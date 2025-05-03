Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
997
Warsaw
961
Greater Poland Voivodeship
196
Poznan
170
Show more
1 585 properties total found
Commercial property 537 m² in Lomianki, Poland
Commercial property 537 m²
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 537 m²
Floor 1/4
For rent a service-office-residential building with a usable area of ​​537m2 (including grou…
$5,182
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/3
For rent a very attractive apartment in Ursynów. The property is located in a gated, secured…
$1,193
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 67 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 67 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
Rent an office on Królowej Marysieńki street, Wilanów.  67 sq m2 - first-class computer netw…
$1,537
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 106 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 106 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 106 m²
Floor 1
Office for rent on the street. Żelazna, Wola district. The office is available from March 1s…
$3,360
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/10
Spacious studio with a bedroom alcove, separate kitchen and bathroom. Exit to the balcony fr…
$1,032
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 bedroom house in Marki, Poland
6 bedroom house
Marki, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Floor 1/2
Segment of a house in Marki, a town near Warsaw The whole house consists of 3 floors, the l…
$1,823
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/6
Warsaw Bemowo, st. Lazurowa. Apartment for rent for PLN 3,400. For rent a new, high-standard…
$889
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/4
Warsaw Bielany Piaski, st. Zgrupowania AK "Żyrafa". 2-room apartment for rent for 2700 PLN. …
$671
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for rent, located in Białołęka at Kąty Grodziskie Street. Description The property…
$794
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
It is located in the very centre of the city, in the district of Wola Mirów, on Żelazna Stre…
$737
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 800 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 800 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/4
I will lease an office space located in an office and warehouse building in Warsaw at the ad…
$14,237
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 9
Beautiful and modern studio apartments for rent in the center of Warsaw ul. Dubois.We presen…
$1,198
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Warsaw Mokotów, ul. Jarosława Dąbrowskiego. Apartment for rent for PLN 7,500. Three-room apa…
$1,804
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/9
For rent a very attractive apartment in Powiśle. This district has a lot to offer residents …
$1,071
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/11
APARTMENT FOR RENT - WOLA - WARSAW If you are looking for a small apartment in the center of…
$1,200
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 65 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 65 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 4
Wynajem komfortowego lokalu 3-pokojowego w sercu Saskiej Kępy - idealne na biuro lub mieszka…
$1,223
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
I offer for rent a 2-room apartment with an area of ​​52 m2, located at ul. Astronautów in W…
$784
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 40 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 40 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer for rent a comfortable and spacious office space, located in the heart of Warsaw, r…
$798
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 241 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 241 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 241 m²
The room is ready to move, the midwife is on level 0 of the LIM gallery, in the shopping mal…
$11,659
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 230 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 230 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1
For rent warehouse and office space with a total area of ​​approximately 220 m².   It consis…
$2,346
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 419 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 419 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 419 m²
Floor 6/7
Office rental in Warsaw, Volya district. Proposed areas: 4th floor – 1384.62 m2 – possibilit…
$10,404
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 120 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 120 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/15
OFFICE AND RESIDENTIAL BUILDING. FOR RENT residential premises ONLY for OFFICE. The office c…
$1,166
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/5
I offer for rent a studio apartment with an area of ​​20 m², in a renovated tenement house a…
$665
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 514 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 514 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 514 m²
Floor 1/1
For rent: a retail and service space of 514 m², located in the Ochota district. The premises…
$4,524
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 7/8
For rent a modern, freshly renovated apartment with a 63-meter terrace, located in Warsaw's …
$928
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 465 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 465 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 5
I offer for rent commercial premises in Warsaw's Praga Północ, on the ground floor of a resi…
$5,801
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/4
A spacious apartment of 128 m² for rent near the Kabacki Forest Are you looking for a comfor…
$2,088
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 90 m² in Warsaw, Poland
Commercial property 90 m²
Warsaw, Poland
Area 90 m²
Floor 15
Offices for rent in the tower of Centrum LIM / Hotel Marriott Al. Jerozolimskie 65/79, Warsz…
$2,124
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Commercial property 400 m² in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Commercial property 400 m²
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Floor 1
Blizne by the route, Babice center. The office is located in a complex of other commercial b…
$4,687
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 9
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartments for rent in the center of Warsaw ul. Dubois.We present a new …
$1,688
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe

Property types in Poland

apartments
houses
сommercial property

Properties features in Poland

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course