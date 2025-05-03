Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Belarus

Minsk
725
Maladzyechna
3
Mahilyow
4
Baranavichy
6
1 315 properties total found
Established business 1 480 m² in Zamcuznenski selski Savet, Belarus
UP UP
Established business 1 480 m²
Zamcuznenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 480 m²
Tourist complex " huts " Located in a unique landscape reserve " Strong " (Translated from B…
$800,000
Commercial property 1 362 m² in Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 1 362 m²
Prygaradny selski Savet, Belarus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 362 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale three-storey brick building with adjacent annexes in the Borisov district of the Mi…
$360,000
Commercial property 4 800 m² in Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial property 4 800 m²
Parecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 50
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 4 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Completion of the construction of a sanatorium complex with 50 rooms (108 seats). Land plot …
$3,27M
Commercial property 380 m² in Vidzauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 380 m²
Vidzauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
Продам деревянное здание бывшей польской школы в Беларуси: село Л еонполь Myorsko rayona Vit…
$3,056
Manufacture 5 894 m² in Hlusk, Belarus
Manufacture 5 894 m²
Hlusk, Belarus
Area 5 894 m²
Number of floors 2
The production base includes 3 (three) capital buildings: - administratively-produced buildi…
$110,961
Commercial property 260 m² in Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 260 m²
Traccakouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
In a very popular and prominent place at the entrance to the city of Lida, an operating busi…
$800,000
Shop 116 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 116 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Sales premises 115.8m2 on Surganova street 29. There are 2 permanent and reliable tenants.Lo…
Price on request
Shop 148 m² in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Shop 148 m²
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/1
You can see the former library building in the city. Pinks. The object with good access road…
$69,950
Shop 66 m² in Knaginin, Belarus
Shop 66 m²
Knaginin, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises for sale ❤️ The store building in the center of the agro-town Knyaginin …
$4,900
Office 205 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 205 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 205 m²
Floor 4/4
Administrative premises of 205.1 m2 are for sale in Minsk, 4th Montazhnikov Lane, 13! Parkin…
$180,000
Shop 158 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 158 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer for sale a retail space in the shopping center "Na Golodeda" at the address ul. Gol…
$294,128
Commercial property 27 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Commercial property 27 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale is a commercial space of 26.5 m2 in the agricultural settlement of Lesnoy in Borovl…
$39,900
Office 188 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 188 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 188 m²
Floor -1
We offer for sale an administrative and commercial facility with an area of 187 m2. . Object…
$199,000
Shop 133 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 133 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 133 m²
Floor 1
Room on the street. Raw materials 38 on the first floor with a separate entrance. The area o…
Price on request
Shop 204 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 204 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
all documentation on request! Agency contract number 1826 from 2023-11-17
$140,000
Commercial property 12 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 12 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
A parking lot No. 7 in Minsk, Kropotkina 59, in the LCD "Porcelain", is sold! Dry, clean, ne…
$14,000
Manufacture 190 m² in Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Manufacture 190 m²
Vasejski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer an inexpensive option for starting a business. Excellent location 11 km from the ci…
$18,000
Office 239 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Office 239 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Floor 2/4
To your attention is offered an office room 239.4 m2. an excellent location of the object…
$634,410
Manufacture 266 m² in Brest, Belarus
Manufacture 266 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
A multifunctional building owned in the industrial zone of the city of Brest (p - n Graevka)…
$87,000
Shop 35 m² in Brest, Belarus
Shop 35 m²
Brest, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/3
Commercial premises in the property center of Brest with a total area of 34.8 sq.m. The insu…
$30,000
Shop 189 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 189 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/11
We offer the purchase of commercial premises for Kirov 2! a commercial room with the ten…
$685,000
Shop 45 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 45 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/25
Retail space for sale with an area of ​​45.91 sq. m. in the house under construction “Rumba”…
$94,133
Commercial property 80 m² in Hrodna, Belarus
Commercial property 80 m²
Hrodna, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
On sale commercial premises with designer repairs in Grodno.The total area of the room is 79…
$94,282
Shop 27 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 27 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/7
Sale of retail space in the modern new multifunctional BC on the Prospekt of the winners. 1s…
$121,500
Shop 131 m² in Vawkavysk, Belarus
Shop 131 m²
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
The building is located opposite the entrance to the central market. Nearby parking. The bui…
$49,500
Commercial property 209 m² in Babruysk, Belarus
Commercial property 209 m²
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 209 m²
Floor 1
Shop for sale in Bobruisk on Uritsky Street, 94B with an area of 208.8 m2. Good location in …
$138,000
Restaurant 588 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Restaurant 588 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 588 m²
Number of floors 2
Description of the building • Material: frame building, brick walls   • The building…
$200,000
Commercial property 30 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Commercial property 30 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/6
Sale of premises in the BC “Timiryazeva, 121/4” with the tenant! The description of the pr…
$70,000
Commercial property 31 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Commercial property 31 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale dental office - separate premises on the 1st floor of a residential brick house on …
$60,000
Shop 84 m² in Minsk, Belarus
Shop 84 m²
Minsk, Belarus
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/21
We offer for sale commercial premises in the very center of the Minsk World residential comp…
$175,001
