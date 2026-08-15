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New buildings in Latvia

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Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
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Business center BC Dzelzavas 117
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,345
The year of construction 2024
The office center at Dzelzavas Street 117 is one of the most recognizable Class B business complexes in Purvciems, offering a stable and well-organized work environment. Strategically located, the building ensures excellent visibility and convenient access from the city's main arterial roads…
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Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Show all Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Business center B171 (Brivības iela 171)
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,268
The year of construction 2006
Area are closed parking on two levels: 33 62 cars in the basement level and 29 seats in the first-floor level. Throughout the building are provided with air conditioning and ventilation. Central heating, radiators with thermostat in all rooms. Each Office is provided with electricity and wat…
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Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
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Apartment building Cēsu Terases (Cēsu iela 7)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
CĒSU TERRACES is an elegant building complex, which consists of 5 buildings situated on the two land plots – Cēsu St. 7 and Cēsu St. 9, Rīga. It is a completely new residential project, which have been set to the newest standards of comfort and urban living and offers the future tenants a c…
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TekceTekce
Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
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Commerce P5 loģistika (Piche)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
A newly-built A-Class logistics and industrial park consisting of two multi-let and multifunctional buildings, located close to Riga International Airport, 10 km from city center, with direct access to all main city transport corridors and national highways
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Commerce Lindenholma
Commerce Lindenholma
Commerce Lindenholma
Commerce Lindenholma
Commerce Lindenholma
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Commerce Lindenholma
Marupe, Latvia
from
$232,525
The year of construction 2020
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium class living space. A new residential quarter in the most demanded area of ​​Riga, where you can enjoy an ideal balance between the city's amenities and green outdoor space, movement and peace, excellent …
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Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Commerce Kipsala
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The warehouse center ĶĪpsala offers to rent cold and heated warehouses, class B offices, premises for wholesale and retail trade, as well as paved territory. Our location in the immediate vicinity of the Daugava coast also allows us to offer winter storage of yachts and boats – both in the o…
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Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
Apartment building Vilandes 14
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Apartment building Vilandes 14
Riga, Latvia
from
$884
The year of construction 2020
The housing estate is located in a prestigious city centre. Quite a few diplomatic and consular services of various countries are concentrated in this quarter, nearby there is the World Trade Centre. The total area of the building after reconstruction makes up 2504.1 m2. On the ground floor …
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Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
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Commerce Eften Logistics Bergi
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
A-class warehouse and office space for rent in the logistics park EfTEN Logistics Berģi - located in a strategic location next to the Riga-Tallinn highway with easy access to both the central part of Riga and providing direct communication with Scandinavian countries and other strategic tran…
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Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
Apartment building Old Captain
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Apartment building Old Captain
Marupe, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2007
The infrastructure of the whole complex is the perfect guest service, and leisure and business connection-all complex of buildings are equipped with the latest technology. People who stay in our hotel, you will be cut off from the city of civilization benefits, but at the same time be able t…
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Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
Business center Stabu iela 47
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Business center Stabu iela 47
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2016
Stabu Street 47 – Representative Office Space in Riga City Centre High-quality office premises are available for lease in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga city centre – Stabu Street 47, between Krišjāņa Barona and Aleksandra Čaka streets. The building, constructed in 1928 and d…
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Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
Commerce Shefela Nams
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Commerce Shefela Nams
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
"Scheffel House" is a charming Art Nouveau residential building at 5 Baznīcas Street, built in 1907 to a design by Friedrich Scheffel. The property consists of two buildings - a front and a courtyard house, and although the available space and the supply of apartments in the two buildings di…
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Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
Commerce Island Park
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Commerce Island Park
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Island Park – Where Paradise Meets Opportunity Island Park is a visionary waterfront residential community located in Zaķusala — a place where urban elegance meets natural tranquility. At the heart of the development stands an exclusive three-storey residential building with an underground p…
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Business center Skanstes 12
Business center Skanstes 12
Business center Skanstes 12
Business center Skanstes 12
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Saknstes Street 12 offers Class A office spaces. The total area ranges from 184 m2 to 2500 m2, providing spacious and modern work environments. These spaces feature an open layout with isolated meeting rooms and a kitchen area, adhering to the highest office standards. The building's infras…
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Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
Business center Pērses street 2a
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Business center Pērses street 2a
Riga, Latvia
from
$9,244
The year of construction 2023
Class A office building in the center of Riga. BREEAM Excellent certification (reflecting high sustainability and energy efficiency). Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and bicycle parking. Spacious, landscaped inner courtyard. Spacious premises with ceiling heights ranging from 2.76 m…
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Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
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Commerce Noliktavas un biroji, Buļļu iela 51b
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The warehouse complex at the intersection of Buļļu and Kleistu Streets is located on 2 ha of land with two warehouses and an office building with a total area of almost 6000 sq m, with expansion possibilities. This is a strategic location at a densely populated suburb of Riga nearby the Riga…
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Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Business center Dzirnavu street 57
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Business center Dzirnavu street 57
Riga, Latvia
from
$266
The year of construction 2021
Lease Opportunity: "DOMINANTE" Business Center – Dzirnavu Street 57 A wide range of commercial premises are available in Riga's historic "Dominante" Business Center – a landmark Empire-style building offering modern amenities and strategic flexibility. Financial Terms & Areas: Available Are…
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Commerce Raņķa Dambis 31
Commerce Raņķa Dambis 31
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
The beautiful Ranka Dambis 31 building was designed by renowned Riga architect Wilhelm Hofmanis. The building is built 20. the beginning of the century and is characterized by the means of artistic expressiveness of the Art Nouveau style, which appears in the decorative design of the facades…
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Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
Commerce Heart of Hanza
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Commerce Heart of Hanza
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
When you choose to live in “Heart of Hanza,” you place yourself right where everything happens - in the very center. Here, all essentials come together in one place - lifestyle, work, education, culture, sports, and leisure. Everything is just a few steps away. It’s not a coincidence- it’s a…
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Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
Commerce Manufaktūra
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Commerce Manufaktūra
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Manufaktūra is one of the fastest growing business parks on our portfolio. On the premises, there are a lot of enterprises from multiple industries that operate in the fields of poligraphy, furniture production, velosport and motosport product selling. Offered premises are suited for those …
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Business center K26
Business center K26
Business center K26
Business center K26
Business center K26
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
K26 Office Building – Your Business Address in the Heart of Old Riga Kaļķu iela 26 is a unique fusion of historical architecture and modern innovation. Located on one of Riga's most vibrant and prestigious streets, this building is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction to become a mo…
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Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
Business center ASTRA's offices
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Business center ASTRA's offices
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2006
ASTRA's offices are located in one of the active in real estate development in the area. The complex is good from the district's main streets, a. deglava Street and dzelzavas Street. It is easily reachable both by private and public transport. On the building's facade and roof, it is possibl…
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Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
Business center Delu 4
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Business center Delu 4
Riga, Latvia
from
$908
The year of construction 2025
Project: Major reconstruction of a historic industrial building into a Class A office center. Area: Total leasable area ~12,000 sqm (floor plates up to 2,000 sqm, divisible from 330 sqm). Rent: Approx. 16.00 EUR/sqm (includes fit-out according to tenant's needs). Service charge: ~2.50 EUR/sq…
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Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
Apartment building S22
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Apartment building S22
Riga, Latvia
from
$571
The year of construction 2024
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, …
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Business center Elizabetes 45
Business center Elizabetes 45
Business center Elizabetes 45
Business center Elizabetes 45
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Office space is available at Elizabetes Street 45/47, located in the center of Riga. These office premises are fully equipped with modern air ventilation and conditioning systems, providing employees with a comfortable working environment. The historical staircase is adorned with elegant sta…
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Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
Commerce Stērstu nami
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Commerce Stērstu nami
Riga, Latvia
from
$68,539
The year of construction 2025
Stērstu Nami is a modern three-building residential complex located in the green and rapidly developing area of Ziepniekkalns. The project combines peaceful suburban living with the comfort and convenience of the city, creating a perfect balance between nature and urban lifestyle. Each apart…
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Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
Commerce Brivibas 68
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Commerce Brivibas 68
Riga, Latvia
from
$88,945
The year of construction 2026
A fully renovated residential project in the very heart of Riga — in an Art Nouveau building on Brīvības Street. This is the kind of address where the historic character has been carefully preserved and restored, while the building itself has undergone a complete reconstruction with updated …
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Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
Business center Terbatas Center
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Business center Terbatas Center
Riga, Latvia
from
$11,02M
The year of construction 2008
Exclusive office building. Facilities are located on the main Ashford Street and terbatas Street. The building is equipped with underground and surface parking lots, each room is equipped with air conditioner, 2 lifts, as well as the building is being guarded by video surveillance and physic…
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Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
Commerce Jurmala Park House
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Commerce Jurmala Park House
Jurmala, Latvia
from
$233,961
The year of construction 2019
Jurmala Park House - a modern house in the heart of Jurmala. Opposite is the Dzintari Forest Park, and a 10-minute walk from the Dzintari Concert Hall and the beach. Bright, spacious apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. Floor radiators and air conditioners are installed. Guarded terr…
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Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Business center Grēdu iela 4a
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Business center Grēdu iela 4a
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2009
Grēdu street 4a are B + class offices starting from 42kv. m. We rent office and retail space in a new 8-story office building, which is located near Riga, krasta Street in the OPEL shop Centre and KIMK. The building is a forced ventilation and airconditioning, underground and surface parkin…
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Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
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Business center Tērbatas Biznesa Centrs
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,018
The year of construction 2008
Class A office space in the Terbatas Business Center. - One of the most representative office building in the center of Riga. - The layout of the premises can be adjusted according to the requirements of the tenant. - Centralized ventilation system and air conditioning. - Security and video…
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Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Commerce A6 Logistics Park
Riga, Latvia
from
$145
The year of construction 2021
New A-class warehouse in Riga A-class energy efficiency certificate is a proof of smart power consumption solutions which ensure lower utility costs for the tenants. The buildings have received BREEAM certificate, which is a direct proof of its sustainability and energy efficiency. A few ben…
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Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
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Apartment building Vīlandes iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,004
The year of construction 2019
A Jewel of National Romantic Architecture in Riga’s Quiet Centre Vīlandes iela 10 is an outstanding example of National Romantic architecture dating back to 1908. The building was designed by one of the most prominent Latvian architects – Konstantīns Pēkšēns. The façade features an asymmetr…
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Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
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Business center MCITY ĢERTRŪDES
Riga, Latvia
from
$499
The year of construction 2007
MCITY ĢERTRŪDES Business Center is located in the heart of Riga. These are modern and comfortably equipped office spaces. The total space of the premises varies from 45 to 330 m2 . On the first floor of the building there is a “Rimi Mini” store, which makes the everyday life of many employee…
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Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Commerce Torņkalna Terases
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2028
Torņakalna Terases sits on Vienības gatve, one of Latvia’s oldest and most established streets – a location that gives the project both heritage and permanence. Step outside and you’re moments from parks, schools, cafés, and the city’s major academic institutions. Walk 500 metres, and you’ll…
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Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Business center Peldu iela 26/28
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Business center Peldu iela 26/28
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
PRESTIGIOUS OFFICE SPACE FOR RENT IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN – PELDU STREET 26/28 Work in a place where history, prestige, and business energy come together. Office spaces at Peldu Street 26/28 offer a unique opportunity to grow your business in one of the most sought-after locations in Riga …
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Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
Business center Riga Technology Park
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Business center Riga Technology Park
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,678
Latvian Technological Park (LTP) is a center for science, research, and technology-intensive businesses in Pardaugava. It operates as an innovation environment and business incubator, bringing together startups, research laboratories, and modern infrastructure for the IT and engineering sect…
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Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Business center Jaunā Teika
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Jaunā Teika is the largest modern business center in Latvia. There are four types of office buildings - Valters, Ausma, Teodors and Henrihs - which are complemented by a well-thought-out and specially adapted infrastructure to make the people who work here feel good every day. It is not for …
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Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
Commerce Augustines Darzs
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Commerce Augustines Darzs
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2025
"Augustine garden" – historical charm and modern comfort "Augustine's garden" is a residential project implemented in 2024, which combines three different buildings into a single ensemble. At the center of the project is a tenement house designed by architect Aleksandra Vanagas in 1907 in t…
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Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
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Business center SATEKLES BIZNESA CENTRS
Riga, Latvia
from
$4,652
The year of construction 2025
Next-Generation Class A Offices Opened in 2025, Satekles biznesa centrs is a sustainable Class A office complex boasting the prestigious BREEAM Outstanding certification. It is tailored for forward-thinking companies that prioritize top-tier quality, energy efficiency, and an inspiring works…
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Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
Commerce RĪGAS 51
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Commerce RĪGAS 51
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2018
LUXURY APARTMENTS IN A UNIQUE PROTECTED AREA OF JURMALA - IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, BUT NEAR THE NOISY JOMAS STREET. THE HOUSE IS SURROUNDED BY PINE TREES, IT IS CLOSE TO PARKS AND BETWEEN THE SANDY BEACHES OF RIGA GULF AND THE GENTLE WATERS OF RIVER LIELUPE. THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ONLY A COU…
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Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
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Commerce Jaunā Mežaparka 34
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
PProjekts “Mežaparka Rezidences” ir viens no vērienīgākajiem dzīvojamo īpašumu attīstības projektiem Baltijas valstīs. Tas ir unikāls ar to, ka varam izmantot pēdējo iespēju papildināt tradicionālo Mežaparku ar jaunu, saulainu un zaļu dzīvojamo rajonu 31 hektāra platībā. “Mežaparka Rezidenc…
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Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
Commerce Rembates 8
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Commerce Rembates 8
Riga, Latvia
from
$49,767
The year of construction 2019
Newly built complex. The complex consists of two 10-storey residential houses, located on a well-maintained land plot in Plavnieki! Additional information Residential house Rembates 8 for modern and economical living! The complex consists of two 10-storey residential buildings, located on a…
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Apartment building Ģertrūdes iela 56
Apartment building Ģertrūdes iela 56
Apartment building Ģertrūdes iela 56
Apartment building Ģertrūdes iela 56
Apartment building Ģertrūdes iela 56
Riga, Latvia
from
$290
The year of construction 2024
Ģertrūdes iela 56 - Mūra Īres Nams Īpašuma Apraksts Ģertrūdes iela 56 ir elegants mūra īres nams, kas atrodas Rīgas centrā. Šis nams piedāvā ērtu un stilīgu dzīves vidi, apvienojot vēsturisko šarmu ar mūsdienīgām ērtībām. Vēsturiskais Šarms Arhitektūra: Nams ir cēlies 19. gadsimta beigās …
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Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
Commerce Club Central Residence II
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Commerce Club Central Residence II
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
This is a unique rebirth project of the historical centre of Riga not only because of its ambition and architecture but also due to the fact that lately such projects corresponding to highest quality standards of real estate development have not been undertaken in the central part of the cap…
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Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
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Commerce Mežaparka Rezidences
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
Mežaparka Rezidences will cover 31 ha of landscaped area. The historical and natural context of Mežaparks was taken into consideration while working on the project concept. The villas are carefully planned to ensure privacy, while providing connection to the beautiful environment and yard, w…
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Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
Commerce Place four
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Commerce Place four
Riga, Latvia
from
$167,839
The year of construction 2026
Premium investment project in the heart of Riga with high profitability 79 apartments, ideally suited both as a first home and as an investment. One of the key advantages of Place 4 is its outstanding location at one of the most important intersections in Riga’s city centre. All apartments …
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Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
Commerce Villa Milia
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Commerce Villa Milia
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
Villa Milia Jurmala Additional information Concept Connection between the generations, time bond, memory of the great people that made their history of life and left an input to the city´s, country´s and world´s history. This is what is important to be kept in the memory, life, and be passe…
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Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
Business center Forštate biroji
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Business center Forštate biroji
Riga, Latvia
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Moderna office building with excellent location-next to the central part of Riga and the transport artery-Krasta street, from which you can quickly and easily reach both the right and left part of Riga on the bank. A design office with all communications and a separate entrance only for your…
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Commerce Mārupes Sirds
Commerce Mārupes Sirds
Commerce Mārupes Sirds
Commerce Mārupes Sirds
Commerce Mārupes Sirds
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Commerce Mārupes Sirds
Marupe, Latvia
from
$202,210
The year of construction 2026
Marupes Sirds, a new 12-hectare residential development in Marupe, is a thoughtfully planned community of homes designed for families who wish to live close to nature while staying near the city. Row houses offer privacy through private entrances and private gardens, while apartments provide…
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Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
Apartment building Senču iela 5
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Apartment building Senču iela 5
Riga, Latvia
from
$1
The year of construction 2019
Functionalism, apartment building in the far part of the center of Riga. 18 apartment building with commercial premises on the 1st floor It is also possible to park in the yard
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Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Business center Miera 1 (M1)
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Business center Miera 1 (M1)
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Project: Premium new development (2025/2026) combining top-tier sustainability with futuristic architecture. Area: Total area ~11,000 sqm. Typical floor plate ~1,500 sqm. Rent: ~16.00 – 18.00 EUR/sqm + VAT. Service charge: Triple Net, approx. 2.50 EUR/sqm + utilities. Sustainability: BREEAM …
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Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Commerce Rolands S warehouses
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Commerce Rolands S warehouses
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Easily maintainable vehicular access secured area, access ramp , own railway spur , transhipping ramp . SIA "TĀLBERGS" excise and customs premises are in Plavnieki, Rīga Rancēu 10A. Handling of in/out of gauge load; Sorting and marking cargo; Possiblity of assembling cargo coming by sea or …
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Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
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Commerce Braslas industriālais parks
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The spacious and modern industrial park Brasla is situated in a promising and strategic area not far from the center of Riga, in the closest proximity to Zemitani and Southern Bridges. From Brasla it is easy to get along Dzelzavas or Deglava Streets to Riga bypass, along Piedrujas Street – t…
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Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
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Apartment building Lāčplēša iela 18
Riga, Latvia
from
$293
The year of construction 2019
Lacplesa Street 18 1906., John Alder One of the first buildings in Riga with language features of statenical Art Nouveau forms in facade architecture. The facade is decorated with exquisite decorative reliefs. The Gables are crowned by expressive figurative compositions with the figurative …
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Commerce Saulgoži
Commerce Saulgoži
Kekavas pagasts, Latvia
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Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
Commerce Merķeļa 2
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Commerce Merķeļa 2
Riga, Latvia
from
$188,597
The year of construction 2025
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Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
Commerce Dignājas 4
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Commerce Dignājas 4
Riga, Latvia
from
$117,753
The year of construction 2023
Dignājas 4 project from the development company HouseNet is a new, smart and energy-efficient A-class house with an excellent location in Riga, Ziepniekkalns district. Choosing an apartment in our new project, you get a qualitatively new level of living in an exclusive apartment building of…
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Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Commerce VGP Park Kekava
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Commerce VGP Park Kekava
Kekava, Latvia
from
$9,288
VGP Park Kekava Strategically located at the intersection of the important A7 highway (also known as the Via Baltica) and the A5 highway. Access: -direct access to and from the highway; -outstanding connectivity to main transport routes; -excellent connection to the centre of Riga. Product…
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Commerce Lidostas Parks
Commerce Lidostas Parks
Commerce Lidostas Parks
Commerce Lidostas Parks
Commerce Lidostas Parks
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Commerce Lidostas Parks
Marupe, Latvia
Price on request
The Lidostas park is a modern complex of warehouses, production and office premises. The project was implemented by the leading developer, designer and builder of industrial parks SIA PICHE. Thanks to the innovative application of technology in construction, as well as maximum energy efficie…
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Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
Business center Place 11
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Business center Place 11
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2016
PLACE ELEVEN is developed as a truly sustainable and green A - class building from its very foundations to the tip of its roof. Over 14,000 m2 of offices at PLACE ELEVEN present efficiency, sustainability and superior quality, creating an excellent environment for innovative business develo…
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Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
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Commerce Katrīnas Pagalms
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2021
New project "Katrīnas Pagalms" in the quiet center, at the intersection of Katrīnas Dam and Piena Street, near Viesturdārzs. The new project consists of three buildings. The property is located in a very advantageous location, close to the Rimi shopping center, restaurants, cafes, and the…
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Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
Commerce Vide Ādaži
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Commerce Vide Ādaži
Adazi, Latvia
from
$268,872
The year of construction 2026
New Townhouse Project – For Peaceful and High-Quality Living! Discover a new level of living in a modern townhouse community where architecture, privacy, and functionality create a harmonious living environment. The buildings are thoughtfully positioned with a staggered layout, creating a p…
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Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Business center Berzaunes 11a
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2008
Office building in the capital in one of the reconstructed former VEF factory shells, which in the course of the renovation, in addition to the piebūvēt in 2 floors. Creating offices of great value on ergonomiskum, the functionality and naturalness. The building was equipped with fire and se…
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Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
Business center Ostas Skati
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Business center Ostas Skati
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2007
Project Ostas Skati is designed to make it easy to work in larger companies. Areas of the Office's 150-940 m2. This four-story building stands out through maximum sound, functional and ergonomic design. The new House has managed to achieve an amazing balance – here is focused on the appropri…
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Commerce
Commerce
Commerce
Commerce
Commerce
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Commerce
Spunciems, Latvia
from
$115,930
The year of construction 2026
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Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Commerce Pine Wood APARTMETS
Jurmala, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2019
PINEWOOD Apartments The PineWood Apartments are a few minutes ’walk from a clean sandy beach. The project includes only 30 apartments, and they were specially designed for those who appreciate the silence and comfort of Jurmala. For a pleasant time with family, friends, or simply alone with…
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Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
Business center Elijas iela 17
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Business center Elijas iela 17
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
Common-use premises and the entry hub of the office building at 17 Elijas Street were renovated in full. For safety and convenience purposes lifts were installed. The facade was renovated and illuminated with additional lights to improve the appearance of the unit. Modern and ergonomic env…
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Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Commerce Dainas
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2023
Quiet Dainas street, where you will soon have the opportunity to become one of the 114 residents of the new project. If the street is quiet, then the project itself will be quieter - it will be surrounded by buildings already there, which will dampen all unwanted noises and access to it will…
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Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
Business center Barons Kvartāls
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Business center Barons Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
from
$130
The year of construction 2012
Office and shop center "Barona Kvartals" is a complex with a total office and shop area of ​​more than 50,000 sqm, is located in the city center and has easy access to both public and private transport. For customer convenience "Barona Kvartals" complex of buildings constructed nine elevator…
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Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
Business center Zunda Towers
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Business center Zunda Towers
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,200
The year of construction 2022
A-class offices with floor to ceiling clear glass openable windows and state-of-the-art engineering solutions are adapted for your convenience and success. Take one of the seven high speed elevators to reach new heights or become a catalyst for activating the urban streetscape as part of re…
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Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
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Business center Rietumu Capital Centre
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2008
Rietumu Capital Centre AS Rietumu Banka is one of the largest banks in the Baltic region, specializing in providing services to large businesses and well-to-do private individuals. The central office of AS Rietumu Banka, Rietumu Capital Centre, is one of the most modern business centers in t…
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Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
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Commerce Kalnciema Biznesa parks
Riga, Latvia
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Landscaped, fully customizable office space for your business needs 24-hour security and access control High-speed optical internet Spacious parking area for employees and guests of your company
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Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
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Commerce Magdelēnas kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2020
In Riga’s best neighbourhood, the Quiet Centre, bounded by Antonijas, Emiļa Melngaiļa and Strēlnieku streets, Magdelēnas kvartāls is emerging – a completely new kind of place for living and working, where everything is being done to make its residents feel good. The area is listed as a UNESC…
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Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
Business center Jupiter centre
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Business center Jupiter centre
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2013
Jupiter tower is nestled in Riga’s central business district – Skanste. It’s an evolving neighborhood that’s praised both by entrepreneurs and inhabitants, craving modern living environment. And it’s no surprise – in close proximity to Jupiter tower, one will find countless retailers, health…
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Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
Apartment building Balta Village
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Apartment building Balta Village
Pinki, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2014
Balta Village - a great, cozy, close to nature and quiet private house elite village in the heart of Pinki near Jurmala Outlet Village. Energoeffective houses were built in 2014 and will be ideal for large families with several children. There are 2, 3 and even 5 bedroom houses available. An…
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Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
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Commerce Mežlīdes Berģi
Bergi, Latvia
Price on request
“Mežlīdes” Complex is located in a green area just 200 m away from the Riga ring road that connects the capitals of the Baltic States, which guarantees perfect communication with the centre of Riga and other cities in Latvia and the Baltic States. Offices — modern offices whose planning can …
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Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
Business center Lacplesa plaza
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Business center Lacplesa plaza
Riga, Latvia
from
$609
The year of construction 2026
Lāčplēša Plaza: Industrial heritage in A-class performance A new business landmark, Lāčplēša Plaza, opens its doors in Riga's historical industrial district. The building combines historical rawness with modern A-class comfort and the highest construction standards. Project characteristics:…
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Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
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Business center Preses Nama Kvartāls
Riga, Latvia
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Preses Nama Kvartāls – Riga’s New Central Business District Preses Nama Kvartāls is the most ambitious mixed-use development in Riga, with a total investment of approximately 500 million euros. It is set to transform the city's left bank into a premier hub for business and innovation. Avail…
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Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
Business center Upīša Gallery
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Business center Upīša Gallery
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,204
The year of construction 2008
"Upīša Gallery" the residential complex with Office space, which consists of two 6-storey buildings. The one in the yard and locked the gallery that shows easy offices, but the building upstairs in the comfortable apartments. Buildings designed by the most modern technology. Elevator in each…
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Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
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Business center M4A (Mednieku iela 4A)
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,579
The year of construction 2019
M4A office building is located in the central part of Riga within the prestigious Quiet Centre, next to Pulkv.Brieza Street and Latvenergo main building; Number of embassies, like, of Poland, Greece, Austria, Malta, Ukraine, Belgium, and well established companies are located in the neighbou…
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Business center Kalpaka 7
Business center Kalpaka 7
Business center Kalpaka 7
Business center Kalpaka 7
Business center Kalpaka 7
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Business center Kalpaka 7
Riga, Latvia
from
$296
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known …
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Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
Commerce Centrus
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Commerce Centrus
Riga, Latvia
from
$234,706
The year of construction 2015
There are two seven-storey residential houses – with 84 flats – under development in Centrus quarter. The first floors of the buildings will house shops and cafés. In buying a flat here, new owners will get a comfortable and high quality flat in the city centre, while maintaining the privacy…
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Commerce Mārupe Smart Park
Commerce Mārupe Smart Park
Commerce Mārupe Smart Park
Commerce Mārupe Smart Park
Commerce Mārupe Smart Park
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Commerce Mārupe Smart Park
Marupe, Latvia
from
$2,649
The year of construction 2019
Marupe Smart Park is the first modern concept Business Centre in Latvia. The total area of the center is 6061 square meters and it is laid out on two floors. Near Riga, the newly built SmartPark offers office, warehouse and retail space rental in one place. The main goal of the new concept …
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Commerce THE PEARL
Commerce THE PEARL
Commerce THE PEARL
Commerce THE PEARL
Commerce THE PEARL
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Commerce THE PEARL
Riga, Latvia
from
$199,887
The year of construction 2015
Enjoying your morning coffee on a sunny terrace…Breathing in fresh pine smell…Feeling cool lake breeze … Our greatest pleasure often hides in simple things. It is the serenity and uniqueness of this place that has inspired us to create a residence that in the first place bears respect to the…
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Commerce Krasotāju iela 13
Commerce Krasotāju iela 13
Commerce Krasotāju iela 13
Commerce Krasotāju iela 13
Commerce Krasotāju iela 13
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Commerce Krasotāju iela 13
Riga, Latvia
from
$47,406
The year of construction 2023
Apartments are sold in the condition in which they are at the moment, respectively, allowing repair work to be carried out at its discretion. All three buildings are pre-war stone buildings, 20 were built. at the beginning of the century. As part of the renovation of the buildings, facades …
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Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
Commerce Homly S22
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Commerce Homly S22
Riga, Latvia
from
$67,391
The year of construction 2023
A positive environment awaits you in the project - the vast area near the building is well-lit and landscaped with walking paths, recreational benches, and children's playgrounds. It is richly planted with trees and flowering plants. S22 has a children's playground, the territory is closed, …
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Business center Panorama Plaza
Business center Panorama Plaza
Riga, Latvia
from
$104,572
The Panorama Plaza, commercial and office center, located near the central highway connecting Jurmala and the center of Riga, is also a part of the Panorama Residence complex. Financial organizations, medical practices, trading and service companies, and other tenants make the center very po…
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Commerce BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Commerce BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Commerce BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Commerce BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Commerce BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Commerce BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Commerce BALTIJAS INDUSTRIĀLAIS PARKS
Riga, Latvia
from
$740
The year of construction 2019
One of the most technically advanced office, production and retail complexes in Riga. An A-class facility, it has grown substantially over 15 years and now takes up 5 hectares. Baltic industrial Park is situated in Dārzciems, close to the city's southern (Dienvidu) bridge. The total area of …
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Commerce Art Luxury House
Commerce Art Luxury House
Commerce Art Luxury House
Commerce Art Luxury House
Commerce Art Luxury House
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Commerce Art Luxury House
Riga, Latvia
from
$16,657
The year of construction 2015
Residential complex «Art Luxury House» - a worthy example of the best real estate in Europe for people who are accustomed to luxury and are not going to live differently! A private terrace with a Jacuzzi on the upper floors, exclusive neighborhood with the elite segments of society, exclusiv…
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Commerce Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Commerce Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Commerce Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Commerce Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Commerce Dienvidu vārti II kārta
Riga, Latvia
from
$5,484
The year of construction 2020
THE INDUSTRIAL PARK OF CLASS A "SOUTHERN GATE" ON REZEKNE STREET BOASTS NOT ONLY MULTIFUNCTIONAL AND ADAPTABLE TO VARIOUS BUSINESS NEEDS PREMISES, BUT ALSO AN ADVANTAGEOUS LOCATION, WHICH IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM ALL SIDES OF RIGA. On the territory of four hectares there are office and ware…
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Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
Commerce Kvartāls B91
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Commerce Kvartāls B91
Riga, Latvia
from
$75,524
The year of construction 2020
The B91 Quarter is an excellent choice for young families, independent and successful city dwellers. It is located next to one of the busiest streets of Riga and meets all the modern requirements regarding comfort, style and safety of a dwelling. Additional information In the very heart of R…
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Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
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Apartment building Kalpaka Park Residence
Riga, Latvia
from
$296
The year of construction 2004
KALPAKA PARK RESIDENCE at Kalpaka Blvd 7 is both an apartment house and an office building located in the so-called boulevard circle of Riga, which is characterized mainly by its art nouveau architecture. The building consists of two parts — the „old” building was designed by the well-known …
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Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Apartment building Barona 76
Riga, Latvia
from
$1,16M
The year of construction 2019
High quality, elegant, historical house with an Art Nouveau touch in the very center of Riga. Amenities: Three wooden windows are installed, which ensures silence. An elevator is installed in the building. The apartments and the house have been qualitatively renovated, as a result of which…
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Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
Business center Telegraph Offices
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Business center Telegraph Offices
Riga, Latvia
from
$5,34M
FEATURES OF THE BUILDING Modern engineering solutions An autonomous ventilation and cooling system for each floor (with individual energy meters) A central heating system with temperature control for each room. A modern, high-speed (optical) computer network High-speed lifts A flexible layo…
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Commerce EZERA SOLO
Commerce EZERA SOLO
Commerce EZERA SOLO
Commerce EZERA SOLO
Commerce EZERA SOLO
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Commerce EZERA SOLO
Riga, Latvia
from
$30,465
The year of construction 2023
"EZERA SOLO" project is located on Ezermalas Street 4, Riga Mežaparks neighbourhood, in the space between Ezermalas, Viskali, Sprukstes and Mailīšu Streets. The building is set in a quiet, green, enclosed area with paved paths, a children's playground and a recreation area, making the site p…
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Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Commerce RUMBULA LOGISTICS PARK IN RIGA (RLP)
Riga, Latvia
from
$9,135
Rumbula Logistics Park is a modern A class industrial park built using energy efficient construction materials and methods, according to SIRIN Development’s highest standard specifications which include innovative engineering solutions that will create optimal working conditions and save the…
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REALAT real estate
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Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
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Commerce E. Birznieka Upīša iela 10
Riga, Latvia
from
$83,890
The year of construction 2020
Apartments are being sold in a renovated building at Ernesta Birznieka Street 10. The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912,The renovated Art Nouveau stone building was built in the beginning of the last century, in 1912, after the proj…
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REALAT real estate
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Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
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Commerce Staraja Rusas 8
Riga, Latvia
from
$127,810
The year of construction 2018
The project is located in the center of Klīversala, between residential buildings and the green area. The project area is fenced, greened, there is a small children's playground. The place is located between important streets and close to the Akmens Bridge. The National Library of Latvia is …
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Commerce Alfrēda apartamenti
Commerce Alfrēda apartamenti
Commerce Alfrēda apartamenti
Commerce Alfrēda apartamenti
Commerce Alfrēda apartamenti
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Commerce Alfrēda apartamenti
Riga, Latvia
from
$117,585
The year of construction 2019
Luxury apartments of "Alfreda". Discover Northern Paris for yourself! Two steps away from historic center of Riga we have carefully restored one of objects of the world heritage of UNESCO and have turned him into a luxury club house. Now you can buy the elite apartment in one of the coziest …
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REALAT real estate
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Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Commerce Zundas Dārzi
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Commerce Zundas Dārzi
Riga, Latvia
from
$261,430
The year of construction 2017
House "Zundas Gardens" would combine traditional architectural techniques and modern design. Internal space organized in such a way that the residents of the house, moving between rooms, see the excellent ecological constantly blooming garden, which will maximum preserved natural environment…
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REALAT real estate
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Latvia is located between Lithuania and Estonia, on the Baltic Sea. It has the second longest coastline of all three countries, and developers in Latvia are actively developing this valuable resource by constructing new residential areas. It is quite easy for foreigners to buy real estate here, and although the sea is not as warm as in other countries, new buildings in Latvia can also be a good investment.

Features of new real estate in Latvia

New housing in Latvia is built taking into account the local climate, including high humidity in coastal regions, strong winds and cold winters. Local developers use modern materials to increase the energy efficiency of new buildings, which in turn reduces potential utility costs. Other advantages include:

  • Developed infrastructure. According to EU construction regulations, kindergartens, schools, shops and transport interchanges must be within walking distance of a residential complex. The necessary facilities are completed in parallel or before the housing is laid.
  • Flexibility in planning. Real estate in Latvia from the developer is built using monolithic technology, when a solid concrete frame is erected. Thanks to this, the apartment has virtually no load-bearing walls and can be re-planned according to your needs.

Prices for new buildings in Latvia

Prices for new buildings are highest in the center of Riga - €2500-€4000 per m2. In popular areas near the center - €1800-€3000 euros per m2. The suburbs are already more democratic in terms of prices - there you can often find offers from €1200 per m2.

The market offers various options: from compact studios to elite penthouses with panoramic views. Real estate from the developer is often sold with finishing, which is also a plus.

Nuances of buying real estate in a new building in Latvia

Foreign citizens can obtain a Latvian residence permit when buying real estate, but for this the total cost of the property must be at least €250,000, and its cadastral value at the time of purchase must be at least €80,000.

The purchase process includes the following stages:

  • Housing reservation agreement. Concluded to secure the selected property for you for a certain period.
  • Preliminary purchase and sale agreement. Defines the main terms of the transaction and the obligations of the parties.
  • Main purchase and sale agreement. The final document confirming the transfer of ownership.
  • Registration of ownership. After signing the main agreement, it is necessary to register the ownership in the Land Register of Latvia.

In addition to the cost of the property itself, you should take into account the cost of paying the state fee for registration, which is 1.5% of the value of the property for individuals and 2% for legal entities.

Guides on Buying New Builds in Latvia

Buying Real Estate in Latvia: Difference from the Markets of the Baltic Countries, Prices, and Mortgage Rates
Buying Real Estate in Latvia: Difference from the Markets of the Baltic Countries, Prices, and Mortgage Rates
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands

FAQ on new buildings in Latvia

What documents are required to purchase new housing in Latvia?

Foreign citizens need a passport to buy an apartment in a new building, as well as a special permit for the purchase of territory around the house. The second document is issued within 20 days. It will also be necessary to open an account with a local bank from which money will be transferred to the seller after the transaction.

What restrictions do you have to take into account when buying real estate from a developer in Latvia?

Foreigners can buy new apartments and houses of any size. Restrictions apply only to some territories. For example, foreign persons are not allowed to buy apartments in new buildings in Latvia on land located near state borders and public water bodies.

What are the most popular cities in Latvia for new home buyers?

Foreigners who move to the country for work and study are more likely to buy capital property in Riga. Investors seeking to buy holiday homes for summer holidays are choosing Jurmala and Ventspils. New residential complexes in Latvia in Liepāja and Jelgava are also in great demand.
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