarded parking of load carrier vehicle; Ware are equipped with exterior videomonitoring , security staff , ramps, multipurpose special equipment and accessible roads. At the disposal of the Co. There are warehouse premises, where handling are carried out.
PARK ALLEY II
PARK ALLEY II
Riga, Latvia
from
€131,000
Completion date: 2020
PARK ALLEY Place and environment An innovative and modern residential area is located at 35, Pulkveza Brieza Street – in the historical centre of the city, which is included in the list of places of the world cultural and natural heritage of UNESCO. The main value of Park Alley is a person. The thoughtful infrastructure and location of the building provide peace, security and time savings. The Pulkveza Brieza Street is located in the Ziemelsky district of Riga, on the south side of the Petersala – Andrejsala district. It is surrounded by the quiet centre of the city, and there is Vecriga within walking distance, which is a port area. Convenient transportation infrastructure for access to the hubs of urban communications and bridges, schools and kindergartens. Building An apartment building built in the tradition of development of the historic centre of Riga. The street facade is characterized by a mixed composition of window openings, bay windows and mansard roof, which are typical for the construction of the early twentieth century. The inner facade is characterized by laconicism typical for the suburbs, in order to create a harmonious background for the yard filled with greenery. Each apartment has a terrace or a balcony. Entrance to the building from the yard and parking area side. Stairwells with an elevator, 100 apartments, 7 floors. 86 standard parking lots, 2 parking lots for people with movement disorders, 34 bike-stand spots. Apartment area from 57m2 to 203m2. Apartment prices from 162 000 € to 336 000 €. Interior decoration and design Laconic forms, warm colors and harmony of natural materials mean a style from which you do not get tired. The design of the building reflects cosiness, sunlight and tree energy. Inner finishing level - completed finishing, well-maintained building and closed territory. Engineering networks - central water supply, central sewerage, central (city) heating.
Lidostas Parks
Lidostas Parks
Riga, Latvia
The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficiency, this complex of premises provides a suitable working environment and reduces monthly costs. The excellent location, being nearby the Riga International Airport, is another plus for the park’s leaseholders. In order to ensure pleasant working conditions not only in the office, but also in its territory, a large parking lot, convenient access roads, pedestrian sidewalks were created. Also, the nearby public transport takes you to the center of Riga in just 15 minutes. Taking care of security, a modern security system was installed, not only for the building, but also for the territory. Since the premises are designed according to the BUILD TO SUIT principle, they are customized to the preferences of each client, providing them not only with an excellent working environment, but also full cycle landlording, maintaining the park territory in the current condition.
Bertrand kvartāls
Bertrand kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
€141,625
Completion date: 2023
The BERTRAND KVARTĀLS project on A. Čaka Street 123 is a fully renovated five-story building designed by architect E. Jakobsons in 1930. The five-story brick building is a testament to the functionalist architecture of the 1930s, reflected in the architectural features of the main facade and its characteristic austere decorative design. ABOUT THE APARTMENTS The fully renovated five-story building offers 16 cozy two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 51.5 sqm to 64.8 sqm. There are also commercial spaces available with large display windows facing A. Čaka Street, measuring 76 sqm and 108 sqm. The apartments feature thoughtful and functional layouts that provide comfort for the residents and meet all modern living requirements. The building has been renovated using high-quality finishing materials, efficient technical and engineering solutions. The apartments stand out with high-quality renovation and materials, comfort, excellent sound insulation, and a pleasant indoor microclimate. All apartments come with a quality full interior finish. Designer services are available to create a suitable and tasteful interior for your apartment. The walls, floors, and wooden interior doors are equipped with enhanced sound insulation. The rooms have high-quality Tarkett wooden flooring installed, and the ceilings are 2.80 meters high. The bathrooms are equipped with heated floors, electric towel warmers, mirrors, stone resin bathtubs, bright tiles, and high-quality Laufen and Villaroy Bosch sanitary ware. The apartments have access to all city utilities. For the convenience of residents, there is a spacious Schindler elevator. Next to the elevator, there is a room where baby strollers can be stored. The wide stairwells are adorned with brick walls leading to the street and a well-maintained courtyard. The premises and common areas are illuminated with LED lights. The basement has ample storage space for belongings and a secure bicycle storage area. The entrance doors to the building are equipped with video surveillance, and the apartments have video intercom systems. PARKING SPACES There is a closed above-ground parking area on the premises, accessible through electronically operated gates. The spacious parking area is intended for cars and bicycles, and each parking space is equipped with electric charging points. (Each parking space has its own charging point.) INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES Heating system. We keep pace with modern technologies and costs, so we have chosen an innovative 4th generation centralized heating system. This means lower temperature parameters in the district heating network, which presents a new technical challenge for "RĪGAS SILTUMS" and is the largest low-temperature district heating project in Latvia. Low-temperature district heating projects have been successfully implemented in several Northern and Western European countries, such as Germany, Denmark, and Finland, and now in Latvia as well.
Charlotte Residence
Charlotte Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,000
Completion date: 2014
A new unique residential building – the role model of XXI century architecture that nicely fits in with surroundings – has been built in the very heart of Riga, the Quiet Centre at Vidus iela 5 next to the so-called "Muiznieku ligzda". The elegant glazed facade combined with first-storey high granite draws the attention of the most demanding buyers. It is the only modern building in this part of the Quiet Centre and one of the few new buildings in the historic district of the city. This unique aristocratic building has a historic location – in 1868 a magnificent wooden mansion belonging to Kurzeme’s Baroness Charlotte Mirbach was built here. Hence the origin of the name – Charlotte Residence. THE ATTRACTION OF INTERIOR DESIGN FOR AN EXQUISITE LIFESTYLE The modern, sophisticated interior will be a nice surprise for you. Large, smooth surfaces and minimalist shapes combined with lines and graphics typical of the turn of the 19th and 20th century create space with a special, unforgettable mood. Certain elements lightly remind of the historic value of the location and emphasize the unique architecture of Charlotte Residence. In one case those are crinkly shapes of Art Nouveau – natural motifs and floating lines form the leitmotif for furniture, lamps and wall finish elements. In another – constructive, more masculine solutions dominated by planes and fine geometric lines. If you prefer active and creative solution for your interior, you will probably like Italian-style interior design distinctive with implemented innovations and bright accents and decors. French-style design will more suit those who like to live in a calmer environment and prefer neutral colours and natural finishing and textile. There are four interior design solutions available for your apartment developed by two Latvia’s most prominent design offices. You can choose the style most suitable to your lifestyle. DAILY COMFORT The tenants of Charlotte Residence are in for superior comfort ensured daily by automation and the use of high tech devices. Smart home system ensures safety, comfort and resource economy for every apartment. It not only enables you to read all apartment maintenance and management data online but also to change energy control parameters and set daily modes remotely. After a long journey you will come back to a warm and cosy home even on the chilliest day. Fifteen apartments in the 6-storey building will be available for owners in late 2014 and each and every one of you can choose your own apartment layout and finish solutions as well as participate in the making of your dream house now. YOUR NEW HOME - CHARLOTTE RESIDENCE IS EXPECTING YOU!
Mārupe Smart Park
Mārupe Smart Park
Riga, Latvia
from
€2,280
Completion date: 2019
Marupe Smart Park is the first modern concept Business Centre in Latvia. The total area of the center is 6061 square meters and it is laid out on two floors. Near Riga, the newly built SmartPark offers office, warehouse and retail space rental in one place. The main goal of the new concept Business Center is to provide tenants with a functional set of rental premises in order to facilitate the efficient operation of a particular company and successful communication. The modern layout of the rooms is easily adapted to the needs of tenants and gives each group of rooms independent and individual access around the clock. Groups of rooms of 330 to 1023 square meters are available for rent. The location in Marupe attracts with its excellent infrastructure, as both Riga International Airport and the center of Riga are close.
Lindenholma
Lindenholma
Marupes novads, Latvia
from
€200,000
Completion date: 2020
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent infrastructure. The environment Real homes for your life. Lindenholm's uniqueness is a metropolitan opportunity with a sense of private home, a green environment and ample private outdoor space. Lindenholm's advantage is a quarter free of cars. Cars can be parked in the above-ground car park around the block, and multi-storey car parks will be available in summer. The Lindenholm district consists of 3 five-storey buildings, 1 three-storey building and 2 three-storey townhouses, offering a total of 197 apartments and 12 suites. Apartments of various configurations are available, from studios to spacious 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive apartments in town villas. We especially want to highlight the ground floor apartments with access to the backyard garden. Lindenholm's green courtyards are home to 102 trees between the ages of 20 and 25, and thousands of shrubs, ground cover and other plants create a cozy park atmosphere. The plant compositions are designed so that the garden is changeable in all seasons. Winding paths with a mixture of asphalt and granite rubble meander through Lindenholm's green courtyards. They are ideal for both leisurely walks and cycling or rollerblading. There are specially equipped active recreation areas with 4 playgrounds for children and young people, outdoor exercise machines, basketball and volleyball courts, tennis tables and a comfortable backyard for yoga or relaxation. Room Everything is ready to live here. The Vastint standard provides a comfortable and safe living environment, providing a complete, both indoor and outdoor environment. Every solution - from well-thought-out apartment layouts and excellent sound insulation to interior decoration and outdoor amenities - serves the comfort and well-being of the residents. Linedenholm quarter offers 107 modern rental apartments, where everything is ready for living - functional layouts, built-in kitchens, spacious balconies. Studio apartments 47.6 m2 1 bedroom apartments 47.8–60.8 m2 2 bedroom apartments 67.3–76.1 m2 3 bedroom apartments 86–90.5 m2 Apartments with access to the garden 60.6–90 m2. Including for rent are two three-storey town villas with 12 premium apartments. 8 functional two-storey apartments - 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 terraces of 107.5–121.9 m2 with a real feeling of a private house. On both sides of the terrace house there is a spacious private outdoor space where you can enjoy the sun, fresh air and great company. 4 penthouse apartments - 2 bedrooms, study, terrace of 94.9–95 m2 in the upper floors of the city villas offer a magnificent panoramic view of the green landscape of Marupe. Location Everything is already here. In Lindenholm, everything is within easy reach. Kārļa Ulmaņa gatve easily connects the quarter with the center of Riga, the airport and Jūrmala. But everything important for a comfortable life is available here in Pardaugava and Marupe: international schools and kindergartens, modern private clinics, fitness halls and sports centers, supermarkets and service points. Quality Where the standards of comfort and living are equal to yours. The developer of the Lindenholm quarter, Vastint, is an international real estate company with more than 30 years of experience in the development and management of residential, commercial and hotel properties. Vastint's focus is on creating long-term value through socially, economically and environmentally responsible solutions. Each Vastint project not only creates a comfortable environment for its users, but also improves the environment. Lindenholm has been created in accordance with the Vastint standard, an international quality and sustainability program implemented in every country where Vastint projects are developed. This means that only tested, sustainable materials and solutions that have been tested have been used in construction and finishing. As Lindenholm and the adjacent Business Garden continue to develop, the neighborhood is becoming a new part of the city, offering a comfortable living, working and leisure environment with excellent infrastructure not only for residents and office workers, but also for residents and guests.
Tirgoņu iela 11
Tirgoņu iela 11
Riga, Latvia
from
€215,200
Completion date: 2019
The highest class residential building in Riga, Tirgoņu iela 11, is located in the Old Town, completely renovated in 2015, during which the appearance of the original façade of the building was fully preserved, while apartments and shop premises were built to the standards of quality and comfort. Additional information: The apartment building project at 11 Tirgoņu Street is located in the historical center of Riga, near the parks. The center of Riga is just a few minutes walk away. There are cozy cafés and restaurants, theaters and cinemas nearby. There is a fine shopping center "Galerija centrs", Riga Central Railway Station and International Bus Station nearby, Riga Airport is 15 minutes away. drive away. Old Riga, as the most prestigious part of Riga, was supplemented with the highest standards of quality and comfort in apartments. There is an elevator for the convenience of the population. The Old Town peace and quiet are complemented by a magnificent view of St. Peter's Church, the Dome Church and its square and the Riga City Hall. The apartments are fully compliant with modern functional requirements and are designed with thoughtful and rational planning. Buyers will be offered to buy housing with full interior decoration. Each apartment has meters that can be read remotely by the operator. The location of the building allows a five-minute walk to reach the most important public institutions and major banks, the Galerija Centrs shopping center, as well as popular Old Town restaurants and cafes.
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Riga, Latvia
from
€1
Completion date: 2019
Functionalism, apartment building in the far part of the center of Riga. 18 apartment building with commercial premises on the 1st floor It is also possible to park in the yard.
Juglas Residence
Juglas Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€184,500
Completion date: 2020
New project in the very center of Jugla Thanks to its great location, JUGLAS RESIDENCE is the right home for families with children. The house has only 4 spacious two-storey apartments with private terraces in a quiet, green place, which will make you feel like in a private house. We offer customers to buy apartments with a gray finish, precisely because gray finish is not only an opportunity to create your dream home, but also the most advantageous way to buy an apartment - the landlord chooses materials and solutions that suit his capabilities, and does not pay for things he does not need. In addition, it is possible to change the existing layout in gray-finished apartments, for example, to build partitions. Thus, the landlord can choose the layout of the apartment down to the smallest detail, creating his dream home. Upon request, we can offer you the most suitable housing planning, design project development and finishing services. A special advantage of these apartments is the high ceilings (3.50m), high-quality REHAU PVC Windows, storage space, large terraces where you can enjoy delicious BBQ dishes with friends or family. Also, everyday well-being is improved by a tidy environment - a green courtyard, paved paths and a playground for children.
Raņķa Dambis 31
Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
The beautiful Ranka Dambis 31 building was designed by renowned Riga architect Wilhelm Hofmanis. The building is built 20. the beginning of the century and is characterized by the means of artistic expressiveness of the Art Nouveau style, which appears in the decorative design of the facades of the building. The building will be completely renovated, but the apartments are sold in the condition in which they are currently, respectively, allowing repairs to be carried out at their discretion. The space and brightness of the apartments are created by the large windows, as well as the ceiling height characteristic of historical buildings - 3.5 m. ​​As part of the renovation of the building, its magnificent facade will be completely renovated and new facade lighting will be installed, as well as historical wooden windows with high heat transfer coefficient and sound insulation will be installed, which will make the building even more expressive. In the attic, insulation work will be carried out and the roofing will be covered with a protective layer. In turn, new engineering networks (water supply and sewerage, heating networks, electrical installation) will be built inside the building, a new heating unit and new ventilation ducts with an individual recuperation system for each apartment will be built. There will be a closed, landscaped area around the building, where it will be possible to park cars and bicycles, while a new video surveillance system will be installed for additional security.
STABU 100
STABU 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€93,600
Completion date: 2020
Comfort and elegance in the city! Stabu 100 is located on the quiet, picturesque outskirts of the center of Riga. The house stands out with a monolithic concrete frame, high energy efficiency and stylish design. The modern design includes loggia and decorative concrete panels with a pattern reminiscent of champagne foam. Prices from 1,580 EUR / m². Flexible transaction conditions - we offer split payments or discounts. We pay for property valuation for banks. Additional information The building has seven floors, 33 apartments and two commercial premises with a total area of ​​243m². High-speed elevator. Starting from the 4th floor, on one side of the building there are great views of the Old Town, on the other side you can see the romantic roofs of the historical center of Riga. The project envisages cozy, one-room, two-room, three-room and four-room apartments with an area from 41 to 131 m2. Three-chamber double-glazed windows perfectly retain heat and protect from street noise. All apartments are offered fully finished. Natural materials are used to the maximum. The bathrooms have heated floors and high-quality plumbing. Internet communications drawn. Special electronic utility billing is provided for greater comfort of the population. The inner yard is fenced, well lit and green. In the landscaped area there is a children's playground, parking for cars and bicycles. Construction of the building started in 2018. The project has been put into operation!
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Apartment building Cēsu iela 9
Riga, Latvia
from
€580
Completion date: 2019
CITY STAR LOFTS is fully reconstructed historical building which is a cultural monument of Riga historical center. It is a small yet beautiful and qualitative residential project with just 5 apartments and a ground-floor office. Originally, this nice little loft-style house was build in the very beginning of 20th century and was a part of an old spring factory serving as residence for factory’s owners and their families. Today, after complete reconstruction, CITY STAR LOFTS offers 5 modern apartments with exclusive design solutions, qualitative materials and all necessary modern facilities. 2 apartments are compact 2-bedrooms apartments of 61 m2; and 2 apartments – cozy 1-bedroom of 55.6 m2. Top floor is occupied by the beautiful 2-bedroom attic with well-thought spacing and glamorous design. Total area of this flat is about 130 m2. The project is in construction phase. Location Cēsu street is a quiet and calm street in Riga historical downtown off the main Brivibas street. At the same time it is very central and in close proximity to the city’s main streets, infrastructure, transportation and a number of sightseeing sites. Combination of these factors makes the area favorable for living and investing.
S22
S22
Riga, Latvia
from
€58,000
Completion date: 2023
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, and the entrance is controlled with code keys and gate control. On the territory are planned 9 parking lots, 4 of which are under an open canopy. A pleasant environment is also in the neighborhood. Nearby are two parks-Peace Garden and a quiet garden, a total of 8.3 ha, where it is peaceful and beautiful in all seasons. These are the best parks in the city with children's playgrounds, a skate park, and places for both sports and relaxing walks. The project is located on Sadovnikova Street 22, near the center of Riga. FIRs Sadovnikov entered the history of the city as a very rich merchant, patron, and honorary citizen of Riga and St. Petersburg. S22 is close to the center of Riga, Old Town, Daugava embankment and promenade with a bicycle path, Central City Market – the largest market in Northern Europe. Here you will see how the sun rises and goes to the shower in the evening. Shopping Centers for all needs and tastes are located nearby. The project provides for 2 rounds in total. 1 layer-renovated stone 4-story apartment building with 15 apartments and one basement open space apartment with a total area of 60 m2 Round 2-renovated wooden 2-story building with 2 apartments and shop room from the street side The apartments will be offered with a quality full finish, Round 1 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.March Round 2 is planned to be put into operation by 2023.september
Maskavas 146
Maskavas 146
Riga, Latvia
from
€579,000
Location The residential complex is situated on Moscow Street, opposite the tram stop on Maza Kalna Street, which is designed as a beautiful stop with a park and a playground. The Old Town can be reached in just 15 minutes on foot or 7 minutes by tram. **Nearby is the "Riga Sports Manege" with a large old, beautiful, and well-kept park. Within 300 meters of the complex, you will find: Shopping centers "Mols," "Depo," "Rimi," and other stores. Near the complex is the sports and recreation club "Riga Sports Manege." Areas for sports and recreation. Property Characteristics The residential complex consists of four buildings (two four-story and two one-story), located in a fenced and 24/7 secured area. There are a total of 150 apartments in the complex. Most of them are one-room studio-type apartments ranging from 12 to 25 m2. Two-room apartments with an average area of 33 m2. There are also two-level LOFT apartments with an area of 20 to 27 m2. The complex has its parking in a secured area. Description of the Residential Complex The buildings of the residential complex have been completely renovated and insulated. Heating of the apartments in the residential complex is carried out by a modern heating system located on the complex's territory in a separate boiler room. Buyers will receive new apartments with modern designer renovation and furniture, ready for occupancy without additional investment. The advantages include: Highly efficient sound and thermal insulation system. Large windows provide good natural light access. The territory is guarded 24/7. Well-thought-out and ergonomic layout. Completed interior finishing of apartments using high-quality and environmentally friendly materials. Well-kept and equipped courtyard. Some apartments offer a view of the apple orchard. For Whom Is the Property Suitable Compact apartments near the historic center of Riga combine functionality that appeals to different people: Young and active individuals will appreciate the location in the heart of the capital with access to all infrastructure. Families and older people will appreciate the comfort provided by nearby park areas and the architectural charm of the old part of the city. Since a large number of apartments in the complex have been rented out for a long time, we have a special offer for investors and those who want to purchase and rent out one or several apartments. There is also an option to purchase an apartment with a long-term tenant. In this case, we will continue to manage the apartment for you. The residential complex with ergonomic apartments in the center of Riga is the best offer on the market, combining excellent living conditions, affordable prices, and guaranteed transaction security.
River Breeze Residence
River Breeze Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€196,000
Completion date: 2018
49 apartments in Klīversala, on the shore of the Daugava, with a view to the panorama of Old Riga and its towers. Ranging from 56 to 316 m², all apartments come with spacious terraces. The ground floor apartments are designed as town-houses, meaning that they are built on two storeys with a private outer space, creating the sense of a private house in the very centre of Riga. For the convenience of residents, there are private storage spaces on the lower under ground floor, as well as an underground car park on two levels, which will allow the surrounding area to be kept car-free. The building’s visual appearance bears evidence of contemporary architecture, which has been created using the most modern and technologically advanced materials and construction methods. The marvellous view to the picturesque silhouette of the Old Town makes the project invaluable. All apartments are fully fitted out using contemporary materials from the latest collections of Italian and German manufacturers. Due to the highest quality materials, the dwelling spaces are characterised by a pleasant atmosphere – the microclimate in each apartment is supported by a modern ventilation system and air conditioners, which the owner can adjust to their own liking. Ventis Didrihsons, the author of the project, says: We believe that the concept of the building is unique due to the clear-cut structure of its volume and the notable dimensionality, which will be accentuated by the play between light and shadows. The building is designed to maximally open the dwelling spaces toward the premium panoramic views along the perimeter of the building: Old Riga, the Daugava, the bay of Āgenskalns to the west and Klīversala to the south. An interesting fact: the green area of the territory features a multitude of trees and shrubs such as mountain pine, black alder, barberry, black elder, birch, rowan-tree, guelder rose, etc. The construction is expected to be finished at the end of 2017.
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Apartment building Brīvības iela 100
Riga, Latvia
from
€222,222
Completion date: 1910
Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 100 (four-storey house) built in 1895, architect G.Krons and rental house with store in Brivibas street no. 100 (five-storey house) built in 1910, architect K. J. Felsko, former property of industrialist Heinrich Gaabe. Rental house with shops in Brivibas street no. 102 built in 1902, architect technician I. Devendruss; former Radvila House, at the end of the 30s owner Jānis Gailis u. c. [source: R. Zalcmanis "Unknown Riga"].
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Apartment building Līvzemes 26b
Salaspils, Latvia
from
€270
Completion date: 2021
The most modern and elegant one and two-room rental apartments in Salaspils are offered for rent. All apartments have built-in kitchens and cabinets, quality kitchen appliances. Finishing of apartments with very high-quality materials - wooden parquet, tiles in bathrooms, elegant design. There are 14 apartments on three floors, with different layouts. Each apartment has a floor water heating system, 2-chamber windows and ventilation system. The project is managed by the developer's company. When concluding a contract rent for the first month and a deposit of two months' rent. Project and surroundings Project - new building, surroundings tidy, private parking lots, well-groomed lawn, pond. Access by asphalt road. The house is ideally located - only 400 meters to Salaspils City Council and the nearest shop, 1 km from Salaspils railway station, National Botanical Garden. 1.5 km - Salaspils Health Center. The drive to Riga by car is only 20 minutes. House and house extras - a new project, all communications, all the amenities, closed stairwell, code key in the stairwell. Property and heating - individual heat meter, adjustable heating. Amenities - furnished, shower, parking Extras - intercom. Territory - well-groomed territory, free parking. Repairs and gradation of repairs - wooden parquet floor, heated floor, painted walls. Planning - kitchen combined with a room. Bathroom - bathroom combined with toilet, shower. Furniture - furnished, new furniture, furniture if needed, built-in kitchen, built-in cupboards. Equipment - all the necessary home appliances, refrigerator, oven, electric range, cooker hood, washing machine. Utilities payments - management fee 0.7 EUR per sq.m.
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Riga, Latvia
from
€700
Completion date: 2007
MCITY ĢERTRŪDES Business Center is located in the heart of Riga. These are modern and comfortably equipped office spaces. The total space of the premises varies from 45 to 330 m2 . On the first floor of the building there is a “Rimi Mini” store, which makes the everyday life of many employees easier. A fenced, private parking space is available in the courtyard of the building. If necessary, we offer the possibility to replan the premises, according to tenant’s needs. MCITY BREEAM At the beginning of 2022, the MCITY Gertrude office building has received a high international assessment – BREEAM In-Use certificate with an excellent rating (Very Good)! BREEAM certification is confirmation for tenants that the chosen office premises meet the most recognized sustainability standards in the world and are energy efficient. This means lower operating costs, less resource consumption, and most importantly, a more favorable internal work environment for employees. This proves the purpose of our activity – to provide an efficient and comfortable environment for tenants and their employees!
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
NP Jelgavas Biznesa parks
Jelgava, Latvia
from
€9,000
NP Jelgava Business Park is one of the best reconstructed industrial parks in Latvia with kopejo platiba 23 ha and leasable space platiba more than 70 000 m2. The industrial park is located in the historical territory of the car industry company RAF (Riga automobile factory), which for many years was one of the most important industrial objects in the national economy of the country, therefore NP Jelgava Business Park is especially suitable for production with high-power power supply and offers spacious production facilities. Strategically advantageous location for business – Jelgava city-one of the industrial centers in Latvia, with highly developed infrastructure and long production traditions. Plus opportunities for attracting skilled labor and rapid growth of the company. NP Jelgava business park is available to rent razosana premises, warehouse and office space.
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Apartment building BIWI MEDIUM
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
from
€17,700
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Vithaus
BIWI MEDIUM capsules are a modern hotel format. One capsule is a separate living box capable of providing a comfortable rest or workspace anywhere. The equipped BIWI  technology capsule accommodates two beds, a bathroom with a shower, a wardrobe, BIWI embedded software. Characteristics: BUILDING AREA: 9,20 m2 USEFUL AREA: 7,10 m2  DIMENSIONS (HxWxL): 2,3×2,9×4 m  WEIGHT OF MODULE FOR CONTAINER: up to 3000 kg  How to use BIWI: 1. During various sporting events, concerts, festivals, exhibitions. 2. International Airport: As there are often large gaps between flights to reduce the number of passengers who are temporarily delayed at the airport, an alternative recreation service can be offered to wait comfortably for their flights. 3. Organization of mini hotels near all places with sights of the state. 4. At the seaside: Near the main city beaches, for temporal recreation of tourists and vacationers on the seasides, for changing clothes, sleeping, going to the toilet, taking a shower, eating, relaxing or comfortable work during the heat of the day. 5. An additional sector for the hospitality industry: Install BIWI on the roofs of skyscrapers, for lovers of beautiful sunrises and sunsets. 6. Leisure activities – setting up specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini housing: a. Arrangement of specialized places for recreation with BIWI mini houses. b. National parks with their own ecosystem can use the BIWI autonomous home. c. Temporary accommodation for tourists who prefer hiking trails in the wild. d. Temporary accommodation for cross-country cycling athletes. e. In port cities in places where yachts are parked. f. For temporary accommodation of pilots of small aircraft on the territory of private mini airports. g. Equestrian clubs. h. A holiday home for fishermen. i. A hunter’s vacation home. 7. Domestic tourism: BIWI is perfect for comfortable domestic tourism of the native people of the country. BIWI houses can be placed anywhere, for example, near existing hotels, on the territory of specialized recreation centers, health care resorts and other tourist places. 8. Place BIWI around the world as a global travel company to support world tourism by filling all major tourist destinations with BIWI capsules. All BIWI are connected to the international booking system Booking.com and other similar platforms. 9. BIWI will help to solve the housing problem: a. In countries with emergency situations, as temporary housing for victims. b. In third world countries in extreme need of housing. c. As a reserve for any emergencies.   Equipment BIWI: Entrance door with double-glazed windows, aluminum profile. Stained glass in the sleeping area. The window is swivel-hinged in the bathroom, aluminum profile. 2 beds. Wardrobe for clothes and shoes with a mirror. The door to the bathroom is sliding, aluminum frame, tempered glass. Installation built into the wall with a suspended toilet. Shower with indoor drain. Electric boiler, accumulative, for 50l. Forced ventilation in the bathroom. The air ventilation system is a recuperator. Underfloor heating. LED lighting along the contour of the premises: room and bathroom. Smoke detector. Internet Wi-Fi.   Options included in "BIWI SMART": Entrance lock with QR code, for remote payment. Conditioner. Electric toning of the entrance door. Heating of stained glass. Quartz disinfection of the room. BIWI Smart Control System: Rent control; Control of residents; Automatic booking; Convenient forms of payment; BIWI cleaning service after use; other options.   The architecture of high-level embedded software (software) BIWI SMART provides the following features: Creation and editing of capsule placement regions. Create and edit individual settings for each capsule. Registration of users in the system by phone number. Accepting payments via Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, UnionPay, JCB payment systems. User account with information about the current reservation and the possibility of its renewal. SMS notification of users about the approaching end of the reservation. Sending feedback about the service. Real-time monitoring of bookings and failures in the operation of all capsule subsystems. Automatic collection and unloading of user behavior statistics on the site and inside the capsule. Configuring the system parameters of the capsule control board via the WEB interface. Remote update of the capsule firmware. Control of the internal elements of the capsule:  Wi-Fi router; Lighting; With Sockets; Ventilation; Tinted door glass; With an electric lock; Emergency sound and light alarm system, advertising monitors (optional).  
ELIPSE BLC
ELIPSE BLC
Riga, Latvia
from
€400
ELIPSE BLC is a modern state-of-the art business and logistics centre built in 2009 on 4.6 hectares of land in a highly prominent location in the territory of the business park of International Airport "RIGA". Our objective is to provide our customers with modern warehousing and office premises and to support their businesses with flexible logistics solutions.
Centrus
Centrus
Riga, Latvia
from
€202,000
Completion date: 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy and convenience of everyday life. Modern and carefully selected top quality materials and the latest technologies are being used for the structure of the buildings and furnishings. The rational and convenient planning of the residential buildings will make life comfortable and cosy in the centre of Riga. The Centrus project developers have solved the parking problems characteristic of the city centre. A wide two-level underground car park will meet the needs of residents. Modern elevators will link the car park to flat entrances. For the comfort of residents, the outdoor space is private, closed and intended only for their use. A green courtyard with various lighting, with two-tone granite cobblestone, elements of environment and small architectural forms further emphasize the attractive and dynamic environment, with multifarious moods. Parents can rest at ease while their children enjoy the playground. Alongside the closed residential environment will be a landscaped public zone in the Centrus quarter. A pedestrian promenade will connect Dzirnavu and Blaumaņa streets; with cafés and recreational areas, and shops on both sides of the promenade.
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
€250
Completion date: 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative group of a woman and a man distributed in the decorative decoration of Art Nouveau buildings.
Staraja Rusas 8
Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
€110,000
Completion date: 2018
The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is a 5-minute walk away, and Old Riga is a 5-minute drive by car or just by public transport. There is a small local shop in a distance of 200 meters, near the Uzvaras Park and Daugava AB dam. Walls and ceiling - painted, floor - natural wood parquet. The bathrooms have heated floors, branded Vitra plumbing, walls in the bathroom - Spanish company IBERO porcelain tiles, on the floors Italian Ceramica Sadon tiles. All apartments are equipped with a hinges, alarm system and fire protection system. Each apartment has its own water and heat meter, but the house has its own gas heating. The project is managed by the project developer. In the staircase, there is an elevator, a bicycle storage room just below the canopy.
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Apartment building Ganu iela 4
Riga, Latvia
from
€158,308
Completion date: 2019
Mason rental house was built in 1911, architect Paul Mandelstams.
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Riga, Latvia
from
€1,470
Completion date: 2019
M4A office building is located in the central part of Riga within the prestigious Quiet Centre, next to Pulkv.Brieza Street and Latvenergo main building; Number of embassies, like, of Poland, Greece, Austria, Malta, Ukraine, Belgium, and well established companies are located in the neighbourhood; Old Riga and the new Skanstes business district are in a short distance; Kronvalda Park – in the vicinity - and Viestura Garden – in a 3 minutes walking distance; M4A is easily accessible by private transport from both Pulkv.Brieža and Dzirnavu Streets. M4a is also easily accessible by public transport (trolleybuses No. 1, 19 and 24, buses No. 2, 20, 24); The area around M4A has well developed amenities and infrastructure - numerous catering options, consumers services, bank service centres, ATM machines, etc. Building amenities: Regular layouts with efficient floor plate and depth, easy to re-plan; Expansion possibilities; Two floors of secure covered parking for 44 cars; Twin high-speed OTIS elevators; Two alternative heating systems to ensure office climate control in the cold season; Air conditioning, forced ventilation system; Kitchen area and server room on each floor; Back-up generator to ensure continuous power supply; Telia fiber optics; Concierge workdays from 8AM until 6PM, live security workdays from 6PM until 8AM and 24 hrs during the weekend and holidays; Video surveillance of the building and common area, card key access to all floors; Security alarm on each floor; Operable windows on each floor, spacious terraces on the 6th floor of the building.
Dommo Park
Dommo Park
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
from
€78,000
Completion date: 2007
55ha Logistics & Industrial DOMMO PARK offers built-to-suit solutions and land plots with infrastructure and on the southern entranse of Riga, Latvija, crossroad of A8 highway and the A5 – Riga ring road. LOGISTICS Perfect location on A5/A8 and built-in infrastructure and domestic sewage networks makes DOMMO PARK ideal for logistic operations, distribution centres and/or regional supply-chain hubs. E-COMMERCE AND FULFILMENT CENTRES DommoPark is the right choice for those who are looking for development of huge regional handling/distribution hubs and fulfilment center serving e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Jingdong, Alibaba ,eBay, Rakuten, B2W, Zalando and others. MANUFACTURING DommoPark welcomes heavy and light manufacturing, test/repair center R&D with built-in office spaces and warehousing.
Jaunlazdu mājas
Jaunlazdu mājas
kekavas pagasts, Latvia
from
€560
Completion date: 2016
MODERN APARTMENTS AND A GREEN, HARMONIOUS ENVIRONMENT IN THE CITY. THE NEW PROJECT IS RESTORING - A PLACE WHERE DREAMS COME UP! Full finish The apartments in the new projects are available with full finishing and kitchen facilities. Your new home is ready to meet you! For your convenience, the new project is equipped with above-ground and underground parking. New projects Jaunlazdi has a pleasant and comfortable environment for young families, where the playground becomes loud laughter of children and peaceful moments of rest for older grandparents. A bike ride on the field on lighted roads or a gambling match with friends in basketball - Jaunlazdu's new project provides you with opportunities for sports activities right at home. Each new building is planned, because the apartments have a storage room, which you can use as a bicycle shed, install a built-in closet or use other needs. The apartments in the new projects allow you to enjoy your morning coffee and sunbathing on the terrace in the fresh air to see the eyes with the pleasant natural landscape. Each new building in Jaunlazdu village is larger with an elevator, which makes it easier to move prams, bicycles and various household items. When you enter the village of Jaunlazdi, you get the feeling that you have reached a special place. The enclosing fence separates the house from the hustle and bustle of the outside world, as well as makes the environment safer.
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2008
Rietumu Capital Centre AS Rietumu Banka is one of the largest banks in the Baltic region, specializing in providing services to large businesses and well-to-do private individuals. The central office of AS Rietumu Banka, Rietumu Capital Centre, is one of the most modern business centers in the Baltics, for which the architects' bureau Zenico projekts received the 2010 Annual Prize in Riga Architecture. This high-rise is the first office complex of the highest Class A+++ in Latvia. Rietumu Capital Centre is comprised of three interconnected towers of different heights and an indoor parking garage of several levels. The roof of the building has a helicopter landing pad and a large terrace with greenery.
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Riga, Latvia
from
€637
Completion date: 2019
One of the most technically advanced office, production and retail complexes in Riga. An A-class facility, it has grown substantially over 15 years and now takes up 5 hectares. Baltic industrial Park is situated in Dārzciems, close to the city's southern (Dienvidu) bridge. The total area of the buildings is 60 000 square metres. The largest part (40 000 square metres) is devoted to warehouses, 10 000 square metres house offices, and retail spaces take up the remaining 10 000 square metres. All buildings live up to the needs of their innovative tenants: they are energy-efficient, have top-notch communications and 24/7 security. B&B Tools Latvia, BE Group, Selecta, Anitra, Besecke, Sika, Manitou Nordics, Hansab and many other Latvian and international companies are among the tenants at Baltic Industrial Park.
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
€255
Completion date: 2004
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known Latvian architect J. F. Baumanis in 1874-1879 in classic style. In 2004 reconstruction of the old building and construction of a new wing were completed. Today there are 34 apartments and offices for rent. A Concierge staff and variety of services are offered to ensure the comfort and well-being of our tanants. Apartments and offices are available in this handsome building. Total leasable area – 2,976 sqm.
Trebū HOME
Trebū HOME
Riga, Latvia
from
€89,700
Completion date: 2020
Trebū HOME is a new and modern residential concept in Rīga developed by combining everything that is necessary for a good and comfortable life so that you can truly enjoy your home. We have used modern technological solutions to provide classical home values to our residents, including comfort, energy efficiency, and safe environment. Special efforts were focused on landscape design at Trebū HOME. The spacious grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches and playgrounds, with an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. The total floor space of Trebū HOME exceeds 145,000 m2, with more than 1,400 apartments. This is one of the largest residential developments in Rīga. Trebū HOME was designed by one of Latvia’s best known and most experienced architectural firms, SIA ARHIS ARHIKTEKTI, led by Chief Architect Andris Kronbergs. ARHIS has won many prestigious awards in Latvia, including the Latvian Annual Architecture Award. In 2003, Kronbergs was nominated for the Pritzker Architecture Prize. He has won many awards in various architectural competitions. LOCATION: Trebū HOME is located on the right bank of the Daugava River in Rīga, in a quiet, green area between Lubānas, Salnas and Kupriču streets. Trebū HOME is just a 20 minutes’ drive from the city center and just five minutes away from the lush countryside. Trebū HOME offers all the amenities of the city life. The well-developed infrastructure is nearby, including public transport, schools, nurseries, shops, and other facilities for a comfortable everyday life. APARTMENTS: Trebū HOME offers you a home where you will always want to return. The owners will enjoy their light, spacious, and energy efficient apartments. Currently, there are 108 affordable apartments in two five-story buildings with the total area of more than 6,000 m2 available on the market: 36 m2 studio apartments 40-52 m2 one bedroom apartments 67-68 m2 two bedroom apartments 80 m2 three bedroom apartments. All apartments are fully finished using high-quality finishing materials and have bathroom equipment installed. The layout of the apartments is carefully designed so that residents can use all the available space. All apartments have balconies except the ground floor apartments, which have terraces on a 1.2 m high fenced deck. LIVING ENVIRONMENT: Special care was devoted to the landscape design at the Trebū HOME project. The 10-hectare grounds offer good lighting, comfortable walking paths, benches, playgrounds, and an abundance of trees and blooming plants around. Here you will see how the spring comes into bloom, the summer gets ever greener, the sunset colors of the autumn emerge, and the winter falls silent under its white blanket of snow. Every Trebū HOME yard will have a playground for our youngest residents. Sports and games facilities for older children will also be built on the grounds. Fans of an active lifestyle and sports will enjoy outdoor activity areas, such as sports fields, an outdoor gym, and a basketball court. An oak alley running through the grounds will offer walking, biking and running lanes, as well as recreation zones.
MERĶEĻA 17
MERĶEĻA 17
Riga, Latvia
from
€99,500
Completion date: 2018
A step closer to your dream home. Beautiful and sunny apartments with spectacular view of the Vērmanes Garden. The completely renovated, restored building, built in 1872, by architect Janis Fridrihs Baumanis, has all the new communications in the house, and in October this year a major repair will be performed in the staircase. The location of the house is very good and convenient, because it is located in the very center of the city near the University of Latvia and the Vērmanes Garden, where next to shops, restaurants, Old Riga in a one-minute walk, the proximity of traffic will ease everyday troubles by getting from point A to point B. The layout of the apartments is very comfortable and thoughtful, from one room apartment up to three room apartment, a spacious kitchen area combined with a living room, wardrobe or pantry that can be fitted. The apartment has an original ceilings height and windows facing the street with a wide view of Vērmanes Dārzs and for the yard what makes its more quite and calm from daily city rush. The apartments is available with high-quality overhaul, three-packed wooden glass windows with high sound insulation, wooden doors, parquet flooring, tiled flooring in the bathroom, painted walls, central heating, new sewerage and heating system, new ventilation, as well as completely new plumbing. Choose a living arranged property with great added value. If in case of purchase of this property you will need additional financing, then in cooperation with the largest banks in Latvia we have created a special offer where you will be able to receive significant discounts not only for leasing, but also for other products offered by banks. As well as all documents processing is completely free of charge. For more information, feel free to call or make appointment to meet in the project!
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2007
Project Ostas Skati is designed to make it easy to work in larger companies. Areas of the Office's 150-940 m2. This four-story building stands out through maximum sound, functional and ergonomic design. The new House has managed to achieve an amazing balance – here is focused on the appropriateness of each square, while not losing sight of the port-specific architectural attraction. The design of the building allows to implement a wide range of design solutions – from full-open-type offices and expressed shared facilities installations, based on the large number of separate Office. Everything depends on your preferences and work style. Price: from € 9-14 euro per sq.m. + € 2 management + utilities payments
Pine Wood APARTMETS
Pine Wood APARTMETS
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2019
PINEWOOD Apartments The PineWood Apartments are a few minutes ’walk from a clean sandy beach. The project includes only 30 apartments, and they were specially designed for those who appreciate the silence and comfort of Jurmala. For a pleasant time with family, friends, or simply alone with nature, the project provides a small green area for the ground floor apartments, as well as balconies and terraces on the second and third floors. The project also includes a renovated historic mansion, which is an example of classical seaside architecture - and which is harmoniously included in the project, a modern house with bright and cozy apartments.
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
CLUB CENTRAL RESIDENCE
Riga, Latvia
from
€219,200
Completion date: 2018
Club Central Residence is a unique example of modern architecture, designed and developed for the requirements of active and successful city dweller. Club Central Residence exterior as well as interior design is created by the famous Latvian architect Zane Tetere and developed with her hands-on attitude. The facade of the condominium is conformed to the aesthetic dynamics of the Baznicas street building. Its primary emphasis - dark, reflective bay interchanges with glazed shop windows and decorative arched elements. This elegant 7-storey-high building has 20 apartments with 3-meter high ceilings and full finish, made of high quality and environmentally friendly materials. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape. The first floor provides space for a shop or beauty salon with separate entrance from the residential parts of the house and the street. Behind the entrance lobby and the concierge place there is a restricted-access club facility for the residents of the house and their guests to relax and hold meetings. In the staircase of the building - a quiet built-in elevator with an interior matching the entrance lobby solutions. Club Central Residence is a thought-out, modern housing project, where comfort and safety are primary qualities. The title of the condominium is not just an empty name - it means everything essential for every modern city dweller. Club Central Residence is modern and comfortable living environment in the heart of urban life. It means life in the limelight. Club Central Residence interior is created by one of the leading specialists of interior in Baltics - architect Zane Tetere. Interior design solutions here are created by her hands-on attitude with an eye for details. The result is a milieu where you can feel cosy and comfortable. Apartment is easily adaptable to the most demanding requirements. Apartments have high ceilings, convenient planning and full finish, supplemented with discreet accents, made of high quality, environmentally friendly materials. In each apartment there are two bathrooms, one of which is located next to the bedroom, and cosy kitchen, located near the living room. Apartments are equipped with built-in wardrobes, walls in the living area are decorated with elegant fine laths and design class relief wallpapers. Floors in the living area are covered with natural parquet, in the bathrooms and shower zone – with natural flagstones. The sixth and seventh floor apartments have separate spacious terraces with a view to the picturesque cityscape.
Club Central Residence II
Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2020
This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the capital. Completion of historical rebirth of Baznicas street quarter results in the quarter aesthetically blending into existing environment and harmonising with nearby St.Gertrude church, Art Noveau buildings and new eclectic real estate development. Construction of the second building of Baznicas street quarter began in 2017. In the spring of 2019 the building was completed in the corner of Lacplesa and Baznicas Street, the architect and interior designer of which is “SZK/Z” Ltd. and its leading architect is Ugis Zabers (Uģis Zābers), who is also known for taking part in the development of other high quality exclusive properties. Ugis Zabers is an architect for the Legend quarter of exclusive buildings in Jurmala, Bulduri, which has received awards of as the best Latvian building and also author of many other publicly acclaimed projects. The facade of the building is matched both to the aesthetics of Baznicas Street and to that of the the first Club Central Residence building that has already been created within the project, using appropriate architectural solutions and tonality, glass, other environmentally friendly quality materials. The new building on Lacplesa street 11 has a total area of 3,990 m², it has seven floors and one basement where parking is located.
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Babites novads, Latvia
Completion date: 2014
Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An international village with inhabitants from different countries: Latvia, Norway, England, America, France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Estonia, Kazakhstan. This place for life and business is chosen by medium and large business owners, top managers of European companies, IT specialists, diplomats, specialists from international schools, journalists and artists. Three key reasons why people chose to live here: tidy territory, security and the international community. Other people chose this place because it is relatively easy to get a residence permit in Europe. Some others wanted to live outside the city, but at the same time have a "civilized" environment so that they would not have to worry about repairing the boiler house, mowing the lawn, taking care of the huge garden and clearing the snow. in mornings. Here they got what they were looking for - a private house, a sunny terrace and a full set of services. Many families moved here because of children. Mothers with prams can take a walk in the fresh air through the parks or the beautiful forest paths. Guide older babies to children's playgrounds, feed ducks with bread or horses with carrots. School-age children have the opportunity to study at one of the three international schools located 1-2 kilometers from home. They can get to school by bike or scooter in 5 minutes, but most importantly they can sleep longer in the morning. After school, the children of the nearby streets gather together and the fun hits a high wave. Riding bicycles, roller skates and scooters, playing various games, throwing kites in the air. Parents can not worry about them, because there is not much traffic in the village, and there is still enough space here so that children do not want to go anywhere without the permission of adults. What are the other benefits of living in a multinational environment? Of course, the fact that you will quickly learn a foreign language without much effort, all you have to do is grab a pie and visit a foreigner next door, and you are almost French or English! Children who did not know English at all may be able to study the school program in English after a year. But how interesting in the evening to sit in nice company and listen to stories about unknown countries! This dinner will always last until night! A special electronic card is issued to club members. It provides access to children's playgrounds, park and Mežaparks areas. The card works as an electronic pass when entering and leaving at night. Balta Village partners offer cardholders discounts on goods and services in shops, restaurants and lounges. Full house maintenance is also performed. Balta Village helps its clients to solve various household issues and adapt more easily to life in Latvia.
RĪGAS 51
RĪGAS 51
Jurmala, Latvia
Completion date: 2018
LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COUPLE OF MINUTES WALK FROM THE RESORT CENTER AND IT PROVIDES ALL THE POSSIBLE ADVANTAGES OF CITY INFRASTRUCTURE. ALL OF THIS BECOMES AVAILABLE IN THE NEW RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX - RĪGAS 51. WE OFFER FULLY FINISHED TWO-ROOM AND THREE-ROOM APARTMENTS. NATURAL MATERIALS ARE USED IN THE FINISH OF THE BUILDING AND INTERIORS OF APARTMENTS - STONE TILES, TRAVERTINE TABLES, OAK PARQUET, OAK DOORS, AND EVEN THE FACADE IS DECORATED WITH NATURAL STONE AND LARCH PANELS. FOR THOSE LOOKING FOR MORE PERSONAL SPACE, WE CAN RECOMMEND A SEPARATE THREE-STORY HOUSE WITH A VIEW OF THE FOREST. THIS BUILDING IS ALSO A PART OF OUR RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX. THERE ARE MANY THINGS FOR YOUR COMFORT AND SAFETY IN THE COMPLEX - UNDERGROUND GARAGE WITH ELEVATOR, IN COMMON AREAS - LAMPS WITH PHOTOVOLTAICS, ILLUMINATED APARTMENT NUMBER SIGNS, FACADE AND TERRITORY LIGHTING, VIDEO INTERCOMS, VIDEO SURVEILLANCE OF THE TERRITORY AND COMMON AREAS, AS WELL AS PHYSICAL SECURITY 24/7. THE RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WAS BUILT BY BALTIC INVESTMENT GROUP.
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Riga, Latvia
Moderna office building with excellent location-next to the central part of Riga and the transport artery-Krasta street, from which you can quickly and easily reach both the right and left part of Riga on the bank. A design office with all communications and a separate entrance only for your business employees and partners. A small but private office building will provide everything you need for your business. The building project is implemented so that each office has its own individual entrance to the office premises.
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Rīdzenes Rezidence
Riga, Latvia
from
€119,020
Completion date: 2014
«Rīdzenes Rezidence» is the residence of the highest quality real estate and construction used environmentally friendly natural building materials. «Rīdzen», and the outer wall of the residence is of brick with stone wool siltinājum and decorative plaster, the apartments have double floors sound insulation, high quality oak front door with special sound insulation, ceiling height of three metres. «Rīdzenes Rezidence» the residence building in the area is 15.5 thousand m2 land area: 3400 m². The House on the first floor will be a different brand shops and restaurants, and the second to the sixth floor, 72 spacious apartments (70 to 250 m2 in area). House occupants, will be offered the apartment cleaning, laundry and ironing service, security service, provided fire protection systems. Each apartment set in the water and heat consumption meter, central cooling system, installation of the fireplace. Underground parking for each apartment. The building housed the younger generation clean lift. House designed to fit the historic environment and preserve historical values found in archaeological research, such as the basement shows fragments of the wall. The project «Green Fund Ltd.», financed by Hansabanka. The construction cost is 20 million dollars. The project was developed by r. d. Schmidt architects Group (ACG), the façade of the Putrām Michael, Linda Start. Construction of the vault construction «piedalij», «House»
Summer House
Summer House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2020
Our greatest wealth is pure nature. Opportunity to breathe fresh air, relax by the Baltic Sea and to take strength on a daily basis. Probably each of us has had a dream about our property in Jurmala. Thanks to advantageous plans and flexible pricing policy, your dream of real estate property in Jurmala can become a reality. When choosing real estate in Jurmala, 3 important factors must be taken into account: location, area and price. For the Summer House project, the ratio of these factors is the best today Jurmala market. More information: Summer House is located in a quiet, but at the same time very central place - 48 Dzintari Avenue. Here is everything to enjoy life in Jurmala - 100 steps from the project is a clean, white sand covered Amber beach and 100 steps to the other side is the green, fragrant, well-groomed pine forest for peaceful walks in the fresh air. Open a window and inhale the fresh, salty air of the sea or the unforgettable aroma of pine. The choice belongs to To you! When choosing real estate "Summer House" You can choose the one you like - a view of sea ​​or views of the green pine forest. Jurmala was originally built as a prestigious aristocratic residential area - it met and lived here Cream of Latvian society. Upon entering Dzintari, you can feel the aristocratic atmosphere in the air, which mixes with the fresh, salty the green freshness of the air and pine forests. Our mission is to give everyone the opportunity to live and relax in Jurmala. "Summer House" is located just a few minutes walk from Jurmala's busiest street - Jomas streets that are alive all year round. Jurmala is beautiful not only in summer, it has its own charm also in winter.
TWENTY
TWENTY
Riga, Latvia
from
€178,500
Completion date: 2020
A small part of world heritage in the Quiet Centre of Riga. Apartments in the monument of Art Nouveau architecture With due attention to every detail We have conducted a large-scale architectural study, carefully restored the preserved elements of the original décor, accurately reproduced the design of the original windows and doors and entrusted the best craftsmen to recreate the exquisite finish of the communal facilities. Additional information Atrašanās vieta, kas neprasa komentārus Klusais centrs šī vārda vispatīkamākajā nozīmē. Antonijas iela – tā ir mierīga un skaista iela klusajā centrā – visprestižākajā Rīgas vēsturiskā centra daļā. Visas vēstniecību rajona priekšrocības ir tikai pāris minūšu gājiena attālumā. TWENTY iemītnieku rīcībā ir labiekārtots zaļais pagalms. Neparasts Rīgas jūgendstila paraugs Arhitektu Nikolaju Nordu iedvesmoja stingrais britu modernisms ar izteikti vertikālu ritmu Čārlza Renī Makintoša stilā. Vienlaikus namam ir gadsimtu mijā populārā neoklasicisma raksturīgās iezīmes. Viss ērtai un drošai dzīvei Mājai ir divas kāpņu telpas, un katra no tām ir aprīkota ar domofonu un videokamerām. Kāpņu telpās ir lifti un telpas bērnu ratiņu un velosipēdu novietošanai. Kopā ar dzīvokli iemītnieki var iegādāties arī stāvvietas automašīnām. Dzīvokļu plānojumu daudzveidība Jums ir liela ģimene, un katram tajā ir svarīga personiskā telpa? Vai arī jūs esat veiksmīgs jaunais profesionālis ar dinamisku dzīvesveidu? TWENTY atradīsiet mājokli katrai gaumei – no kompakta dzīvokļa ar platību 42 m2 līdz penthausam ar trīs guļamistabām ar platību 134 m2. Jūsu interjers TWENTY – arhitektūras piemineklis, kurā varat brīvi izveidot savu neatkārtojamo pasauli. Mēs piedāvājam dzīvokļus ar balto apdari, lai jūs varētu īstenot savu individuālo redzējumu. Mēs priecāsimies sniegt pieredzējušu dizaineru pakalpojumus, kuri pārvērtīs jūsu ieceres par realitāti. Brīva telpa jūsu iztēlei TWENTY piedāvā iespēju no nulles izveidot neatkārtojamu dzīvokļa stilu pagājušā gadsimta sākuma arhitektūras piemineklī. Rīgas klusajam centram tas ir īsts notikums – iespēja iegādāties īpašumu pilnībā renovētā vēsturiskā ēkā gadās ārkārtīgi reti.
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Riga, Latvia
Completion date: 2009
Grēdu street 4a are B + class offices starting from 42kv. m. We rent office and retail space in a new 8-story office building, which is located near Riga, krasta Street in the OPEL shop Centre and KIMK. The building is a forced ventilation and airconditioning, underground and surface parking. From the Windows of the building opens up a wonderful view of the river Daugava. Office area of 42 sq.m. Floor area 600 sq. m. Commercial space for rent-from 3 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments Office space for rent-from 6 EUR/sq.m. + 1.80 EUR/sq.m. about service + VAT + utilities payments
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Apartment building Stabu iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
€4,00M
Completion date: 2007
The house was built in 1907 by architect Wilhelm Hofmann.
Apartment building 8 Smilšu Street
Apartment building 8 Smilšu Street
Riga, Latvia
from
€945
Completion date: 2003
Description: Widely high-class furnished office, located in the heart of Old Town near the Dome Square. Technical information: 6 storey office building The first floor was built retail space needs Building have a lift Each office closed with a code lock Code lock entrance of office building Daily video surveillance and alarm system Offices furnished if necessary Floor space of 100m2 Setting: Office space located in a renovated prewar building Office rooms and staircase made ​​overhaul Location: Located in the heart of Riga - Old Town next to the Dome Square Excellent pedestrian flow 250m away is large parking lot Eiroparks Price: Price starting from 7 EUR/m2 Office of the minimum lease term is 1 year. If you whant rent office for one year only, the price starting from 9 EUR/m2
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Business center Unimarine Business Center
Riga, Latvia
from
€3,200
Unimarine Business Centre is the second successful business and shopping centre project implemented by Unimars on Duntes Street. The modern six-story building is characterized by a refined style and meets all international criteria for Class A office buildings. The new center is located next to the existing Unimars Marine Center. The total area of the building is 7000 square meters. On its ground floor there are conference rooms, a modern cafeteria and a restaurant where you can taste delicious meals in a pleasant atmosphere.Moderna Quite a unique feature of Unimarine Business Center is its spa-center, where the pool and baths will provide relaxation. On the other five floors of the building there are offices of various sizes with a possible area of 50 sq.m. up to 1500 sq.when creating the layout of the premises and choosing finishing materials, the wishes of the customer are taken into account, the offices are fully ready for immediate use. The underground garage of the building provides space for 40 tenant company management machines, but guests and employees can use the above-ground parking with 160 seats installed near the business center. The building has 3 high-speed elevators. Operating expenses: Operating expenses include round-the-clock physical security, technical service, management, cleaning of common areas, collection and removal of garbage and snow, cleaning of the territory (except for individually consumed utilities, payment for telephone and internet). Room decoration: Office space layout is adapted to the lessee. The lessor will perform the standard finishing of the premises in accordance with the building specification and the layout chosen by the lessee. The basic rental rate includes a standard finish. If the finish is more expensive, additional expenses are borne by the lessee. Location: Location-The Business Center is located in a fast-growing part of the city, in the north-west of the central part of the city just a 10-minute drive from the center. Nearby is the seaport of Riga. The advantageous location is characterized by a short distance from the large transport arteries (Duntes Street, Ganibu dam, Valdemara Street), which allows you to get to any place of the city or airport without effort and congestion. On Duntes Street next to Unimarine is the Sky & more complex. New residents are waiting for the apartment building Duntes Oaks. Branches of many banks are located nearby. In the future, the northern tunnel will pass through this area, connecting it with Pardaugava.
P5 loģistika (Piche)
P5 loģistika (Piche)
Riga, Latvia
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways.
