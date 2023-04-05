Germany
1 room studio apartment
Bochum, Germany
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
27 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 49,000
3 room apartment
Sulzbach, Germany
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 540,000
1 room studio apartment
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
41 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 300,000
Condo 1 room
Berlin, Germany
1 Number of rooms
51 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 330,000
Houses in Germany
2 room house
Pirmasens, Germany
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 575,000
5 room house
Dellfeld, Germany
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 219,000
Townhouse 4 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
4 Number of rooms
105 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 565,000
Villa 9 room villa
Gruenwald, Germany
10 Number of rooms
490 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 11,500,000
05.04.2023
How to buy property in Germany: a detailed guide
04.04.2023
“Almost 2 million open jobs.” Germany approves amendments to the Skilled Immigration Act
20.02.2023
New anti-records. Housing prices in Germany are falling
10.02.2023
Germany has banned the purchase of real estate with cash or crypto. Learn details
08.02.2023
Purchasing a home is becoming increasingly difficult. How much money must one make to buy an apartment in Germany?
30.01.2023
A major reform of immigration rules. It will become easier to get permanent residence in Germany
30.11.2022
There are not enough workers. In Germany, the demand for IT specialists is growing
06.10.2022
Top 5 cities in Germany: all useful information from those who have already moved there
Federal Republic of Germany
Capital:
Berlin
Languages:
German
Currency:
Euro
Population:
89, 7 mln.
Time zone:
(GTM+1 +2)
HDI:
0,936
Weather in Berlin
3°
Clear
Wind:
2 m/s, west
Pressure:
1001 mm Hg
Humidity:
84%
Average price
for an apartment:
€ 1,296,830
for house:
€ 2,918,219
