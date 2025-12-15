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Property for sale in Germany

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New buildings on the map in Germany
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Hybridenergiehaus GmbH
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Kaiser Estate GmbH
FinSTrise
DEM GROUP GmbH
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Immigration programs in Germany

  • Residence permit
    Job search opportunity card
    Job search opportunity card
    Germany Germany
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 2 months
    This is a new type of residence and job-seeking permit for Germany, valid for 1 year with the possibility of extension up to 3 years. Benefits of the program: Ability to work up to 20 hours per week while searching for a full-time job Right to take on two-week trial jobs …
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  • Residence permit
    EU Blue Card
    EU Blue Card
    Germany Germany
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 2 months
    EU Blue Card: Designed for highly skilled professionals who are working or planning to work in Germany within their field of education. It requires an employment contract with a specified minimum salary. This is the most sought-after type of work visa, offering several attractive benefits…
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  • Residence permit
    Visa for studying
    Visa for studying
    Germany Germany
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 3 months
    Student visa: For admission to a German university, student college or for preparatory language courses. Requires proof of enrollment and availability of funds to cover tuition and accommodation costs. 1. Higher Education (Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD) Over 400 universities offering…
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  • Residence permit
    Work visa for qualified professionals
    Work visa for qualified professionals
    Germany Germany
    Immigration Program Type Residence permit
    Process duration from 1 months
    Germany is one of the most attractive destinations for skilled professionals seeking work opportunities abroad. Both university graduates and skilled workers without a degree can qualify for a work visa. Germany has a list of professions that do not require a university education, such as…
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