Residential properties for sale in Belarus

Minsk
1578
Maladzyechna
56
Mahilyow
153
Baranavichy
54
9 224 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
TOP TOP
3 bedroom house
Latcanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Cozy two-storey house, located just 11 km from Vitebsk, next to the tourist base of Verasy, …
$61,128
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Astrashitskagaradokski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern house in Raubichy with four bedrooms, three dressing rooms, two bathrooms, fireplace,…
$499,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Krupica, Belarus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Krupica, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
The house is located on a hill, which is marked on maps as a biosphere reserve. Here the hea…
$325,083
2 room apartment in Ulukaue, Belarus
2 room apartment
Ulukaue, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment for sale at: ag. Ulukovie, Youth Street, 50. The h…
$55,000
Apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Lot 8750. apartment in Kievka. Call for more information Our customers do not pay for agency…
$54,000
House in Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lasanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
The house stands on a plot of 1.5 km. from the Minsk Sea in the village of Selets 25 acres i…
$39,000
House in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Contract number with agency 406 from 2025-05-02
$48,000
2 room apartment in Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
Lot 8753. Call for more detailed information Two-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of…
$62,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Exclusive apartment in the "Gate of Minsk" ❤️ Luxury two-bedroom apartment in the heart of t…
$169,000
2 room apartment in Zhodzina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/9
2-bedroom apartment in Jodino ❤️ Spacious two-bedroom apartment for sale in a developed area…
$43,500
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/16
Lot 8752. Call for more detailed information For sale 1-room apartment in Brest, Morozov str…
$62,600
1 room apartment in Mazyr, Belarus
1 room apartment
Mazyr, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 10/11
With Remont! For sale is a new one-room apartment with a niche at Ryzhkov D.53 - an area on …
$31,000
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale 1 apartment in a good, green area with developed infrastructure.The apartment is lo…
$53,000
2 room apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/12
Apartment for sale with two living rooms in Grodno on Kosmonauts Avenue, house 38A.Excellent…
$45,000
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 17/20
Species 2-k apartment in the Flagman residential complex with a personal parking space in an…
$145,000
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale one-storey brick-clad residential building in the city of Shchuchin on the street L…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Losnica, Belarus
2 room apartment
Losnica, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
2-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ Nice two-bedroom apartment in the center of Losnitsa! Addres…
$20,900
Apartment 60 rooms in Edki, Belarus
Apartment 60 rooms
Edki, Belarus
Rooms 60
Area 5 150 m²
Number of floors 3
On a large landscaped territory (1.65 hectares) cozy and functionally located hotel and rest…
$2,40M
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place in Syroevshchyna. The house is for sale with all the f…
$32,000
House in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A fully finished two-storey cottage is for sale (Minsk district, Ekran St.). The area of th…
$57,000
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/9
Bright and cozy 2-room apartment in the heart of Slutsk ❤️An apartment that is easy to fall …
$36,500
3 room apartment in Barysaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/9
Spacious apartment in the prestigious area of Borisov ❤️ Three impassable rooms, a large kit…
$81,000
3 room apartment in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/7
A unique place with preserved pine array and luxurious sunsets. This is a great offer for th…
$154,990
House in Minsk, Belarus
House
Minsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale an excellent option for a family: 2-storey 3-bedroom apartment. On the ground floor…
$79,900
6 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
6 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 244 m²
Floor 2/2
We sell a house in an elite development near the Drozda reservoir. The house is located in t…
$1,28M
3 room apartment in Baranavichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Baranavichy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of 3-room apartment in the South neighborhood! * 1 et./5-et. brick house, capital repa…
$42,000
House in Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pacejkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Buy a house near the forest! ❤️ One-storey cozy house among picturesque nature Address: Kopy…
$14,900
House in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
House
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale two-storey cottage of wooden bars with a land plot of 6 acres. Located in ST "Dream…
$10,900
3 room apartment in Smarhon, Belarus
3 room apartment
Smarhon, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with good renovation, ready for accommodation ❤️ Spacious three-bedr…
$42,500
2 room apartment in Salihorsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Salihorsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4/5
2-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ For sale a two-bedroom apartment, ready for repa…
$30,900
Belarus is a country in Eastern Europe, where housing prices remain affordable compared to neighboring countries. The country attracts the attention of potential real estate investors due to the fact that foreigners can purchase almost any property, with the exception of agricultural land.

Advantages of Belarus property for sale

Despite its modest size, the country's market is quite diverse. Primary and secondary real estate in Belarus is represented by a wide range of properties both in the heart of large cities and on their outskirts.

Other advantages:

  • Convenient location. The country has a favorable geographical position, being at the intersection of important transport routes. Through it, goods are delivered from Europe to Asia and vice versa.
  • Stable economy. The country has a stable situation, which, despite many shocks, remains stable, which has a positive effect on the local real estate market.

Real estate price in Belarus

The average cost per square meter of real estate for sale in Belarus varies from $1,200 to $1,600. At the same time, you can find properties on the market with a price of $850-$1,000 and over $2,000. The cost of housing in Belarus is due to regional differences: in regional centers, the cost is traditionally lower than in the capital and the capital region.

Market growth due to large projects contributes to price growth. On average, real estate prices in Belarus increased by 8%. The leader in price increases was again the capital, where prices increased by 12%. Regional centers (especially Gomel), on the contrary, showed a price increase of only 4%.

Popular cities and regions for buying property in Belarus

The center of real estate transactions is the capital, which is also the largest city in the country. The average cost of apartments in Minsk is about $ 1,650 per square meter. Although in mid-2024, it was possible to buy real estate in Belarus in the capital at an average price of $ 1,520 per square meter.

Regional centers:

  • Brest. A city in the southwest of the country with a rich history. It is most interesting for its proximity to Poland and the EU. The average price per square meter varies from $ 950 to $ 1,200. Real estate in Brest shows high rates of price growth — an average of 7.2% since the beginning of 2024.
  • Grodno. A city in the west of Belarus, located equally close to both the borders of Poland and Lithuania. The average cost per square meter is $850-$1000. The annual price increase is lower than in Brest, and over the year, real estate prices have increased only 3.8%.
  • Vitebsk. A city in the northeast of the country, which is relatively close to Russia and is a major transport hub on the way to it. The lowest prices among regional centers have been recorded here — $743 per square meter. Price growth is also low and varies from 0.5% to 1.5% in 2024.
  • Gomel. The second largest city in the country, located in the southeast of the country near the borders of Russia and Ukraine. Housing prices in Gomel are the lowest: the average cost per square meter as of June 1, 2024 was $796.

Features of buying real estate in Belarus

When purchasing real estate in the Republic of Belarus, it should be taken into account that buyers are required to pay a state fee for registration of ownership. Foreigners are limited only when purchasing agricultural land.

Required documents for purchasing real estate in Belarus:

  • passport;
  • purchase and sale agreement;
  • documents confirming the seller's ownership.

Frequently asked questions about real estate in Belarus

What are the main requirements for foreign citizens in Belarus when buying real estate?

Foreigners can buy any type of real estate in Belarus. Exception: land plots. They can only be rented. To buy property, foreigners need to have a certificate of registration in Belarus, a passport of their country and a notarized copy of it.

For how much on average can I buy a house in Belarus?

The highest real estate prices in Belarus are in the capital of the country - Minsk. A square meter here is estimated at an average of €1,500. In the new buildings of premium-class prices are often two times higher.It is cheaper to buy housing in Grodno and Vitebsk. The average price per square meter here ranges from 500 to 800 euros.

What are the most promising regions or cities in Belarus for buying housing?

The best regions in terms of prospects are Minsk and Brest regions. They are leaders in quality of life, wages and property prices in Belarus.The most promising city for investment is Minsk. Real estate purchased here will always be liquid, and its owner can count on quality medicine, prestigious education and profitable employment.
