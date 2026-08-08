  1. Realting.com
  2. Real estate in Tanzania

Real estate in Tanzania

Search among 69 properties
New buildings Buy Rent Daily Commercial
{{ property_type ? property_type : 'not selected' }}
Apart-hotel Apartment building Business center Club house Commerce Cottage Cottage village Hotel Residence Residential complex Residential quarter Shopping center Tourist complex Townhouse Villa Villa complex
Residential
Apartment Penthouse Studio apartment House Villa Cottage Room
Commercial
Restaurant Hotel Office Manufacture Revenue house Investment Warehouse Shop Established business Conference hall Residence Hotel room
Other
Land
Apartment Penthouse Multilevel apartments Studio apartment House Villa Cottage Mansion Bungalow Townhouse Duplex Commercial property Restaurant Office Warehouse
Apartment Multilevel apartments Studio apartment House Villa Chalet Bungalow Commercial property Room Office Conference hall
Restaurant Hotel Office Manufacture Revenue house Investment Warehouse Shop Established business Conference hall Residence Hotel room
New buildings on the map in Tanzania
69 properties
2 companies
Companies’ News and Promotions

Agencies and real estate developers in Tanzania

Developers
MBHomes
MB HOMES

Popular areas in Tanzania

New buildings in Tanzania

All new buildings Apartments

All new buildings

Show more

Apartments

Show more

Apartments in Tanzania

All apartments 1 room 2 rooms 3 rooms 4 rooms 5 rooms Penthouses Studios

1 room

Show more

2 rooms

Show more

Penthouses

Show more

Studios

Show more

Houses in Tanzania

All houses Villas Townhouses

Сommercial properties in Tanzania

All commercial real estate Hotels Investment properties Ready business

All commercial real estate

Show more

Hotels

Show more

Lands in Tanzania

Show more
Post an ad
Our submission form will allow you to quickly and conveniently place an ad
Add an advert

Our Partners