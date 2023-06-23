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Real estate in Malta

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3 667 properties
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Agencies and real estate developers in Malta

Agencies
Excel Homes Real Estate Ltd (Malta)
Property Homes
Alliance
Pierre Faure Real Estate
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Immigration programs in Malta

  • Second citizenship
    Second citizenship in Malta
    Second citizenship in Malta
    Malta Malta
    from
    $690,000
    Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
    Process duration from 12 months
    A golden visa is a residency-by-investment program that grants non-EU nationals a residence permit through a qualifyng investment. It tipically provides Shengen Area access and a parthway to permanent residensy or citizenship. Golden visa programs grant full citizenship and a passport. Golde…
    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
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    Agency
    Consulting VP Park SRL
    Languages
    English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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