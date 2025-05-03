Belarus is a country in Eastern Europe, where housing prices remain affordable compared to neighboring countries. The country attracts the attention of potential real estate investors due to the fact that foreigners can purchase almost any property, with the exception of agricultural land.

Advantages of Belarus property for sale

Despite its modest size, the country's market is quite diverse. Primary and secondary real estate in Belarus is represented by a wide range of properties both in the heart of large cities and on their outskirts.

Other advantages:

Convenient location. The country has a favorable geographical position, being at the intersection of important transport routes. Through it, goods are delivered from Europe to Asia and vice versa.

The country has a favorable geographical position, being at the intersection of important transport routes. Through it, goods are delivered from Europe to Asia and vice versa. Stable economy. The country has a stable situation, which, despite many shocks, remains stable, which has a positive effect on the local real estate market.

Real estate price in Belarus

The average cost per square meter of real estate for sale in Belarus varies from $1,200 to $1,600. At the same time, you can find properties on the market with a price of $850-$1,000 and over $2,000. The cost of housing in Belarus is due to regional differences: in regional centers, the cost is traditionally lower than in the capital and the capital region.

Market growth due to large projects contributes to price growth. On average, real estate prices in Belarus increased by 8%. The leader in price increases was again the capital, where prices increased by 12%. Regional centers (especially Gomel), on the contrary, showed a price increase of only 4%.

Popular cities and regions for buying property in Belarus

The center of real estate transactions is the capital, which is also the largest city in the country. The average cost of apartments in Minsk is about $ 1,650 per square meter. Although in mid-2024, it was possible to buy real estate in Belarus in the capital at an average price of $ 1,520 per square meter.

Regional centers:

Brest. A city in the southwest of the country with a rich history. It is most interesting for its proximity to Poland and the EU. The average price per square meter varies from $ 950 to $ 1,200. Real estate in Brest shows high rates of price growth — an average of 7.2% since the beginning of 2024.

A city in the southwest of the country with a rich history. It is most interesting for its proximity to Poland and the EU. The average price per square meter varies from $ 950 to $ 1,200. Real estate in Brest shows high rates of price growth — an average of 7.2% since the beginning of 2024. Grodno. A city in the west of Belarus, located equally close to both the borders of Poland and Lithuania. The average cost per square meter is $850-$1000. The annual price increase is lower than in Brest, and over the year, real estate prices have increased only 3.8%.

A city in the west of Belarus, located equally close to both the borders of Poland and Lithuania. The average cost per square meter is $850-$1000. The annual price increase is lower than in Brest, and over the year, real estate prices have increased only 3.8%. Vitebsk. A city in the northeast of the country, which is relatively close to Russia and is a major transport hub on the way to it. The lowest prices among regional centers have been recorded here — $743 per square meter. Price growth is also low and varies from 0.5% to 1.5% in 2024.

A city in the northeast of the country, which is relatively close to Russia and is a major transport hub on the way to it. The lowest prices among regional centers have been recorded here — $743 per square meter. Price growth is also low and varies from 0.5% to 1.5% in 2024. Gomel. The second largest city in the country, located in the southeast of the country near the borders of Russia and Ukraine. Housing prices in Gomel are the lowest: the average cost per square meter as of June 1, 2024 was $796.

Features of buying real estate in Belarus

When purchasing real estate in the Republic of Belarus, it should be taken into account that buyers are required to pay a state fee for registration of ownership. Foreigners are limited only when purchasing agricultural land.

Required documents for purchasing real estate in Belarus: