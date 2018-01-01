Show property on map Show properties list
Short-term rental residential properties in Greece

4 properties total found
workspace | Katerini #coworking #workation in Katerini, Greece
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
workspace is a modern co-working space in Katerini. It offers professional facilities and se…
€19
per night
4 room house with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Kefalas, Greece
Kefalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
This beautifully restored 200-year-old and 300m2 villa sits on a very big plot in the heart …
€600
per night
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with Furniture, with Air conditioner, with Wi-Fi in Almyrida, Greece
Almyrida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
This three bedroom apartment is ideally located for beach holiday, being situated a four min…
€300
per night
5 room villa with Furniture, with Parking, with Air conditioner in Pefkochori, Greece
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 280 m²
Number of floors 3
With its glorious natural scenery, excellent climate, welcoming culture, and excellent stand…
€600
per night
